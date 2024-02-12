How the fight over M&S Marble Arch became a flashpoint for Gove's planning policy

Marks & Spencer wants to demolish and rebuild its Art Deco Marble Arch store – Vuk Vlasic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Michael Gove has been accused of “misinterpreting” planning rules by Marks & Spencer as a row over the redevelopment of the Marble Arch store escalates.

On Tuesday M&S will begin its High Court battle against the Government over the Housing Secretary’s decision to block the multimillion-pound revamp of its art deco Oxford Street department store.

The legal challenge focuses on claims that the government “misinterpreted and wrongly implemented the planning policy”. The Housing Secretary is accused of taking an inconsistent approach to planning decisions, creating confusion over what developers need to do to get the green light for projects.

The case will be closely watched: according to Robert Going, senior planning partner at Hogan Lovells, Gove’s decision to intervene in the Marble Arch redevelopment has “cast a dark shadow over commercial development projects”.

“Potential developers face real uncertainty about what information is needed to justify redevelopment proposals,” he says.

Across the country, projects have been put on hold as developers await the outcome of the M&S case.

Uncertainty prevails in this area in part because the Marble Arch redevelopment had widespread support. The plan was supported by the council, the Mayor of London and an independent inspector, as well as neighboring businesses.

Marks & Spencer had planned to demolish its Marble Arch store and build a new structure compliant with the latest environmental standards. The company argued that the building’s age – construction began in 1929 – and its warren-like layout made it unsuitable for renovation, meaning complete rebuilding was the only option.

However, Mr Gove claimed that demolishing the building and building a new 10-storey complex in its place “would fail to support the transition to a low-carbon future, and overall fail to encourage the re-use of existing resources. “, which will also include transformation of existing resources.” buildings”

Campaigners have pointed to Ikea’s redevelopment of the former Topshop store near Oxford Circus. The Swedish furniture giant is in the process of upgrading the building to turn it into a new central London flagship.

This suggests that older buildings could be renovated, although last year Ikea was forced to delay the opening of the site because the required renovations were more intensive than previously thought.

Meanwhile, uncertainty has hit the property sector as companies struggle to work out what the government’s M&S intervention might mean for their projects.

Recent decisions have added to the confusion. Last week the Housing Secretary approved plans to demolish ITV’s former headquarters on London’s South Bank and build a £400 million office complex. Critics claimed the project would generate even more carbon emissions than if the new development housed 4,000 office workers from Surrey for 30 years.

On Monday, M&S executive Sacha Berendzi said: “When our proposal to bring one of London’s most sustainable and energy efficient buildings to the heart of the West End has been rejected and other schemes with fewer sustainability benefits have gone ahead, This makes it impossible for developers to interpret planning policy, restricting investment and leading many to ask ‘why bother’.”

M&S has said it will be forced to review its future on Oxford Street unless it is allowed to demolish and rebuild its Marble Arch site. It warned that the controversy threatened to worsen the condition of Oxford Street, which has struggled with rising crime and in recent years been taken over by American candy stores.

However, the implications of the case extend far beyond London’s West End. Property owners say the controversy has become a “lightning rod” for the ongoing debate over how the industry should think about sustainability.

Alistair Watson, partner at Taylor Wessing, says: “There is a common misconception that needs to be addressed. Every plan is different, but the basic principles about whether to demolish or rebuild the building first, that is, can help us establish what we need to do.

Charles Begley, chief executive of the London Property Alliance, which represents 400 real estate developers and investors, said: “Without additional guidance and standardization to help understand the whole picture, as well as the long-term impact at local level, councils and communities has been abandoned.” An invidious situation to try to resolve the issue, with conflicting messages from the national government further complicating the issue.

Going agrees that “more clarity is needed on how decision makers at all levels will evaluate evidence of the carbon impact of demolition versus retrofitting”.

All this confusion threatens to increase the decline of high streets across the country. Estimates from the British Retail Consortium suggest that six thousand shops have closed their doors in the last five years.

Earlier this year, retail chiefs told The Telegraph that many locations across the UK were at risk of becoming “wastelands” due to a lack of incentives for retailers to invest.

Former Co-op boss Richard Pennycook, co-chair of the British Retail Council, said planning issues were a significant barrier to reviving cities. The problems affecting Oxford Street are also happening elsewhere across the country.

The government has committed £13 billion to regeneration including regeneration of town centers and high streets, local transport and cultural and heritage assets.

In October, the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities published this long term planning for towns55 towns will benefit from a £1.1 billion investment under the scheme. In the document’s introduction, Rishi Sunak said he “shared the public’s anger and frustration at high streets filled with empty shops and neighborhoods blighted by crime and anti-social behaviour”.

The Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities said it was unable to comment on the M&S case while proceedings were ongoing.

The High Court hearing is expected to take two days and will include arguments from lawyers on both sides. M&S would have to convince the courts that there was an error in the government’s decision-making process rather than the actual decision.

The decision is expected within a few weeks.

However, there is a possibility that a decision on M&S’s Marble Arch plans could drag on for months yet. Either party will have the option to appeal.

Whatever the outcome, M&S argues that things cannot remain as they are. Berendji says the current mess has stifled investment and is “a disaster for the economy and the transition to net zero.”

