Anna and her husband always knew it would be difficult to sell the home in which they had happily lived for 17 years and where they raised their three children. Little did they know how difficult the process of quitting would be.

“When our youngest child left for university, our thoughts turned to: where next?” says Anna, who is in her fifties and did not want to give her real name.

She and her husband put their six-bedroom house in Surrey on the market in January. “We recognized it was not the ideal time, but figured if we needed to lower our selling price, the people we were buying from would have to lower their selling price as well.”

After six “slow and painful” months, price cuts and a change of estate agents, the couple temporarily accepted a “disappointingly low offer” of 20 per cent below their updated asking figure.

“Unfortunately, the seller of the house we wanted to buy didn’t experience the price drop we saw, and it wasn’t meant to be,” says Anna. Fed up with the process, they’ve taken the home off the market and say they’ll stay put for now.

This year, estate agents have recorded a significant increase in the number of people trying to sell larger homes and move to smaller spaces elsewhere – moving advice company RealMoving says 31 per cent of all home movers will be downsizing so far in 2023. Downsizing is the highest proportion since 2015, while national property agency chain Jackson-Stops says inquiries from downsizers are a fifth higher than in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, as Anna and her husband found, actually taking the step is proving to be a struggle.

While property sales have declined – HM Revenue and Customs says transactions fell 17 per cent this September compared to the same month last year – the number of homes for sale per estate agent office fell by five. Is at the highest level of the year. And shifting big houses is proving to be the most difficult.

Zoopla says homes with four or more bedrooms are taking the longest to sell in seven out of nine regions of England, and these are the property types with the most supply – detached homes with four or more bedrooms are all on the market. Homes account for 18 percent of listings, but only 7 percent of buyer inquiries.

“Downsizing may be difficult in the current market as demand for larger, tighter family homes is slowing, while demand for lower-cost smaller properties is increasing,” says Anton Clay, buying agent at Stacks Property Search.

There is also little desire for renewal. “More often than not, homes that have been owned by a family for a long time require a considerable amount of work to modernize them — and with labor and material costs 30 percent higher than a year ago, buyers are looking for larger Staying away from projects,” says Joe Eccles, managing director of procurement agent Accord.

However, for the most part, bigger homes are falling into disrepair as the highest mortgage interest rates in 15 years have made it much harder for those trying to get on the big home ladder. “The decline in house prices in 2023 has been modest, while purchasing power has declined by 20 percent [if they kept their mortgage repayments the same]says Richard Donnell, Zoopla’s executive director of research. “Higher mortgage rates hit businessmen more than most, because they buy larger homes and need larger mortgages.”

According to the Bank of England, mortgage approvals in September were down by more than a third compared with the same month last year, as even those who could afford to move are choosing not to do so when the outlook is so uncertain. Is.

“Borrowers have become used to cheap credit and a fixed lifestyle, with enough disposable income to spend on holidays, eating out, clothes, cars and school fees,” says Adrian Anderson, director of Anderson Harris mortgage brokers. ” “This group is not yet ready to take big loans and cut down on their lifestyle to do business. There is a lot of waiting to see what will happen to interest rates and home prices.

While many downsizers age 50 and older have built up significant equity in their home, or own it outright, a growing number of people are being forced to sell their home earlier than planned due to rising energy and mortgage bills. Is.

Lewis Rowlands, a buying agent at Surrey-based Richard Winter Property Search, has seen a “huge increase” in people deciding to downsize. “There are a significant number on fixed-rate and some interest-only mortgages who are feeling or are going to feel huge pressure on cash flow when they have to renegotiate their rate at the end of the term,” she says.

Hamptons Estate Agency says the proportion of all its downsizer movers, who are moving into a home that has dropped significantly and is trading in value to less than half what they are selling for, rose from 30 per cent in 2019. Has increased to 38 percent. Two years before that, 27 percent.

For example, while some of these moves will be driven by releasing equity to help children get on the property ladder, Hamptons senior analyst David Fell says many will likely be driven by reducing mortgage payments to a more manageable level. Will cut it to size.

