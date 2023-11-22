How the Illinois Transportation Benefit Program Act affects employers and employees

Chicago, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New rules in Illinois will bring big changes for many state employers. In July 2023, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Transportation Benefits Program Act, which requires employers who meet certain criteria to provide tax-advantaged benefits to employees who commute via public transportation.

The program will be effective from January 1, 2024. Employers with at least 50 covered employees need to act quickly.

As businesses expand their benefits to meet new legislation and provide more attractive job offers, First American Bank’s Health Account Services eases the transition through products designed with employee benefits in mind. Can make. It includes a stackable chip Mastercard® debit card that employers can use to split employee transactions across multiple plan designs, including Commuter Reimbursement Accounts (CRAs), in real-time and at the point of sale. CRA can be customized and implemented in as little as seven to ten business days. Additionally, an accessible benefits platform is available to support employer compliance goals and provide a positive employee experience across all plan types.

With branches in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida, First American Bank offers valuable business and personal banking solutions. First American Bank’s Health Account Services team is dedicated to helping employers offer benefits that support employee retention and seamless management. Whether implementing a health savings account (HSA), flexible spending account (FSA), health reimbursement account (HRA), or CRA, our health account services team uses experienced experts and modern technology to enable digital access, full plan oversight, and Combines knowledge. regulatory compliance.

The Transportation Benefit Program Act will take effect January 1, 2024.

