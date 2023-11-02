How soon could the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rise to $150K? Financial Advisor Bernstein Chips In

Investment research firm Bernstein has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) could rise to $150,000 within the next two years.

According to a CNBC report, Bernstein analyst Gautam Chugani said in a research note that BTC’s expected rise will be driven by optimism around spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

BTC will reach $150,000 in 2025

Chugani revealed that Bernstein expects the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve one or more proposals for a spot Bitcoin ETF by the first quarter of 2024.

Currently, applications from around eight to ten traditional finance giants, including BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, VanEck, Galaxy Digital, WisdomTree and Fidelity Investments are pending with the SEC.

The investment research company expects ETF approval to lead to about 10% of BTC’s circulating supply going toward exchange-traded products. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust already holds approximately 3% of the leading digital asset’s available supply.

“You may not like Bitcoin as much as we do, but an unbiased view of Bitcoin as a commodity suggests a turning of the wheel. A good idea is only as good as its timing – an SEC-approved ETF by the world’s top asset managers (BlackRock, Fidelity et al) seems imminent,” Chhugani said.

Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event

Furthermore, the Bernstein analyst said that the upcoming Bitcoin halving event scheduled for April 2024 will make up for lost miners and pave the way for survivors to register massive profits.

During the Bitcoin halving event, miners’ rewards per block will be cut by 50%. The mechanism to reduce the amount of BTC produced daily is scheduled to occur every four years, which, in turn, could increase the value of the crypto asset due to simple economic supply-demand laws.

Bitcoin’s projected price for 2025 is almost five times its current $35,000 and more than double its all-time high of $69,000 from November 2021.

Since BTC touched the $35,000 mark, many industry participants have speculated on price targets for the cryptocurrency in the coming months. Prominent analyst Michael Van de Poppe recently predicted that BTC will rise to $50,000 before the halving event in April 2024.

Although speculation is high, a number of factors could influence BTC’s next trajectory, including regulatory changes, spot Bitcoin ETF approval, and economic developments.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com