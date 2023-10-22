How the Israel-Hamas war has created an opportunity for investors to grab large-cap stocks

Israel-Hamas conflict: When the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Saturday, October 7, a sharp reaction to Monday’s inauguration was expected; But there was slight change in both global and Indian markets. However, the Indian market recovered from a sluggish start to the week and moved on a positive trajectory to surpass last Friday’s closing levels on October 6. This resurgence can be attributed to growing agreement that the conflict is effectively contained and unlikely to escalate beyond local borders.

Widespread international support and the inherent strength of the Israeli military maintained a tight grip on the situation. Amid this period, the Indian market rallied on expectations of a promising second-quarter earnings release, while the global market signaled easing in bond yields. However, the release of stronger than anticipated US inflation data and the resulting rise in Treasury yields slightly tempered some of the positivity towards the end of the first week of the war. However, the market headed into the weekend considered safe and strong.

impact on global market

But the start of the second week proved challenging, as the complexities of combat and ground operations became more apparent, and second quarter results got off to a slow start, especially in the IT and banking sectors. Increasing risk factors in the Middle East (hospital bombing issue) led to a selloff in the market. Persistent geopolitical tensions weighed heavily on market sentiment, leading to an overall decline. Oil prices rose, with UK Brent price crossing $93 by Friday evening, having closed at $83.47 on October 6, which is a big factor for heavy importers of crude like India.

Similarly, US bond yields were kept cautiously high ahead of Thursday’s US Fed Chairman’s speech. And this continued after the speech, raising the possibility of future rate hikes based on economic data and reducing liquidity levels in the financial market to maintain high interest rates in the economy. Ending the week at 4.95%, these figures were similar to levels seen before the 2008 global crisis.

However, it is noteworthy that bond yields are expected to reach their peak in the coming quarters. Due to a sharp decline in inflation, US CPI monthly stands at 3.7% in September 2023, down 400 bps from 7.7% in October 2022. Global central banks are currently coordinating efforts to slow the economy by managing banking liquidity and raising interest rates. As a result, high bond yields may remain above the long-term trend in the short to medium term.

With regard to the Middle East conflict today, this is projected to be a short-term hiccup as the war is projected to be destabilizing in the long term, given the far-reaching differences between the strengths of the two sides. However, Israel’s strategy of carrying out a prolonged military offensive in Gaza and destroying Hamas infrastructure will increase geopolitical risks and crude oil prices in the region.

conclusion

Keeping aside the potential short- and medium-term impact of the war on the stock market, it is pertinent to note that despite the potential volatility, bargain hunting in India is on the rise in anticipation of festival-driven demand and a promising Q2. Result. As the earnings season is in full swing, bottom-up buying is being seen and is expected to continue. Net selling by FIIs during September to October 18 is ₹27,220 crore and is easily complemented by net buying by DIIs of ₹33,428 crore. And so far, the Nifty100 index is up 13% in FY24, which is lower than the expected 20 to 25% earnings growth for large cap stocks. There will be an opportunity to capture large caps as best performers in the coming medium term.

