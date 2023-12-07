How three luxury retailers are approaching the holidays

If you’re anywhere in North America, you’re sure to be surrounded by the holiday spirit. From restaurants to retailers, everyone is celebrating and lighting up their spaces.

Another big marker of the holiday season is of course shopping and sales. As consumers try to make the most of these shopping events, how are luxury retailers responding? Well, we weren’t sure, so we decided to ask some of them.

For example, loyal shoppers of Switzerland-based multibrand high-end watch and jewelry company Bucherer know that there is a “Bucherer Holiday Express” global campaign highlighting some of the retailer’s top brands, including Tudor, Cartier and Rolex. Carina Ertl, CMO and Chief Digital Officer of Tourneau Bucherer USA, tells Retail Brew that along with the mega campaign, Bucherer is also hosting celebratory events featuring customized cocktails, desserts and gifting for its long-term customers.

He told Retail Brew via email, “We focus on our Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Concierge Program to remind our customers that our team of experts is on hand to help them find the perfect holiday watch to gift. “Can help.”

And Bucherer is not alone in his grand plans. Margaret O’Leary, CEO and designer of the San Francisco-based luxury knitwear and women’s apparel line, has created a special collection for the holidays, focused on offering an inclusive line of clothing for the entire family.

“Baby might get a cashmere sheet, grandma might get a cashmere blanket, while mom might enjoy the coolest sweater,” O’Leary tells Retail Brew via email. “We make it easy because everyone can wear scarves, gloves, hats and other accessories without worrying about size.”

Pinching Pennies: But while the halls of retailers may be decked out in holiday glory, consumers are feeling the brunt of inflation and rising costs and are becoming more cautious with their spending. It also means that retailers, by extension, are feeling the impact.

“My clientele has been really consistent, but how she shops and how often is more conservative now than in years past,” Tamara Cherasse, founder of sustainable luxury loungewear brand, J Merritt, tells Retail Brew via email. . “My customers completely fill their carts and wait for the sale to start to shop. They are still shopping, but smarter and more discounted. I get a lot of questions asking what I suggest they should buy for their capsules because they can’t buy all the pieces they need at this time. This is definitely new.”

He said customers are now buying two to three pieces compared to five to six earlier.

Ertl also said customers are more cautious with their spending, but that doesn’t mean they’re not spending at all; They are giving priority only to quality, product variety and price.

He said Bucherer’s pre-owned program, which has been active for the last 50 years, has been helpful to such customers, giving them more flexibility and assurance while purchasing this season as it comes with a two-year warranty. Is.

a silver lining: Meanwhile, O’Leary’s customers have been somewhat less cautious due to the retailer’s slightly more accessible price point for a luxury brand.

O’Leary said, “I wish we could offer our premium cashmere, cotton and silk designs at a higher price, but we never have.” “As a result, we have not seen our customers turn away due to temporary market uncertainties.”

Charez said that in the case of J Merriette, which calls itself a “slow fashion brand,” its customers view its products as investments and that has helped maintain interest. She said she keeps in touch with consumers through emails, social media posts and the brand’s blog, which has helped keep shoppers “informed and entertained.”

And as it charges into the rest of the holiday season, Charesi has a tried-and-tested strategy: “Keep talking, keep targeting, keep engaging—paid ads… and organic,” she said. .

