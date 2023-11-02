The Real Estate Broker Commission is in question after a federal jury sided with home sellers in a class-action lawsuit Tuesday, ruling that the National Association of Realtors and residential brokerages colluded to keep fees artificially high. Are under siege.

Buyers, sellers and real estate agents won’t see changes anytime soon, but the decision could impact the home buying and selling process – by lowering costs, lowering commissions, and changing the way sellers and agents market homes. Here’s what you need to know:

What happened

A jury in the Western District Court of Missouri decided that the National Association of Realtors had conspired with several national brokerages and affiliates to enforce a NAR rule regarding brokers’ commissions that resulted in sellers paying less for brokerage services than they otherwise would have. Had to pay more than. ,

The rule, referred to in the ruling as the Cooperative Compensation Rule, requires sellers to offer a comprehensive range of compensation to buyers’ agents for listing their homes on the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS. Many multiple listing services are operated by the local National Association of Realtors chapter.

MLS may not be a household name, but the network is the backbone of how homes are marketed in America. These networks also inform home listing portals like Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com. ,Baron’s The parent company, News Corp., also owns Move, which runs real-estate listing sites Realtor.com and Move.com.)

Jurors ruled that home sellers would have paid less for brokerage services if the rule had not been in place. The National Association of Realtors said in a statement after the ruling that the rule “ensures that both buyers and sellers are well represented and that buyer brokers know how much they will be paid before they begin work”.

The jury ordered damages of approximately $1.79 billion. In addition to the National Association of Realtors, Keller Williams and HomeServices of America and their affiliates were defendants in the lawsuit. Two other companies, Re/Max and Anywhere Real Estate, formerly known as Rheology, were named as defendants, but recently settled for $55 million and $83.5 million, respectively.

Analysts say this decision could weaken the MLS system. KBW analysts wrote that agents may no longer use the MLS if they are not guaranteed compensation when using it. This could benefit consumers because it could “reduce the barriers to entry for alternative solutions available to home buyers, home sellers, and real estate agents,” they wrote, adding that such an outcome could increase innovation in housing transactions. Is.

What will happen next?

The judge in the case, Stephen R. Boff needs to issue his final order. A date may become available in the next few days—but appeals are likely.

The Realtors Association has said it will appeal the jury’s decision, while an attorney representing Keller Williams said Tuesday they will “consider our options as we assess the verdict and trial record, including all avenues of appeal.” Are.” The case will then go to St. Louis, where it will be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. “This matter will take years to ultimately resolve,” the National Association of Realtors said in a statement Tuesday.

The lawsuit is not the only one targeting broker fees. A similar class-action lawsuit, Moehrl v. National Association of Realtors, is in court for the Northern District of Illinois. Its next status hearing is to be held at the end of this month. KBW analysts wrote in early October that they expected testing to take place in the first half of 2024.

Even after the decision, there are still a lot of unknowns. Among them: a summary of the judge’s final decision.

“The judge has incredible latitude in crafting this order, and it could range from a nationwide ban on co-op compensation to any number of narrower measures,” policy analysts at financial-services firm BTIG wrote in a Tuesday note. ” As appeals move through the courts, they should be halted.

Analysts have written that the decision may reach the Supreme Court. “This is an important decision as the case will likely be repeated elsewhere, and it will add to the growing pressure for industry-led policy changes, but it is important to note that an appeal will put a final resolution in this case two to three years from now.” Can increase. ,

winners and losers

For potential buyers and homeowners, the commissions paid by sellers to buyers’ agents may decrease or be shifted to buyers.

“A change to these rules, or the elimination of these rules, would significantly increase transparency for consumers around real estate agent compensation,” KBW analyst Ryan Tomasello said in a previous interview. Baron’s, Tomasello said this change will allow buyers to negotiate fees with agents or negotiate with sellers to pay their brokers’ fees.

The most likely outcome of the case is a ban on the rule requiring sellers agents to offer compensation to buyers agents listed on the MLS — a change that “doesn’t change much,” BTIG analyst Soham Bhonsle wrote in a note. wrote. “Sellers can afford not to offer compensation and let the free market/portals do the work for them, but we think their agents will continue to advise them to offer buyers agent commissions.”

The typical salesperson in the US paid a 5.5% commission, according to a 2019 Brookings report, citing survey data from 32 countries. Among the countries evaluated, the US had the third-highest fees, according to the report, which said buyers in other countries often skip the buyer’s agent, or pay directly to their agent.

But RBC analyst Brad Erickson wrote in a Tuesday report that commissions may not decline as much as expected. In RBC’s own discussions with agents who are subject to the higher transparency requirements described by the firm, “we found that agent commissions fell 15-25 bps over the course of 4 years,” Erickson wrote. “Probably, if it happens without controversy, the impact will probably be greater, but by how much is not clear – our view is that it will be a little more, not a lot.”

KBW analysts expect bigger cuts: Commission rates could fall by 200 basis points or more, they wrote.

Changes in commission rules may reduce the number of real estate agents. “Agent wages will be reduced and an unknown number of agents will leave the industry,” Gordon Haskett Research Advisors wrote in reaction to the decision. The National Association of Realtors had approximately 1.6 million members in October. “New agents will be impacted the most as they start out on the buy side.”

What can’t change is home prices, says Susan Wachter, a real estate professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “Sellers are charging what the market will bear,” Wachter says. This means that sellers would get a larger share of the sale price if the total fees were reduced, but buyers should not expect a discount.

