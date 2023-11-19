How the dramatic coup against the ‘Steve Jobs of AI’ was unraveled in just 36 hours

Whatever the real reason, within 36 hours the dismissal appeared to backfire. By Sunday, Altman appeared close to a comeback, with chief strategy officer Jason Kwon saying the company was “optimistic” about his return.

Meanwhile, the board was in danger: investors were pushing for their removal and keeping an eye on replacement candidates. OpenAI’s board appears to have underestimated the strength of Altman’s support, both internally and from investors, and overestimated his own importance to the company.

Altman usually spends his weekends with his partner Oliver Mulherin on a farm in Napa Valley, where staff tend the vineyards and cows. He is fond of taking long walks, enjoying the digital convenience provided by the lack of mobile phone signal on the grounds.

There was no such relief this weekend. The disgraced head of OpenAI was cornered in his San Francisco mansion, he contacted Brockman, gathered investor support and made a plan to respond, including immediately setting up a rival company before getting close to victory in the power struggle. Included.

Paul Graham, a renowned tech investor and Altman advisor, tweeted, “There is no one in the world better than Sam at handling this kind of situation.”

The saga — rivaling the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank for the industry’s most dramatic weekend of the year — has exposed deep divisions at the heart of the company behind ChatGPIT, a product that captivated the tech world with its ability to compose emails. Have placed it on the head. , essay and computer code.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 by Altman, then the boss of gilded start-up incubator Y Combinator, and Elon Musk, who had fallen out with Google boss Larry Page over his laissez-faire approach to the risks of AI. . (Altman had considered running for governor of California, but decided that AI was more important).

Musk provided the start-up with $100 million (£80 million) along with investors including LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and renowned Silicon Valley tech investor Peter Thiel. Altman planned to create a crack team, consisting of Brockman and the Russian-born genius Sutskever, who had studied under the British “Godfather of AI” Geoff Hinton.

