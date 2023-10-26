A view of the Zamboni machine in action during a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Mighty Ducks at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. Kelly Landis/Allsport

It has a wooden appearance before it comes to life – but once it comes into existence, it is the most beloved piece of maintenance equipment on Earth.

Zamboni was the brainchild of Frank Joseph Zamboni, who was born in Utah in 1901 to Italian immigrant parents and raised in Idaho. At the age of 15, Frank was taken out of school to help on the farm, beginning his career as a machinist: Frank kept tractors and balers in order and worked as a mechanic in a local garage.

“Growing up around farm equipment,” says Richard Zamboni, Frank’s 91-year-old son and president of Zamboni Company USA.[Dad] I had to figure out how to keep things going.”

The Zamboni family gave up farming in 1920 and moved to Hines, California, south of Los Angeles. The eldest brother George opened an auto repair shop and employed his brothers as mechanics. They pooled their savings to send Frank to a one-year electrical engineering program in Chicago in 1921. Upon Frank’s return, he and his brother Lawrence started an electrical components and servicing business. Inspired by his farming background, he also had success digging wells and installing water pumps for local dairies.

Then the Zamboni family got trapped in the snow. In the 1920s, agricultural products were shipped by rail and relied on giant ice blocks for refrigeration. Producing those 300-pound slabs was an industrial enterprise, and in 1927, Frank and Lawrence built an ice-making plant to serve the local agricultural industry.

However, by the mid-1930s, electric refrigerators were entering American homes, and commercial refrigeration was entering rail cars. Frank and Lawrence sold their ice plant in 1939 but removed the refrigeration equipment so they could open a skating rink across the street.

The Iceland Skating Rink opened on 3 January 1940, at the height of World War II. It was an instant hit. “People were looking for a pleasant distraction and ice skating was very popular at the time,” says Richard.

The skating business was profitable but difficult. The rink’s ice was only three-quarters of an inch thick and easily damaged. In Iceland, resurfacing was labour-intensive, involving manual tools such as planers, hoses and squeegees. Richard Zamboni remembers his boyhood efforts; He says it took five people about an hour and a half to complete each resurfacing – “and when they were finished, you had five workers standing around with nothing to do until the next resurfacing.”

Realizing that time is money, Frank Zamboni began designing a self-propelled resurfacing machine. In 1942, he purchased a farm tractor and experimented with modifications to it, testing them on the rink whenever he got the chance. In 1949, after several prototypes, Frank took to the ice with his Zamboni Model A and brought his 20,000-square-foot rink to life in ten minutes. In the world of snow sports, this was the equivalent of the Wright Brothers’ trip to Kitty Hawk.

In the first Zamboni commercials from the 1950s, rink operators rave about the miraculous machine: “Words cannot express our excitement,” says one. Courtesy Zamboni

The basic principles of the Zamboni have remained unchanged. A conditioner, mounted behind the rear wheels, consists of a blade that cuts ice, an auger that collects those shavings, a vacuum that sucks up dirty water, and a sprayer that dispenses a fresh stream of water. Laying layers, filling cracks. There is a squeeze behind all this. In one go, the machine can complete what was once a five-person process.

In 1954, the Boston Bruins became the first NHL team to purchase a Zamboni, and by 1957, the NCAA had determined that all new rinks would accommodate the machine. In 1960, the Zambonis made their first appearance at the Winter Olympics. Of the six machines introduced there, two were custom-built electric models. The company’s first production electric model came in 1978.

“Without a doubt, electric machines are the future of the industry,” says Mike Zamboni, Frank’s great-grandson and company manager. Zamboni now makes more electric machines than internal combustion ones.

Iceland Skating Rink remained in family hands until 2022. It is now known as LA Kings Island, a practice facility for the NHL franchise – although public skates, lessons and birthday parties are still available. Frank’s original Model A, fully restored, is placed on permanent display.

To date, more than 13,000 Zamboni machines have been sold worldwide. Prices range from $100,000 to $200,000, depending on bells and whistles. All are made by hand to order in one of the company’s three manufacturing facilities: in Paramount, California (the original); Brantford, Ontario (birthplace of Wayne Gretzky and the world’s densest arena market); and Österfarnbo, Sweden.

Although Frank Zamboni invented other things – a milk tank and pasteurizer, an artificial turf roller, a track cleaner for NASCAR – it is his ice refinisher that ensures his immortality. He is enshrined in five sports halls of fame, including US Hockey, World Figure Skating and US Speedskating. Not bad for a guy who didn’t even like skating.

Why does the Zamboni hold such a fascination for children of all ages? Because it’s an elephant ballerina. It’s a tank that creates rainbows. It’s that goofy uncle at a wedding who’s the one terrific Dancer. The Zamboni looks like it should be hauling a payload of debris. It seems like it was made to break.

Instead, it slides on tiptoes. He comes not to beat and crush but to make blameless that which has been beaten and bruised. It enters through the wings. On its way: destruction. The tail behind it: perfection. He has the looks, amazing beauty and timing of a great comedian. Leave them wanting more, It’s as if the machine knows. Scene stolen, the Zamboni exited the same way it came, leaving the feature act to moan, “I’ve got to follow this He,

