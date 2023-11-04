How the e-commerce automation industry has advanced in recent years. entrepreneur

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Our future is now tied to the unfathomable technology of decades past. Artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction fodder – but a revolutionary force shaping industries, economies and societies. Prompt Engineering is now a job.

This has been an extremely impressive year for entrepreneurs, with many sectors experiencing growth. Ecommerce has seen a variety of market shifts that savvy entrepreneurs will want to pay attention to.

From e-commerce to artificial intelligence, these industry insights show what a big year 2023 has been for innovation and change

e-commerce services marketplace

E-commerce hits new heights in 2023. Providing consumers with great bargains, online retail generated $1.14 trillion statewide – up 10% from 2022. This digital shopping spree accounts for 42% of total retail. Sales growth for the year.

Experts estimate that online sales will generate a whopping $6.3 trillion worldwide. Stop and let that sink in. billions,

But with high demand and relevance, the e-commerce industry has seen people flocking to it – unsure how to handle it.

Problem? Due to the complexities of e-commerce operations such as logistics and product marketing, most people feel overwhelmed and uncertain.

Yet traders struggled to keep pace. Managing complex logistics, distribution and large-scale sales is challenging. Cue the automation revolution. Companies like Ascend CapVentures are emerging to fill this void. Providing technical solutions to the complex challenges of e-commerce.

Ascend CapVentures creates and leads a new market: full-service e-commerce management

Ascend CapVentures has quickly risen to the top of the e-commerce automation industry.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Will Basta and Jeremy Leung, the company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has operations across the country.

Ascend has set itself apart by offering end-to-end e-commerce services, integrating the roles of logistics provider, wholesale distributor and vendor management. “We saw a need in the market that we had the expertise to provide,” says Jeremy Leung.

Leung says his team is ready to expand further into the Asian Pacific and Middle Eastern markets.

The comprehensive model allows Ascend to fully manage and optimize customers’ e-commerce businesses, primarily on major retail platforms like Amazon and Walmart. While the e-commerce automation sector is full of inefficient providers, Ascend’s executive team boasts extensive experience with top startups and brands.

With expertise in the e-commerce ecosystem, Ascend provides customized solutions for brands who want to create, grow, and maintain profitable online stores.

What does this indicate about the e-commerce market?

The e-commerce automation industry has exploded in recent years, as more businesses are moving their operations online.

Retail e-commerce sales in the US are projected to reach trillions by 2025. This rapid shift to digital channels has created huge demand for companies that can provide the infrastructure, logistics, and expertise to successfully run e-commerce businesses.

However, the complexities of managing global supply chains, online marketing, and sales across multiple platforms make it challenging for brands to scale online operations on their own.

This gap has given rise to e-commerce automation providers like Ascend CapVentures that offer end-to-end solutions.

The market is still relatively new and fragmented, with vendors providing individual services such as transportation management or Amazon advertising.

“If you’re an expert who has the time, you can probably do it yourself,” says Basta, “but if you’re not an expert, or you don’t have the time, you rely on professionals like us.”

Ascend differentiates itself through its integrated approach, allowing brands to outsource their entire e-commerce operations to one provider.

As more businesses adopt digital-first models, the demand for full-service e-commerce automation will continue to grow rapidly.

While the rise in popularity of AI is raising concerns among some – Will Basta of Ascend CapVentures firmly believes that “AI cannot yet manage this complex management of a process,” AI technology in various industries Referring to the widespread adoption of

One Major Change: Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm – the numbers speak for themselves. The global market size of AI is expected to grow to $241.80 billion in 2023. Approximately $208 billion was invested in an insatiable industry.

Experts predict huge growth in the coming years. The AI ​​market is expanding at an alarming 37% compound annual rate until 2030. The darling of the new economy.

Yet concerns are bubbling beneath the surface. The unchecked power of AI gives some pause. The fear that human intelligence will be surpassed – or jobs will be replaced by mindless algorithms. Difficult moral dilemmas with no easy solutions.

But for now, the juggernaut is moving forward. The variations and capabilities of AI are rapidly evolving.

All you need to know about AI innovation

The first major innovation was the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI – which surpassed 5 million users within five days. This raised awareness of AI-writing-based capabilities and led to another major innovation: AI detector,

AI detector is a new type of artificial intelligence software that aims to classify and recognize AI-generated text on the Internet.

But what happened next was just as interesting and disruptive as ChatGPT – the birth of a new market and type of technology:

What is AI text “humanizer”

Within the AI ​​family, sitting opposite AI detectors is AI text humanizers. The first tool designed to “bypass AI detection” was revealed in May 2023.

Target? Making AI-written text indistinguishable from human-written text. As some say we are in an “AI arms race,” this technology could lend credence to that description.

“Typically AI writing companies experience growth to one million users after just over a year,” says Bars Juhasz, CTO of Undetectable AI, “and in just 7, we’ve reached over 3 million.”

Unknown AI creates a new market

Before the creation of AI detectors, software like Undetectable AI might have been attractive because it could “remove the chatty GPT sound from your text,” says Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable.AI.

Undetectable.ai provides people with a free AI content detector and its proprietary “Text Humanizer,” which lets you “humanize” AI-generated text — well, undetectable,

According to SEM Rush, between March and August 2023, Undetectable AI saw a surge in traffic with over 5 million visitors to the site – now, millions of people around the world use their software.

What’s special is that Undetectable bootstraps its way to millions of users, and unlike many startups in the AI ​​detection market, without a single dollar of funding, it grows millions of users – identifying a new market and arguably pioneering it. .

The founder behind disrupting new technology? A 25-year-old Boise-based entrepreneur named Christian Perry, and a 25-year-old machine learning PhD student named Bars Juhasz.

Despite some concerns that AI will lead to things like fake reviews, the founders of Undetectable.ai are adamant that their technology looks to be the future of AI writing technology.

Christian Perry explains, “As AI improves it will undoubtedly become more difficult to detect, yet our vision is to empower disadvantaged groups with technology that helps them compete and succeed.”

What does it mean

Companies like Ascend CapVentures are riding the e-commerce innovation wave, automating complex e-commerce operations. New markets are emerging.

And Undetectable AI refers to the disruption happening in AI. Sentient-looking algorithms are learning to evolve, while humans are learning to understand their capabilities. Both industries are steeped in promises and risks – all of which are in abundance in this new economy.

Previous innovations led to progress yet produced unintended consequences. Where will this journey take? Some predict dystopia, others utopia. The destination remains unclear.

For now, hold on tight. As change accelerates. As AI and e-commerce evolve together – a thrilling ride awaits – where will these rapidly growing forces take us? only time will tell.

The future is unwritten, yet promising for entrepreneurs.

