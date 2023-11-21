How This Crypto Trader Turned $98 Into $1.1 Million in 91 Days

Becoming a millionaire overnight in the crypto world is not a myth but a reality. And one trader has turned just $98 into an astonishing $1.1 million in 91 days. However, this is not a story of luck; It is a story woven of strategic genius and market insight that propelled the trader into the crypto millionaires club.

According to a tweet by on-chain analyst 0xReflection, wallet address 0xad47…556628e surged from $98 to over $1 million in just three months. What is notable about the portfolio growth is that every coin purchased by the wallet owner was profitable.

Converting $98 to $1 Million in 91 Days

0xReflection revealed that trader 0xad47…628e was able to achieve this feat by “fearlessly” investing in specific tokens without hesitation. In some cases, they were the first to invest in the assets.

The wallet’s biggest gain came from ATOR, the native token of the Ethereum protocol. The asset has increased by over 7,000% since its launch earlier this year, and trader 0xad47…628e has got a significant share of the cake. They were among the first to invest in the token, purchasing 600,000 ATORs at $0.08 each, making a profit of over $920,000 as the asset rose to value above $1.70.

The next big gainer was from MC, the core asset of the gaming decentralized autonomous organization Merit Circle. The trader purchased 100,000 MC two months ago at an average price of $0.29. Although he hasn’t made any sales yet, he has made over $62,900 in profit from the property.

0xReflection revealed that the wallets it is monitoring have started buying MC; Since Shitcoin is not new and smart wallets are buying, the token may see “good growth” soon.

Showing “good results”

Additionally, trader 0xad47…628e made substantial profits from the AllianceBlock Nexera token (NXRA). On-chain analysis shows they bought 333,344 NXRA in June, when its price dropped to an average cost of $0.05 after an initial surge in April. Over the past few months, the asset has earned trader 0xad47 $17,044 in profits, with the asset currently valued at around $0.11.

Although most of the benefits are unrealized, 0xReflection said the wallet has shown good results. However, he warned market participants that adopting strategies such as copying trades “without thinking” could lead to reprisals. He suggested they could use the information to strengthen their focus on certain tokens.

