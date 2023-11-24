With less than 60 days to go until the Iowa caucuses, 2024 presidential candidates are using the Thanksgiving holiday to anger voters.

Thanksgiving is a day of rest for most Americans where they return home for good food and opportunities to reunite with families. However, major presidential candidates have used this as an opportunity to advance their interests on the road to 2024.

Here’s how the presidential candidates spent their holidays.

President Joe Biden

The President followed tradition and retired with the family to Nantucket, Massachusetts. Biden took time to call multiple military branches, deliver pies to a local fire department and engage in a family “polar bear plunge.”

“This Thanksgiving Jill and I spoke with members of our armed forces to express our sincere gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day to protect our freedom,” Biden said. written on xThis platform was earlier known as Twitter. “They are the best of us.”

During a call with NBC News’ Al Roker Thursday morning, Biden called on Americans to come together to solve the various problems facing America.

Former President Donald Trump

The former president wished his supporters a “Happy Thanksgiving” while criticizing his political opponents and those overseeing the various trials in which he has been involved.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, including Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, the racist and incompetent Attorney General of New York State who has allowed murder and violent crime to flourish and businesses to flee,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump also released a video message expressing gratitude to his family, service members and first responders while hinting at his plans for the 2024 election.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R)

Haley’s focus was on family, which she addressed directly. Her husband, Major Michael Haley, deployed to the Horn of Africa in June with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. His daughter Reena was also not included in the holiday.

“Today we’re missing a part of our family: Michael who is deployed overseas and Rayna who is working at the hospital,” Haley wrote on X. “Although our family is not together in person on this Thanksgiving Day, we are together in spirit.”

Haley said, “Grateful for the blessings of faith, family and country.” “Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving! “It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to live in America.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)

The Florida governor posted a video on his X account where he vowed to “transform this country” if elected next year.

“As we get ready to sit down to Thanksgiving dinner with our families this fall, we see a problem in our country,” DeSantis said. “We see that we have suffered in many different ways, but we should be grateful to be Americans.”

He said, “We should be grateful that we live in a country that was founded on the principles of human freedom.” “We’re going to turn this country around and we’re going to get things done.”

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami

Ramaswami completed a five-mile race in the Des Moines, Iowa, Turkey Trot. He also posted a clip on his ex account. The clip showed him and his youngest son on “the road less traveled”.

The entrepreneur also spent the afternoon with his son Arjun delivering pies to “old and new friends” in Iowa.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R)

In comparison, Christie’s message was much simpler. He expressed gratitude for the holidays and hoped his supporters would get the same.

Christie said, “We hope you had a wonderful celebration, too. We are grateful for the blessings of family, friends, and the opportunity to live in the freest, bravest country in the world.”

