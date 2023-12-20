NEW YORK (AP) — In a year filled with big numbers, strong gains for stocks and even more spectacular flights for crypto, it was a shrinking number that left everyone behind.

Inflation, the scourge of the global economy, eased this year. This is still relatively high, especially after several years of low inflation, which everyone enjoyed before US inflation topped 9% two summers ago. But it’s so cold that investors are looking to 2024 where interest rates may go down instead of up. Globally, inflation is expected to decline to 6.9% from 8.7% last year.

Surprisingly, the US economy also held up at the beginning of the year despite concerns that a recession might be inevitable. For a while, there was also concern that the economy might become too strong, leading to upward pressure on inflation and forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer periods of time.

This led to contrasting moments where Wall Street actually cheered weak reports on the economy, as long as they were not too weak, because they kept alive the possibility of a perfect landing for the economy engineered by the Federal Reserve. The goal was to slow the economy enough to avoid high inflation, but not so much that it slipped into recession.

Now, with the economy still growing and expectations rising for a rate cut in 2024, investors are rushing to get ahead of such moves, which could act like steroids for all types of markets. US stocks bounced back from their disappointing 2022, which was Wall Street’s worst year since the dot-com bubble deflated two decades ago.

Much of Wall Street was down due to just a small group of stocks, but the breadth around the world was better. Stock markets across America, Europe and Asia rose.

However, high interest rates particularly left their mark on the US housing market. Sales of pre-owned U.S. homes fell in October at the slowest pace in more than 13 years.

Here’s a look at some of the fascinating data shaping global financial markets in 2023.

Inflation 3.1%

US headline inflation at the consumer level in November peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. The Federal Reserve’s target level is 2%.

2.4%

Overall inflation in the EU in November is a far cry from the peak of 10.6% in October 2022. Energy prices fell 11.5% from the same month a year ago. But food inflation remains high at 6.9%.

55%

US used car prices increased from February 2020 to a peak in January 2022. From January 2022 to this November, used car prices fell 11.5%.

$4

The national average price per gallon of milk in November is 25% higher than $3.20 just before the pandemic in February 2020.

161%

Inflation rate in Argentina. The government has halved the value of the country’s currency, suspended public works and cut subsidies for gas and electricity among a number of draconian measures.

global economy 22

The US unemployment rate has fallen below 4% for several consecutive months, the longest such period since a 27-month period from November 1967 to January 1970. The job market remained stable despite the Federal Reserve trying to slow the economy to fight inflation.

67

The percentage of Americans who disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the economy in an October survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. This sentiment, if it persists, could hinder Biden from his expected election with former President Trump.

9.4%

According to the World Bank, investment in China’s property sector is expected to decline from January to October. Weakness in the property sector and global demand for China’s exports, along with high debt levels and faltering consumer confidence, have weighed on the country’s economy.

-0.1%

Germany’s economy declined in the third quarter. The Bundesbank estimates Europe’s largest economy should shrink slightly again in the current quarter.

1.1%

The expected growth in world trade in 2023 is down from 5.2% in 2022 and the sixth weakest in the records of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development dating back to 1980. The slowdown reflects a slowing global economy, rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

market7

This small number of stocks alone was responsible for nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500’s return in 2023 through mid-December. Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platform are also the biggest stocks on Wall Street.

27.3%

As of December 19, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose year-on-year. This was Nikkei’s best performance since 2013. In July, the index rose to 33,753.33, its highest level since 1990.

$43,000

Bitcoin crossed this level in December after starting the year below $16,300. It and other cryptocurrencies declined last year as rising rates hit riskier investments in particular.

5%

Returns of the largest US bond mutual funds, as of December 14. As recently as November, it was on track for its third consecutive annual loss. But bond prices rose on excitement over a possible rate cut.

3

The combined number of days in which the S&P 500 rose or declined by at least 2% in 2023. The index rose 24.2% in the year to December 19. In 2022, a down year for stocks, there were more than 40 such days.

Interest Rates5%

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries peaked at a level not seen since 2007. Bond yields remained high for most of the year, then reversed sharply over the past two months. The 10-yield was 3.92% on Dec. 19.

7.88%

The average rate on a 60-month auto loan in August 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In August 2019 this rate was 5.27%.

21.2%

Average credit card interest rates as of August, according to the Federal Reserve. This is up from 16.3% in 2022 and 14.6% in 2021.

3

This is how many times Federal Reserve officials are expected to cut interest rates in 2024, according to recently released estimates. The Fed raised rates 11 times between March 2022 and July this year before pausing.

4%

The European Central Bank’s benchmark interest rate. Like the Fed, the ECB kept rates steady at its latest meeting. Unlike the Fed, the ECB did not signal the possibility of cutting rates next year.

Housing7.79%

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage as of Oct. 26, according to Freddie Mac. This was the highest average rate since November 11, 2000.

$2,199

The average monthly payment listed by potential home buyers on mortgage applications in October is an increase of 9.3% from a year earlier.

67%

The share of US homeowners who had a fixed-rate home loan of 5% or less as of September.

1.15 million

The number of US homes currently on the market at the end of October. This was down 5.7% from October 2022 and about half the historical average dating back to 1999. Sales of existing homes fell 20.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

$391,800

The average sales price of a previously occupied U.S. home in October. This was up 3.4% from the same month in 2022.

Reporters Paul Wiseman, Chris Rugaber and Tom Krisher contributed.

Source: www.myjournalcourier.com