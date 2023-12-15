How This Crypto Trader Made $300,000 to $3 Million in a Month

An anonymous cryptocurrency trader increased his stake almost 10x in a month to $3.23 million. This aspect was achieved by trading low-cap tokens, following a high-risk strategy, which resulted in a favorable outcome this time.

This achievement was first noticed lookonchainWho informed of This was reported on X (formerly Twitter) on December 15. Specifically, the anonymous trader started with $315,000 and acquired digital assets worth $2.98 million. lookonchain Posted the story.

However, at the time of publishing this amount has already crossed $3.23 million and is continuously increasing. Finbold retrieved this data from zarianThat reflects a starting price of $346,186 a month earlier, on November 15.

Address: 0x0b6a06c07c58d13b6c725dbdb9cd1e2f6bac5527. Source: zarian

$2 million unrealized profit with one token

interesting thing lookonchain MultiBit (MUBI) was reported to account for approximately two-thirds of this trader’s current balance. The token increased by 4,729% since launch, trading at $0.2551 at press time.

“Multibit is the first two-way bridge designed for easy cross-network transfers between BRC20 and ERC20 tokens.” – lookonchain

MultiBit (MUBI) all-time price chart. Source: coinmarketcap

Specifically, traders spent 10.27 WETH ($38.33) to buy 75,500 million MUBI within three days of the token going online. For an unrealized profit of $2.53 million from MUBI alone, MUBI acquired for $10.27 million is now worth $2.61 million.

Nevertheless, it is important to understand that the trader will have to face challenges to liquidate the position and realize profits. Essentially, this accrues to no more than 10% of the token’s market capitalization – any meaningful selloff will directly impact the price of MultiBit.

In addition to MUBI, the unknown trader conducted several other trading operations with multiple tokens. Between these trades, the address also accumulates losses, which were compensated by winnings.

All things considered, trading cryptocurrencies is risky, volatile and unpredictable. Statistically, most traders will lose money in the long term for short-term, high-risk actions. Investors and traders should not blindly follow third party strategies as mentioned here.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com