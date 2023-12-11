How technology is reshaping the sneaker space, from Nike's RTFKT to 3D printing

Acquired by Nike in 2021, RTFKT marries physical sneakers with their digital counterparts, creating unique experiences that blur the line between the real and virtual worlds.

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Sneakers. Photo: Instagram/@rtfkt

Each RTFKT sneaker is equipped with an NFC chip, allowing users to unlock exclusive digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which enhance the sneaker’s story and value.

“The future and change are inevitable,” says Steven Vasiliev, co-founder of RTFKT. “Everything will evolve over time and new technology will continue to grow rapidly and merge into our daily lives.”

RTFKT x Takashi Murakami x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. Photo: RTFKT

RTFKT has released over 20 sneaker designs to the market, including various iterations of Nike’s popular Air Force 1 inspired by features from its Avatar NFT collection Clone-X, as well as a new silhouette called the Cryptokicks IRL .

There’s also an upcoming gaming-inspired iteration of the Nike Dunk, which Vasiliev says “takes an evolved spin on the sneaker classic, bringing it into the future with armored modular aesthetics”.

RTFKT’s approach to sneaker digitization has paved the way for Nike’s digital sneaker initiative, .Swoosh, which aims to empower its community to co-design virtual sneakers while providing access to exclusive physical products.

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Sneaker. Photo: RTFKT

This collaborative effort is exemplified by Sol3Mates, a brand founded by Dubai-based luxury goods retailer and distributor Chalhoub Group.

Sol3Mates serves as a platform for emerging designers, providing them with the tools and resources to bring their creative vision to life.

“We thought of Sol3Mates like a music label, but for sneaker designers,” says co-founder Nick Winkier. “Our idea was to help these designers not only collaborate, but actually lead the creation of their own sneaker styles.”

Elaborating on how blockchain technology has changed the sneaker game, Winkier explains that the ability to associate physical products with digital tokens allows them to create a community, allowing consumers to feel special and make informed decisions. Are allowed to be part of the processes.

The digitalization of sneakers extends far beyond design and community engagement — it’s also transforming manufacturing.

Zellerfeld, a 3D-printing company, has emerged as a company to watch, offering a sustainable and accessible alternative to traditional sneaker production methods.

Moncler and Zellerfeld’s TrailGrip 3D-printed sneakers.

Zellerfeld’s approach eliminates the need for factories, reduces environmental impact and lowers production costs, making it an attractive option for brands looking to optimize their supply chains.

3D printing has opened up new avenues for sneaker design, making it possible to create complex and previously impossible styles. This technology has empowered designers like Kasimi Latamen, known for his viral sneaker mock-ups, to translate their digital creations into physical reality.

Latamine’s work with Sole3mates resulted in the Sirocco 1, a sneaker that bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds.

“In my view, the shape of a sneaker should correspond to its function,” says Latamene.

He wants to “push back the boundaries of manufacturers by inviting them to integrate new technological innovations and find new processes”.

Digitalization in the sneaker industry isn’t just about high-tech; The ultimate goal is to create deeper connections between brands, designers, and consumers.

By blurring the lines between the virtual and the tangible, brands are making sneakers more than just shoes – the iconic shoes are evolving into cultural touchstones that reflect the ever-changing landscape of fashion and technology.

Jeff Staple, iconic streetwear designer and founder of New York-based visual communications agency Staple Design, echoes this.

Jeff Staple founded the visual communications agency Staple Design.

Staples anticipates a future where sneaker stores will remain relevant and exclusively offer display models, in which “regular customers” will purchase straight from the shelf and “community members” will enjoy customized, exclusive options.

The process involves scanning customers’ feet for on-site, zero-waste shoe production, with all materials being 100 percent closed-loop recycled. Collaborations are tracked on the blockchain to ensure fair compensation to all parties.

Staples claims that this fusion of physical and digital experiences is not a distant dream but a current reality, awaiting optimization for widespread adoption.

“It’s going to happen,” he says.

Source: www.scmp.com