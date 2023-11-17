How Taproot Wizards plan to 'eventually propel Bitcoin' - Decrypt

Taproot Wizards, a series of NFT-like collectibles created on Bitcoin using protocol ordinals, announced on Thursday that it has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Standard Crypto.

Taproot Wizards aims to use the fund to attract “elite Bitcoin talent” and assemble a team that can “help bridge the open gap between Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto ecosystem,” said co-founder Udi. Wertheimer said decrypt,

Containing 2,121 wizards – which pays homage to a popular Reddit meme from 2013 – Taproots Wizards emerged as the first collection to take advantage of Ordinals this year. The protocol allows people to create assets like NFTs on Bitcoin by “writing” data on individual Satoshi – which is equivalent to 1/100,000,000 of the entire Bitcoin.

The fundraising announcement comes as Ordinals shows new signs of life. After leading crypto exchange Binance listed a token on its platform that is built using ordinals, trading volumes for ordinals-based assets recently reached a six-month high.

“Timing is of the essence right now,” Wertheimer said of the Taproot Wizards’ move. “This is when people understand that there is finally a chance for Bitcoin to move forward.”

The Ordinals are no strangers to controversy – and neither is Wertheimer. Some Bitcoiners have taken issue with the ordinals, and called the ability to drastically increase Bitcoin transaction fees an attack, but Wertheimer has been a vocal proponent throughout.

In May, at Bitcoin 2023 in Miami, Wertheimer dressed as a magician on stage with Taproots Wizards co-founder Eric Wall as part of “The Great Ordinal Debate”, discussing new technical areas such as Bitcoin rollups, Focused on the ability of ordinals to move forward. ,

In addition to Standard Crypto, Taproot Wizards’ $7.5 million funding round included participation from Bitcoin Frontier Fund, UTXO Management, Neumann Capital, Geometry, Collider Ventures, StarkWare, Masterkey, and other investors, the team said in a press release.

In general, Alok Vasudev, co-founder of Standard Crypto, told decrypt The firm’s investment in Taproots Wizards is a validation of the boundary-pushing nature of Ordinals.

“I think Ordinals has really been a vehicle for releasing this kind of pent-up energy,” he said. “We wanted to work on Bitcoin and we didn’t have a throughline, but now we do, and I think we’re seeing an influx of wizards into the blockchain as a result.”

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co