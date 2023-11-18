How the LSE is fostering the next generation of F&B entrepreneurs

In 2022, the London School of Economics (LSE) was named the UK’s most outstanding entrepreneurial university at the Times Higher Education Awards. Its alumni have achieved success in fields ranging from food to technology and finance. LSE Generate, home of the school for entrepreneurship, is at its centre.

The fact that LSE is taking entrepreneurship seriously is exciting. But even more exciting is the fact that, with the launch of a new LSE Generate initiative on 23 November – the Food & Beverage Deepdive Programme – its focus will be on those members of the LSE community who are working to create the next generation of food. There are more beverage brands.

The premise is simple. Over 200 food and drink businesses have been set up by LSE alumni over the past decade. Notable alumni-founded brands include Knicks & Kicks, HelloFresh, Five Guys, Dalston Soda, Toast Ale, Franco Manca and Love Corn. This shows great potential and innovation, but also that the sector is attractive to young professionals full of ideas.

FMCG can be a jungle of jargon

LSE students and graduates have great concepts for F&B brands, inspired by their global perspective and diverse backgrounds. Meanwhile, the wider F&B community, LSE alumni and faculty members have things they may find exceptionally useful. This may include advice based on field experience, technical knowledge of the industry, valuable contacts or potential funding. Generally, whether aspiring entrepreneurs benefit from this rich network of resources is left to chance. But this is changing thanks to a program designed to connect the dots and establish LSE as a center of F&B entrepreneurial excellence.

The event includes networking opportunities, webinars, feedback sessions, investor matchmaking and more. The program is also not limited to the LSE network. In fact, it is inclusive and open to anyone in the wider London F&B ecosystem who has an interest in either building an F&B brand or providing expert support to those on that journey.

For a newcomer, it is tough to enter the F&B sector. With the vast jungle of jargon (listing fees, RRPS, compound margins) and players (manufacturers, distributors, retailers, consultants), figuring out where to start – let alone how to turn a profit – can seem impossible if you Don’t have someone to explain the basics of the industry.

Plus, once you’ve formulated a product idea and come up with a big-picture plan, dreams of success can crumble in the face of details, which can seem scary and daunting to someone with limited experience. .

For example, you want to create a prototype, but don’t want to order 10,000 units before getting a single customer. Some manufacturers, with a creative approach, may allow some flexibility on MOQ. Experienced industry experts will also tell you, counterintuitively, that it is often worth it to pay a hefty premium to start testing with a small number of units. These are the insights that will quickly emerge from structured conversations with people who have been there and done that.

Finding solutions to food and beverage problems

Other challenges faced by budding F&B entrepreneurs can also be more easily overcome in a supportive incubator-style environment, where sharing hacks, tips and best practices is the aim. To be able to solve questions such as how to reduce rising material costs; How to create brand awareness without spending money on influencers or social media ads; And how to meet retailers and wholesalers and stop them from ghosting you, among others, is valuable, even if there are no definitive answers.

Part of the thrill of being an F&B entrepreneur is creating solutions. But that process is easier, and the results better, when systems are in place to aggregate ideas, insights and information, and connect people with little or no experience with those who have already been around the block. Are.

The Food and Beverage DeepDive program is an exciting experiment, generated by LSE. It is a new model for collaboration in the F&B sector, set in the context of a global academic powerhouse. Its focus on some of the world’s brightest students and graduates means anyone would be foolish to bet against it breeding the next F&B unicorn.

Source: www.thegrocer.co.uk