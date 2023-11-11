Last Updated: November 10, 2023 4:01 PM ET

It was a trading day unlike any other for traders in the $25 trillion Treasury market, with a 30-year bond auction partially undermined by a cyberattack on the U.S. unit of a Chinese bank.

Recounting the Treasury’s botched $24 billion bond auction on Thursday, traders said weaker-than-expected results were expected at least this week on the U.S. branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, known as ICBC. Something to do with ransomware attacks. That attack reportedly caused market-wide disruption and had some impact on liquidity, with the Financial Times citing unnamed sources saying that hedge funds and asset managers were forced to reroute trades.

Traders struggled Friday to answer questions about why there was a sudden lack of interest in the auction, which went so badly that it spooked even U.S. stock investors. One trader said Thursday’s sales were the worst since November 2021, depending on the extent to which primary dealers were forced to step in and pick up the slack in demand. And this reinforced the recent pattern of weak auctions for 30-year bonds which may not bode well for future sales of longer maturities.

It’s possible that bonds “look much less attractive” after the recent “explosive rally” since late October, according to Charlie McElligott, cross-asset macro strategist at Nomura Securities in New York. However, “it may be a case of there being more to this ‘ugly auction providing evidence of low demand for the period’ story than meets the eye,” he wrote in a note.

“One dynamic that makes yesterday’s ugly auction results questionable was the ICBC cyber attack described in various financial media, which unsettled anyone clearing UST trades through them, and made it so that many Dealers were unable to trade with those customers until resolution was reached, due to volatile trades that could not be matched,” McElligott said.

Another random event added to Thursday’s uncertainty. As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared on stage at an International Monetary Fund panel, a climate protester interrupted him and then uttered a seven-letter expletive, which could be heard on the event’s livestream.

Powell’s policy-related comments, which hinted that the central bank could take further action to control inflation, “didn’t help things and scared people again,” said David E., head of municipal trading at New York bond underwriter Roosevelt & Cross. John Farwell said.

On Friday, the Treasury market witnessed stability as buyers returned to areas of government debt, a sign that calm is being restored. A buying rush was seen on 30-year bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y, sending its yield down to 4.733% and its third consecutive weekly decline.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported that the fallout from the ICBC cyberattack included the inability to deliver US loans pledged as collateral. ICBC’s U.S. unit was forced to rely on a messenger carrying a USB stick into Manhattan to complete the disrupted trade, according to the news service, which delayed Thursday’s $24 billion 30-year bond auction for the first time in a decade. Described as one of the worst auctions in the world.

The ICBC attack could have a dramatic impact on the auction. I don’t know how much, but I can’t imagine it wouldn’t have happened,” said Tom De Galloma, co-head of global rates trading for BTIG in New York. “When people see that there are trade-settlement issues, they want to step back and that’s exactly what happened yesterday. Institutional accounts were saying, ‘We don’t know who is settling this trade.’ If the cyber attack had not happened, I think the auction would have been much better.”

Ben Emmons, senior portfolio manager and head of fixed income at NewEdge Wealth in New York, said once the Treasury market was hit by the ICBC cyber attack, the poor auction and the disruption during Powell’s appearance, there was liquidity on U.S. government debt. ,For a moment, a dark matter.

