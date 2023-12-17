How to Actively Fight Seasonal Depression (SAD) – 10 Tips

Man in front of a light therapy box, which mimics the sun and treats people suffering from seasonal , [+] affective disorder. getty

When the mere thought of getting yourself out of bed on a cold, gloomy day seems like a daunting task, you don’t need a clinical definition to know that something is wrong. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is more than just feeling sad during the winter months. It is a real, diagnosable mental health condition that affects everything from physical health to cognitive abilities.

SAD is a type of recurrent major depression that occurs in many people when the seasons change, primarily in the winter months. As the days get shorter and you’re exposed to less natural light, this type of depression is caused by a real disruption to your internal clock, hormonal balance due to serotonin levels, and melatonin production. As many as 10 million Americans may have seasonal depression, and it is reportedly most common among young people, women, and people who live far from the equator.

Note, very few people experience summer SAD, but it is possible. This is what has been called the summer blues. For some people, the long, warm months cause symptoms similar to winter seasonal affective disorder. Winter-pattern SAD should not be confused with the “holiday blues” – feelings of anxiety or sadness caused by stress caused by things like the holidays and family expectations or complex childcare changes. The depression associated with SAD is related to changes in daylight hours, not to demanding events on the calendar.

The key to traditional SAD is to know the signs early and be proactive as fall turns into winter. Common symptoms of SAD include:

, Mood changes or feeling sad: A major component of SAD is persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or low energy that coincide with a specific season, usually fall and winter. Additional emotions include notable differences in irritability and restlessness. In most cases the feelings fade away in the spring.

, Change in sleep pattern: Sleeping more than usual (hypersomnia) or having trouble sleeping (insomnia) may be common symptoms. Oversleeping is especially common in winter SAD.

, Weight change: Significant changes in appetite are also common for people with SAD. Very specific cravings for high carbohydrate foods and high fat foods are often reported, as well as increased consumption of less nutritious foods. These choices inevitably lead to weight gain.

, Loss of interest: Many people report losing interest in activities or withdrawing from social interactions that you once enjoyed. Some people say, on a lighter note, that they are hibernating for the winter. But it’s important to pay attention to social isolation with SAD which is more severe and persistent.

, Idleness: Drowsiness, feeling tired, or having difficulty concentrating are standard complaints of SAD. Some people claim that lack of energy also leads to difficulty concentrating, remembering and making decisions.

Not all people with SAD experience symptoms every year. It is experienced by millions of people, but is underdiagnosed in those who experience it in a recurring seasonal pattern, with the majority of cases beginning in young adulthood.

Unfortunately, the causes are only partially understood. But we know that people who suffer from SAD have reduced levels of serotonin, which regulates mood, and that’s because of lack of access to sunlight. There is also research that suggests SAD is related to increased levels of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate our sleep. When there is overproduction, we become more tired and more likely to sleep.

Despite the severity of SAD and the many ways it affects our lives, there are strategies to help prevent and reduce its effects. And, because SAD is predictable based on annual weather changes, all treatments can double as preventive measures starting in the early autumn.

1. Try Light Therapy: Light therapy has been used as a reliable treatment for winter-pattern SAD since the 1980s. Its purpose is to expose individuals to bright light to compensate for the reduced amount of natural sunlight during the dark months. Light boxes or lamps that mimic natural sunlight can be effective. Exposure to these lights for about 20-30 minutes a day, especially in the morning, can improve mood.

2. Get out: Even if it’s cold, spending time outside during daylight hours can help. Natural light can have a positive effect on your mood, even on cloudy days. This natural method is light therapy. If the weather is favorable, try to spend at least 10 minutes outside every day.

3. Consult a professional: Whether it’s knowledge of your specific symptoms or access to antidepressant medications, if symptoms persist or worsen, consult a health professional. They may provide tailored advice or suggest other treatments such as medication or specific treatments.

4. Establish a routine: Creating a regular schedule for sleep, meals, and activities can provide a sense of structure and stability, which is known to have a positive effect on mood. Additionally, a routine helps reduce stress build-up by keeping more things under our control.

5. regular exercise: Physical activity increases endorphins, which can counteract feelings of depression. It doesn’t have to be intense—even something as simple as a daily walk can make a difference. To stay healthy, adults are recommended to get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week.

6. Maintain a healthy diet: Foods rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, eggs and hearty foods, can improve your mood. Additionally, reducing sugar and processed foods can help stabilize energy levels.

7. Consider Therapy: Talking to a therapist or counselor can help you develop coping strategies specific to your situation. Psychotherapy, particularly cognitive-behavioral therapy, can be beneficial to individuals with SAD by teaching you alternative ways of thinking and behaving, as well as helping to modify habits that contribute to depression. cognitive behavioral therapy.

8. Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques: Practices like meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises can reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Yoga and meditation in particular are excellent ways to boost serotonin and stimulate the pineal gland, which regulates melatonin and sleep-wake patterns.

9. Set realistic goals: Break tasks into manageable steps and celebrate achievements, no matter how small. This helps in increasing self-confidence and motivation. Additionally, make sure your goals are specific, which will help you see and feel accomplishments.

10. Socialize: Stay connected with friends and family even when it’s cold out and the last thing you want to do is go outside. Whether it’s through video calls or text messages, social contact can combat feelings of isolation.

Remember, it’s important to find what works best for you. A combination of different strategies and being patient with yourself can make a significant difference in managing seasonal depression. SAD isn’t just in your mind, it’s a real mental health condition that can be managed. By working intentionally it is possible to use tips and tools to help prevent and manage depression.