How Tenancy by the Entirety Works in Florida SmartAsset

Tenancy by the entirety is a legal arrangement that provides rights and protections for married couples who jointly own property. This can help prevent individual creditors from seizing one spouse's assets to repay the debt. Here's what you need to know about tenancy by the entirety in Florida.

What is tenancy by the entirety?

Tenancy by the entirety or TBE is a legal framework that allows married couples to jointly own property as one legal entity. This means that both spouses have an equal and undivided interest in the property, and are considered one entity in terms of ownership.

Property held as a tenancy by the entirety is secured by the personal debts of one spouse. This means that if one spouse has financial trouble or is facing a lawsuit, the assets generally cannot be used to repay the debts of that spouse alone.

However, tenancy by the entirety does not exist everywhere. Florida is one of 25 states (plus the District of Columbia) that allows married couples to own property as tenants by the entirety. In Florida, tenancy by the entirety applies to both real property like land and real estate properties, as well as personal property like bank accounts and even businesses. This distinguishes the Sunshine State from other TBE states that extend tenancies only to real property.

Keep in mind that this form of ownership is available exclusively to legally married couples in Florida and is generally not an option for unmarried couples or other types of relationships.

Example of tenancy by the entirety

Consider a hypothetical scenario in which Sarah and John, a married couple living in Florida, own their family home through TBE. Unfortunately, John faces unexpected health challenges and racks up significant medical debt.

Despite mounting pressure from creditors, their jointly owned home is protected under Florida law. Creditors cannot force the sale of assets to settle John’s personal debts, providing the couple with a vital shield against financial turmoil during challenging times.

Other forms of joint ownership

Tenancy by the entirety is not the only form of joint ownership available in Florida. Property can also be owned through tenancy in common or joint tenancy with right of survivorship.

Tenancy by the Entirety vs. Tenancy in Common

When ownership of property is through tenancy by the entirety, neither spouse can sell or transfer their interest without the other’s consent. In contrast, tenancy in common allows multiple owners to own individual shares of the property. These shares can be sold, transferred or inherited without the consent of the other co-owners.

Tenancy is the default form of joint ownership for non-married co-owners in Florida. If there is no alternative form of ownership clearly stated in a property’s deed, the owners will generally be considered tenants in common.

Tenancy by the Entirety vs. Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship

Joint tenancy with rights of survivorship shares an important similarity with TBE: if one owner dies, the surviving owner(s) automatically inherit the deceased owner’s share. However, the key difference is that TBE is exclusively for married couples, whereas joint tenancy can be formed by any two or more individuals with an equal ownership stake, regardless of their relationship.

Lender protection is another important difference. Property owned by joint tenancy with right of survivorship is not protected from any of the owner’s creditors.

How to Set Up a Tenancy by the Entirety in Florida

The range of properties that can be represented under tenancy by the entirety in Florida is wide, providing married couples with flexibility and security in many aspects of their financial planning. Additionally, any transactions involving the entire property owned by the tenants must have the consent of both spouses.

Here’s how tenancy by the entirety is set up for common properties in Florida:

bank accounts

When a husband and wife open a joint bank account in Florida, it is assumed that it is a TBE account. The couple must clearly state in a contract or signature card that they do not want to own the entire property or that some other form of joint ownership would be preferred.

real estate

Tenancy by the entirety is commonly used for real estate ownership in Florida. To establish this, the couple must include specific language in the property deed. Like other assets owned through TBE, both spouses must share equal rights to own, enjoy and control the property, and title must be held jointly.

tax deduction

Federal tax refunds are generally considered the property of both spouses in a tenants by the entirety arrangement, regardless of who earned the income. This means that if one spouse earns significantly more income than the other, and they receive a federal tax refund, it is generally considered joint property.

vehicles

Like real estate in Florida, in order to establish TBE for a conveyance, the title must clearly state that the owners hold the property as tenants by the entirety. It is important to ensure that the requirements of Florida law are met when setting up this ownership structure.

Pros and Cons of Tenancy by the Whole

While tenancy by the entirety offers unique benefits to married couples, there are also disadvantages associated with this form of joint ownership in Florida.

Benefits of Tenancy by the Whole

creditor protection: A primary advantage of tenancy by the entirety is that it provides strong protection against creditors. If one spouse owes a debt or obtains a legal judgment, the entire property held in tenancy is usually protected from being used to satisfy that debt, as long as both spouses Are alive and married.

probate avoidance: TBE provides a streamlined process when one of the spouses passes away. In Florida, when a spouse in a TBE arrangement dies, the surviving spouse automatically becomes the sole owner of the property, without the need for probate. This can save time, money and emotional stress during an already challenging period.

Cons of tenancy by the entirety

limited applicability: Tenancy by the entirety is available exclusively to married couples, excluding other family members or business partners who wish to co-own the property.

marital discord: If a married couple divorces, tenancy by the entirety can complicate the division of property, because both spouses have equal rights to the property. Resolving ownership disputes can be challenging.

Creditors of both spouses: Although this form of ownership provides protection to the creditor in most cases, it is not infallible. If both spouses are jointly liable for the debt, the property may still be vulnerable to creditors.

ground level

Tenancy by the entirety in Florida is a unique and advantageous way for married couples to jointly own property. It provides protection to the creditor, right of survivorship and requires mutual consent for decisions related to property. While tenancy by the entirety is automatically established when a married couple owns some types of property together, others require specific reference to the TBE in the deed.

Property Security Tips

While tenancy by the entirety can protect property owned by married couples, an irrevocable trust is another way to protect property from creditors. Irrevocable trusts can also help you avoid probate and keep your assets out of the public record upon your passing. However, keep in mind that transferring property into an irrevocable trust means you will no longer own the property.

