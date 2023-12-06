How This CEO Built a Top 50 Pharma Company Focusing on Culture Day 1

For a company to successfully create new and life-changing treatments for people, it must start by establishing its own people-first and mission-driven culture. Bruce Cozad began testing this same premise when he co-founded Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NDAQ: JAZ) in 2003.

Jazz began life like many other biotech startups, focused on creating therapeutics for disease areas with unmet needs, such as sleep medication. But over the past 20 years, the company’s approach has evolved beyond neuroscience to include treatment options for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Many new pharmaceutical companies have early success – a successful Phase 3 clinical trial, first indication, or second indication – and immediately look for an acquirer to help them capitalize on that success. But Cozad and Jazz have done something different, building a sustainable, Top 50 pharmaceutical organization, bringing more than 11 therapies to market over the past two decades.

According to a 2023 report by Bain & Company, while 2,500 companies have reached ‘unicorn’ status, defined by the $1 billion valuation milestone awarded by investors, less than 250 crossed $1 billion in annual revenue and only 15 have reached $1 billion in annual liquidity. Flow. Jazz counts among the 15 or 0.7% of all unicorns to achieve this, along with Tesla (NDAQ: TSLA), Meta (NDAQ: META), Airbnb (NDAQ: ABNB), BioNTech (NDAQ: BNTX).

Bruce Cozad, Chief Executive Officer and President of Jazz Pharmaceuticals Athlone Photography

Cozad believes that a patient-centered culture is a key component of Jazz’s success. Cozad joined Jazz shortly after the acquisition of his previous employer, ALZA Corporation, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in 2001 for $10.5B. At ALZA, Cozadd served as the company’s EVP and COO before co-founding Jazz two years later. When he started producing jazz, Cozad knew he was going to start with the culture.

“The most important professional influencer in my career was Alessandro Zaffaroni, founder of ALZA, where I worked for 10 years. The companies he founded have easily produced 50 CEOs, and just as Alejandro built his companies, he led his companies with a deep focus on culture,” says Cozad.

COZ on stage at ALZA Pharmaceuticals Alza

The way Cozad wanted to create jazz was with a culture dedicated to enabling patients to understand the holistic nature of their illness. Jazz and CoZ take a people-first approach, focusing on the needs of their patients, the health care professionals (HCPs) who serve them, and Jazz’s own workforce. For example, Jazz’s business model focuses on HCP education, helping providers better understand the needs of their patients. For COZ, the primary job of a Jazz Pharmaceutical representative is not to serve as an evangelist for Jazz’s products, but as an expert educator and resource for HCPs. “If you truly care about the best interests of the patient, your goal is to make sure they get the best information to treat their disease. This could mean that they find your product; But it may also mean that they get a different method of treatment. When you think about our interactions with HCPs, it is our goal that HCPs will make the right decisions for their patients. All of our interactions with HCPs should be with the mindset of ‘What can we do to help HCPs do their jobs better,’” says Cozad. And for patients, the mission is equally clear: “It is more important that we do what is right for the patient than to make sure they get our medicine.”

Original photo of the early Jazz Pharmaceuticals team in 2003 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

However, a clear mission is not always easy to implement in practice. Many organizations promote people-first missions and values, but may struggle to live up to those principles. Cozad believes that, for jazz, the key is to combine improvisation with composition. Cozad explains, “One of the reasons we chose jazz as the name of the company is because I liked the idea that you can improvise on top of the composition. That’s how jazz musicians interact with each other on stage. Can they innovate or improve something if they’re making it up as they go along? There’s an underlying structure to the music that they all understand. That was a challenge when we started jazz decades ago, and it’s still a challenge today. A major challenge remains. “How can companies innovate while adhering to the proven and tested structures and guardrails for manufacturing and commercializing treatments – how do they support their patients and those patients’ doctors?” Coz. At the top of a structure like the regulatory framework sees innovation as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

Successful innovation, like a strong culture, is a goal that is easy to articulate and difficult to realize. Reflecting on more than three decades in the industry, Cozad’s view is that the most successful companies combine a healthy balance of both external and internal innovation. External licensing and moonshot M&A deals? Or a strong R&D focus to build your own strong pipeline of products? According to Cozad, try both. And here too a patient-first mentality matters. “Companies convinced that ‘what’s not invented here means not seen’ miss the best opportunities for patients. We start by identifying the patient’s basic need and find the best way to solve that problem. Let’s work on what’s a good approach. If it’s using tools we have? Great. If it requires a tool that someone else has and that’s the best answer for the patient, So this is the best approach,” says Cozad.

In addition to innovation, a flexible and agile team that takes risks and learns quickly from its failures is another critical ingredient for success. For Cozad, it’s important for employees to understand what allows for perseverance in difficult times. “It must be driven by purpose and mission. Whenever there’s more uncertainty than certainty, it all comes back to why we’re all here and what we’re trying to accomplish,” says Cozad. “Flexibility is important not just in the early days but throughout the company’s journey. Required during all phases. Stock price below $1/share, a negative regulatory decision, a negative clinical trial result, defaulting on your loan, being unsure if you are going to make payroll in the coming months or No, these are all examples of situations that are not unique to jazz,” says Cozadd. It’s equally important to recognize when good money is being thrown behind bad money. “We How to invest more of our resources behind the things that will have the greatest impact, and how to invest less of our resources into things that may have looked good 2 years or 5 years ago, but don’t make as much sense in the current environment?”

As Cozad explains, the trick is to balance optionality and certainty in a way that protects both the business and the people it serves. “Maintaining optionality is valuable. Even sensible people will put pressure on me and say ‘There is a cost to maintaining optionality.’ You’re leaving your teams unsure where they’re going. Finding the right balance — when to maintain optionality and when to tell the team ‘this is the decision and we won’t change it on you’ — requires great judgment,” Cozad says. Regardless of where companies strike that balance. Maintain, the important step is to communicate this clearly to the team.

Cozad has many years ahead of him as CEO and founder, but that doesn’t stop him from thinking about his legacy. “When I think about my legacy, I want Jazz Pharmaceuticals to succeed, our employees to succeed, and patients to be helped. My hope is that our employees who are in leadership positions in other organizations will take some of that jazz culture with them and even to positively impact patients’ lives in the best possible way. will create its own ripple effects,” says Cozad.

As far as advice for other biotech CEOs and future CEOs who want to build a top 50 pharma company? Unsurprisingly, for Cozad, it all comes back to culture. “For me, the driving force of starting a company was the opportunity to build a culture from the ground up,” says Cozad.

“The initial advice I would give to future pharma founders is to intentionally build a culture from the beginning. Don’t let it build up and then later realize it’s not what you wanted. Now you have an existing culture that you have to change, and that’s much more difficult. Build your culture early. And figure out what mechanisms you will use to intentionally build that culture into the company structure. How do you interview? What successes do you celebrate? What do you talk about in company meetings? What do you measure?” For COZ, identifying the right levers, and identifying them early, will ensure they are built into the company’s structure, and will pay dividends over time.

And it’s guidance Cozad has lived by. As he explains, “My option before founding Jazz was to take the CEO position at an existing biopharma company. In some cases, these companies’ pipelines, products, and financial results were good; “But I didn’t get the culture I wanted.” Instead of signing up for a multi-year cultural change experiment, Cozad became an entrepreneur almost by default. “I didn’t think I’d start a company, but I supported it from the beginning to build the culture I believed we needed to succeed.” Two decades later, it’s hard to argue the results.