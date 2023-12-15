How the income of tribal women in a village in Rajasthan tripled after leaving 12th class?

Rajesh OjhaA Class 12 dropout has transformed his life from financial crunch to becoming the CEO of Jowaki, an agro-food company worth ₹20 crore. Starting with just ₹1,000, Ojha, along with his wife, traveled from Mumbai to Udaipur and set out on a mission to uplift Gracia tribal women through agriculture. Despite having no background in farming, Ojha’s determination led to the founding of Jowaki, a company that was projected to grow tenfold in two years.

what to know: Ojha faced skepticism and financial struggles in the early days, especially in gaining the trust of the tribal community. His patient and humble approach bore fruit and he gradually developed a strong relationship with the tribes. Jowaki now serves as a livelihood source for over 1,000 tribal families in southern Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing capacity development for tribal women and various stages of fruit processing.

Jowaki’s innovative model, beyond employment, promotes forest and environmental conservation. It engages tribal women in tree plantation and conservation, enhances their bargaining skills and helps them sell produce at fair prices. The training also increases awareness about the importance of trees and forests.

Ojha recognized the potential of processing forest fruits like custard apple and jamun, which previously went to waste. Jovaky now produces a variety of products from these fruits, including pulp and blackberry strips and innovations such as green tea for the B2B market. Tribalveda brand markets these products, ensuring that nothing is wasted by using organic waste for vermicompost and seeds for tree plantation.

recognition and support:Jowaki’s unique socio-economic development model has received significant recognition, including “Winner – DBS Foundation Social Enterprise Award 2021”. With the support of various organizations, Jovaky aims to process large quantities of wild fruits and vegetables, thereby providing sustainable livelihoods and preventing deforestation.

Source: in.benzinga.com