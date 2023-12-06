How TikTok will shape the 2023 music charts

TikTok has released its annual report on the impact of the hugely popular social media platform on the music industry.

In 2023, most number one singles in the UK and US were tied to TikTok engagement.

on year TIC Toc Music Report tracks the impact of its platforms on the music industry. This year, 13 of the 16 UK number one hits were added viral moments on stage, Similarly, 13 of the 18 songs that topped the US Billboard Hot 100 also followed TikTok-driven trends.

In the UK, Lewis Capaldi was one of the biggest stars this year, with two songs ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You the Best’ from his album ‘Vertigo’ topping the charts. Capaldi has described himself as the “King of TikTok” and has gained 8.4 million followers since joining the platform.

Capaldi is the biggest UK artist in the TikTok community after Sam Smith, Central CEAnne Marie, Ed Sheeran, Prinze, KSI, The Rolling Stones, Pink Pantheres and Calvin Harris.

It is representative of many of the year’s trends in music. Central C’s hit song ‘Sprinter’ with grime artist Dave was the first number one for the British rapper and the third for Dave. ‘Sprinter’ broke the record as the longest running number one song in the history of the UK rap genre.

‘Sprinter’ was the biggest UK song of the year for the platform. It has been used as the background in over 1 million video productions and Central C themselves have heavily promoted the song through TikTok. A video he posted with his girlfriend to the song’s soundtrack has garnered nearly 60 million views.

Return Rolling stone With ‘Hackney Diamonds’, their first album in 18 years, it also coincides with the legendary band joining the band on stage this year, becoming the eighth biggest musician account in the UK. On the other side of the spectrum, 18-year-old Prinze has seen a huge rise in popularity through her social media presence without reliance on an established brand.

Globally, the biggest artist on TikTok is Mexican singer Kim Loaiza. Loaiza is the seventh most followed user on TikTok, with over 80 million followers on the platform. The 25-year-old first started posting makeup videos on YouTube in 2016 before starting her music career in 2019.

The majority of the 10 most followed artists on TikTok are women and reflect the huge influence K-pop has had on contemporary music around the world. After Loaiza, the top 10 most followed musician accounts on the platform are Selena Gomez, black pinkBTS, FEED, Enhypen, Karol G, Le Séraphim, Newjeans and Shakira.

The most popular song on the platform in 2023 globally was a speeded-up version of K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s song ‘Cupid’. A large part of its popularity was the result of its use as a backing track for viral videos across platforms.

