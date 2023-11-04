With a world-renowned actor as a father and a supermodel as a mother, it’s no surprise that big things are predicted for the Stallone sisters.

Sofia, Sistine and Scarlett are considered the “next Kardashians” after winning over an army of fans with their reality show The Family Stallone, which broke viewing records on Paramount+.

Stallone’s siblings Sistine (left), Sophia (middle) and Scarlett are rising reality TV stars. Credit: scarlettstellone/Instagram

His show The Family Stallone is being commissioned for a second seriesCredit: Getty

Backed by Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s £325 million ($400 million) fortune, the talented trio first made headlines in 2017 when they were named Miss Golden Globes.

Since then, he has appeared on magazine covers, starred in films and signed lucrative modeling deals that may soon see him surpassing the Kardashians.

As Netflix releases Sly, a new documentary about Sylvester, PR guru Carla Speight predicted that one of her daughters “could rival Jimmy Fallon” and that the sisters could outshine their famous parents.

She tells us: “Collectively, girls are a mighty force.

“The fact that all three of them obviously get along so well, it’s great, it’s authentic and all three of them have the ability to come together on jobs as well as craft their careers, it’s fantastic.

“Their individual followings give them the opportunity to have a real impact in highlighting each other’s careers.

“Collectively they have a huge audience, making them ideal booking for most occasions.

“These girls are definitely making strides in the industry and may eventually even cast their own shadow over the Kardashians, bringing them into the spotlight with their multitude of talents.”

Here we look at what the Stallone sisters have done so far and how they might make their next move to go head-to-head with the Kardashians.

Sophia Stallone

Sophia already has a podcast, an online book club and is writing two novels. Credit: SophiaStallon/Instagram

Eldest daughter Sophia, 27, graduated with a communications degree with a minor in film and is putting it to good use by building a social media empire.

She is said to be a daughter who “looks like her father” – but wants to be an entrepreneur rather than go into acting.

In 2017, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I want to be an entrepreneur and run my own fashion and makeup line.

“I think today it’s all about digital and social media, and so being recognized is a huge asset… so getting my face out is a big part of it.”

During the chat, Sofia pointed to Kylie Jenner’s success and how her “lip kit” was [was] Because of his fame is flying.

Sofia, who made her first TV appearance on Sly’s reality show The Contender in 2005, got her big break with her siblings when she was named Miss Golden Globes in 2017.

The prestigious title – which is awarded to celebrity children – comes with some ambassadorial responsibilities, but gives them big exposure on showbiz’s biggest nights of the year.

This led to Sofia & Sistine advertising for Dolce & Gabbana and deals with brands like Australian leather company The Daily Edited.

She claims that her podcast series with sister Sistine paved the way for her reality TV show. Credit: cystinstalone/Instagram

The Stallone siblings were named Miss Golden Globes in 2017Credit: AFP

Since then, she has been a guest judge on Project Runway and appeared on the Today program, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, and Live with Kelly & Ryan.

As of 2020, Sophia and Sistine host their own podcast, Unwaxed, which documents their lives in the celebrity world.

He claims that the reality show The Family Stallone was his idea and came about when a producer approached him about creating a TV version of his hit podcast.

Carla tells us: “With a CV as stacked as hers, it won’t be long before she’s hosting the next hit show like MTV, or a hit chat show giving Jimmy Fallon a run for his money.

“With their following alone, brands will be fighting to promote them, while hopefully their sisters will show support and share the collaboration. I would expect a deal like this to be worth 7 figures for them.”

Sophia, who has 1.7 million Instagram followers, also has an online book club, which has almost 30,000 Instagram fans.

This led her to begin work on an adult romance novel and a historical fiction – she is “a quarter-ish way” through the latter.

Carla says: “Publishers would love to have her as an advocate for their books.

“They could put him on retainer, which could bring in seven figures annually while pushing at least one book through his digital book club, or more, if he targeted it for different audiences like specific age groups, genders or social objectives. “

sistine stallone

Sistine Stallone is following in the footsteps of model mother Jennifer FlavinCredit: SistineStallone/Instagram

Sistine, 25, is taking a leaf out of her mother’s book and has put most of her energy into pursuing a modeling career.

In 2017, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m good at modeling because I don’t have to talk… My mom is a model. I’ve dreamed of being a model since I was a kid.”

