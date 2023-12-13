How the West could again bear the brunt of Russian sanctions

Western sanctions against Russia came hard and fast in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow lost access to $300 billion of its foreign exchange reserves held by G7 countries overnight, the ruble sank nearly a quarter of its value against the US dollar, and Russia’s industrial base was crippled.

The sanctions, which began in 2014 following Putin’s annexation of Crimea, were extended through 2022 by a coalition of the US, EU, G-7 governments and others. They affected most of the major Russian banks and included punishing export restrictions on microchips and other keys. military technologies; sanctions against Putin’s inner circle and Russian oligarchs; and an innovative price cap that penalized sales of Russian oil while avoiding large spikes in oil prices.

These sanctions had an effect but as Russia is adjusting and learning to avoid them, they are wearing off. The Russian economy began to grow again amid increased military spending, reaching 10% of GDP, compared to 3–4% before the full-scale invasion. There are a number of reports that goods, including prohibited items, are reaching Russia through third countries (for example, there have been giant leap Among German exports to Kyrgyzstan, many of those products are increasingly going to Russia). And Russia is using “shadow fleets” of oil tankers and fraudulent bookkeeping to undermine oil price caps.

While the largest Russian banks have been cut off from the international financial system, particularly the SWIFT clearing mechanism, smaller banks and Gasprombank, the larger energy bank, remain in the international SWIFT system. This has reduced the financial pressure.

Critics say the sanctions have failed. Some people even say that sanctions are useless in any case. As the former US State Department coordinator for sanctions, I helped craft the initial sanctions targeting Russia in 2014. Those were important and what came after 2022 was even more important.

Just look at the state of Russia’s economy. The IMF still views the country’s economic outlook as “slow”. Massive defense spending has artificially inflated Russian GDP. Capital controls that force Russian companies to sell their hard foreign currency to the state have boosted the value of the otherwise weak ruble. Yet these dramatic measures cannot fully compensate for the impact of economic pressures. The West could also tighten the screws by intensifying sanctions and enforcement. With Ukraine’s counteroffensive stopped, now is the time to put economic pressure on Russia, not to concede defeat.

America and Europe have plenty of options to do this. They could tighten export controls on specific technologies that Russia needs on a war footing. They can close the gap in the oil price range by going after Russia’s “ghost fleet” of tankers and oil brokers who fudge invoices to avoid sanctions. They could take $300 or more billion in frozen Russian assets and use them to help Ukraine – that’s a bit of poetic justice that American and European taxpayers might appreciate. They could extend financial sanctions on all Russian banks (with exemptions for food, medicine, and non-military transactions) to deepen Russia’s isolation. They could ban exports to places like Kyrgyzstan that are actually bound for Russia. The US, EU and Britain are already taking some of these steps, and Washington announced new sanctions on December 12. They can take further steps.

In the short term, increasing economic pressure on Russia may show that Putin cannot, as he hopes, wait for the West to force Ukraine into submission. As the West learned during the Cold War, economic pressure can work.

Following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and the imposition of martial law in Poland to crush the country’s democratic movement in the early 1980s, the US tried to exert economic pressure on the USSR. At the time those efforts were seen as inconsistent, controversial, and a failure. Looking back, we see that they worked: they deprived the Soviet economy of a major injection of Western investment and technology. The Soviet economy faltered and collapsed in the 1980s. The Soviet empire collapsed within a few years.

The Putinist economy is similarly rigid, with top-to-bottom corruption and nepotism and little room for entrepreneurship. Russia’s massive military spending and lack of investment would result in a resource drain on Russia’s economy, as happened with the Soviet economy. China and Russia’s other friends cannot fully compensate for its economic weaknesses.

Countering Putin’s Russia will be a long-term challenge. The US and its allies have economic tools at their disposal. We should use them. And it means.