Sally, an accountant with two children, is about to put her home in the Home Counties on the market so she and her husband can buy a place with one less bedroom and one less reception room. “We want to pay off the £120,000 mortgage but hope to stay in the same area for school,” says Sally, who is in her forties and does not want to give her last name.

Yet the market is working against these downsizers. Matthew, 48, is selling to buy a smaller house in the same part of Surrey, but his sale has fallen through three times in the past nine months – so he has put it on the market again with a £50,000 reduction.

“We can’t cut it again because we won’t be able to buy,” says Matthew, who prefers to remain anonymous. “Home prices in our area are not going down as fast as we did.”

In fact, many owners have been reluctant to cut prices – or, if they have, the discounts have not been big enough. Despite the slow market, asking prices when a property is first listed have increased 2.4 percent over the past year and are still up 25 percent compared to 2019, according to TwentyCI data.

Richard Oliver is selling his five-bedroom house in Wiltshire to move to Bristol to be closer to his family, but is competing with younger couples and families for smaller homes.

Tim Bannister, director of property science at Rightmove, says, “Sellers who are struggling to adjust their price expectations to match current activity levels are finding that their homes are being left in the cold. Is.”

There are other long-term issues for prospective downsizers, too. According to the research institute International Longevity Centre, about 90 percent of people aged 65-79 live in “under-occupied” homes – and it is often suggested that, if encouraged to move, they would. This could help ease the housing crisis.

However, although people over the age of 55 now own 75 per cent of a house in the UK, according to research by Savills estate agency, many are reluctant to sell because of the cost. “With all the transfer fees and especially stamp duty, you need to make meaningful reductions in size otherwise the money you are left with is marginal,” says Rory Scarisbrick, partner at buying agency Property Vision.

Downsizing to a cheaper area is one option – for example, Bristol-based property search agent Charlotte Strang is seeing more people moving in from London. “I’m hearing more from buyers that they want to significantly reduce their mortgage or eliminate it altogether,” she says. However, the bigger problem across the country is the lack of suitable housing, particularly for those downsizing later in life.

“Developers are focusing on detached family homes, but we have an aging population, so suitable housing in communities where younger people want to live will be a real incentive to downsize, while leasehold, ground rent and Building safety scandals have put off some downsizers moving to new-build flats, says Paula Higgins, chief executive of the Homeowners Alliance advice group.

In many areas, downsizers are competing with younger couples and families for smaller homes. Richard Oliver, a retired major general, is selling his five-bedroom house on 1.25 acres outside Devizes, Wiltshire, for £1.35 million so he can buy a two- or three-bedroom house or flat near his family in the Bristol suburb of Clifton. ,

“As a beekeeper, I would like a garden in which to run a few colonies, but I realize that there is such demand for property in Clifton that I may have to move into rented accommodation first,” says Oliver, who lives here. Live in his late seventies.

Or downsizers fighting each other for houses. In Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Carol Peet, founder of West Wales Property Finders, is getting several inquiries a week from buyers in their sixties and seventies who want to sell large houses with large gardens to move into bungalows, many of which There are few and no one does it. It is expensive to enter the market.

People in their seventies and eighties who want to downsize in areas such as affluent Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire are battling each other over the shortage of tiny homes © David Chapman / Alamy

In affluent Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, Gemma Scott, partner at The Buying Solution, had an octogenarian client who was fighting her octogenarian group at the tennis club over a property. “It was brutal,” says Scott.

Mortgage rates are still going down, giving some hope to those who want to downsize, while those who manage to make the move are often happy to do so.

Take writer Faith Glasgow. She and her husband recently sold their home of 24 years in Hackney, east London, and moved to a house outside Wales in Somerset, within walking distance of the Mendip Hills.

They had already paid off their mortgage, but the type and size of houses they were looking at in Somerset were typically around £400,000 cheaper than similar homes in London, meaning they could afford a lump sum. Sitting on a huge amount.

“Of course, we miss aspects of Hackney – the diversity, the late-night shops around the corner, our friends – but we have been very welcomed,” says Glasgow. “I get real inspiration from mountain views, dark starry nights and the possibility of a different way of life.”

