How the Israel-Hamas war and global conflict hinder climate action

Gaza border, Israel – 1 January 2009. Archive photo shows Israeli Air Force bombs exploding , [+] Palestinian targets in the northern Gaza Strip on 1 January 2009, as seen from the border with Israel. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images) getty images

First, it is important to acknowledge that in the case of the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, the wounds are still fresh and the human cost is growing every day. But it is also important to consider the environmental impacts of conflicts around the world, which may take generations to reverse.

The conflict in Ukraine since 2014 and particularly Russia’s invasion in 2022 have resulted in casualties, refugees, and economic turmoil. It has also caused air, water, land and soil pollution, damaged the ecosystem and posed a threat to neighboring countries.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute cited over 2,000 such examples that would qualify as environmental crimes under Ukraine’s criminal code. This is particularly troubling as Dr Jiayi Zhou and Ian Anthony published findings that Ukraine is home to 35% of Europe’s biodiversity. Hundreds of protected areas are currently occupied or under occupation. It includes approximately 23 national parks as well as nature and biosphere reserves. Being occupied means the areas are exposed to waste and pollution associated with military equipment and supplies. The explosions and chemicals used in the war have contaminated soil and water, causing environmental damage estimated by the European Parliament at more than $55 billion.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the July coup continues in Niger. The conflict has its roots in resentment against France over resource extraction (uranium, oil, gas) and, combined with land degradation associated with the conflict, is creating a political and climate crisis. The International Rescue Committee reports that the drought-flood cycle has caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. Tensions around the military junta have severely limited humanitarian aid and made climate change impossible. It highlights the idea that the combined effects of climate change and armed conflict are increasing humanitarian needs, displacement and food insecurity. Aid agencies have asked for additional assistance from the international community to help deliver food aid and other aid to Niger.

Then there is the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Similar to Ukraine and Niger, the conflict has led to the catastrophic destruction of critical infrastructure, leaving Gaza without energy resources and water. The dense nature of the area made the humanitarian impact of the situation more acute. Widespread impacts of the conflict include environmental damage and public health crises. Continued damage to the wastewater infrastructure in Gaza due to attacks and the use of explosive weapons is of concern now, but it was already suffering from the effects of decades of conflict. The result is poor water, sanitation and hygiene provisions as well as uncontrolled discharge of untreated waste water. Long term, these can cause disease and increase rates of chronic disease. Agriculture and water access will also be affected.

Bombings and missile attacks also contribute to the environmental threat. Munitions typically contain heavy metals and other “forever chemicals” that can remain a threat to the health of both humans and ecosystems for decades after the end of any conflict. These chemicals affect the quality of air and soil as well as water quality. Due to repeated waves of conflict in the region, the built environment and natural systems such as fauna and tree cover are damaged. This causes Gaza and the surrounding areas to suffer from drought-flood cycles. The latest climate change projections indicate a potential increase in extreme rainfall, a situation that will worsen.

In addition to the growing list of troubles, Israel as a whole must grapple with reduced climate resilience. Similar to Ukraine and Niger, persistent armed conflict hinders deterrence and investment opportunities. Given existing infrastructure constraints, conflict and the continued use of explosive weapons reduce Gaza’s climate resilience. Peter Schwartzstein of the Wilson Center writes about the importance of environmental peace-building, “You can’t separate natural resources like the environment and water from the broader dynamics of conflict,” meaning that past victories in addressing climate change and Both present opportunities have been lost.

There are options available to address some of these issues even in times of conflict. Under international law, particularly the Geneva Conventions, there are provisions for various types of protected areas or “zones”. Demilitarized zones, security zones and humanitarian corridors are some examples where no military activity is either permitted or temporarily suspended. Several international organizations have called for the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow emergency food, medicine and the evacuation of vulnerable groups. These corridors can also be used for emergency infrastructure repairs and water treatment. Demilitarized zones may be created near priority areas for environmental protection, but also to preserve important ecosystems and create safe areas for the population. Similar concepts have been suggested by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

These examples show how war and armed conflict not only cause immediate human suffering, but also have serious and lasting environmental consequences. The existence of the conflict and suggestions for resolution highlight the interconnectedness of environmental, humanitarian and geopolitical issues in conflict areas. Addressing these topics, in and out of times of conflict, is essential for a sustainable future.