She was signed by IMG Models in 2016 and was named as a “new face” by Vogue magazine in the same year.

Since then, Sistine has walked in Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show and appeared on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Men’s Fashion Week in Milan.

Early in her career, she appeared in a shoot for Love magazine alongside modeling veterans including Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

This year, Sistine topped her credentials with a shoot for Versace and in recent times has appeared in magazine spreads for Elle, Glamour, Jenevi and Dolce.

Modeling appears to be her main focus, but she has appeared in a few films, including the 2019 horror flick 47 Meters Down: Uncaged with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox and the 2021 flick Midnight Switchgrass.

On an episode of The Family Stallone, she revealed that she is the producer and writer of the upcoming horror film Scavenger Hunt.

She has been on the catwalk for Chanel and Dolce & GabbanaCredit: Getty

Sistine can take tips from her father Sly when it comes to working in the film industryCredit: Sistinestallone/Instagram

She has been working on the script since 2018 and recently the film was accepted by major studio MGM.

According to Carla, Sistine’s variety of skills can prove to be a real money-maker when it comes to her career.

She tells us: “She has already proven herself as an ideal saleswoman, which comes from her acting, presenting and modeling experience.

“With that recommendation, she has the potential to match her father’s legacy in the film industry – both in front of and behind the camera.”

Sistine may also be looking to replicate her mother’s skin care empire and is already building her reputation by recommending beauty products online.

This year, she told Women’s Wear Daily: “[Mum] Really knows how to sell. I would love to emulate him and start my own business.”

And it looks like dad Sly is supporting her every move. Speaking about her determination, he said: “She will just hammer it, go full force and suffer the consequences. And hopefully, it will be successful.”

Like sister Sofia, she has 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Carla says: “Just like her sisters, she has a modeling background and big names on her CV, who will bring in big money, the same levels that her mother was used to achieving.”

scarlett stallone

Scarlett Stallone plans to follow in her father Sylvester’s footstepsCredit: Instagram/@scarletstallone

The youngest sister, 21-year-old Scarlett, is the family actress and is said to be the child “who most follows in her father’s footsteps”.

Last year, she told her sister’s podcast: “I’ve wanted to act my whole life… since I was 14, I wrote in the back of my book, ‘I want to act in a movie with dad.’ Going to do.’”

Scarlett went halfway towards achieving that dream by appearing with him in five episodes of Tulsa King and impressed him, despite being “extremely nervous”.

Dad Sly was watching to see if he had the skills to make it in the industry and said: “He took me off the screen.”

She also starred in the 2014 FLM Collection and gave several TV interviews to promote the family’s reality TV show.

Carla tells us: “Her acting is already taking off and gaining notoriety, which points to a long-lasting lucrative career that is just as good, if not better, than what her father achieved. Similar.

“It’s not nepotism, it’s her talent that got her through the auditions. Like her sisters, she has also had the opportunity to model.

The family are working on the second series of their hit reality TV show Credit: Instagram/@sophiastalone

According to Carla, Scarlett currently has 917,000 followers on Instagram and she’s probably using that to her advantage.

She says: “Although she has fewer followers than her sisters, she may already be securing six-figure deals with brand collaborations.

“She’s starred alongside A-listers, has tons of fans and fashion brands, film directors and any casting agent would be foolish to ignore Scarlett.

Scarlett attends the University of Miami and is dating fellow student Louis Masquelier-Page, who they were recently seen smooching in a Halloween photo.

‘Momager’

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin almost got divorced last year but reconciledCredit: Getty

Mum Jennifer Flavin has built an impressive career – and she’s been compared to ‘mom’ Kris Jenner.

Jennifer, now 55, signed up with the prestigious elite modeling agency at the age of 19.

The mother of three graced the covers of magazines like Marie Claire before selling beauty products and treatments online.

Jennifer has been described as “the driving force behind each innovative product” for her brand Serious Skin Care, which sells products on the shopping network channel ShopHQ.

Last year, insiders told Us that the savvy businesswoman “always wanted her daughters to spread their wings and become big names in the industry”.

He added: “People have been telling her for years that she should be the next Kardashian…”

And considering the popularity surrounding her reality TV show, those opportunities may present themselves.

