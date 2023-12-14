So you want to be your own boss. You want to start a business. You are confident that your idea will work if you can get the money to get started.

Perhaps you can accomplish this and run your own show – but part of doing so often includes tasks like cleaning toilets at your business, working very long hours, and worrying about money frequently. But if you love what you are doing, you will be very happy.

On the other hand, if the bright idea you thought of to earn money and become independent fails, it could take you years to pay off a huge debt. How can you know in advance which destiny is going to be yours?

In the Battle Creek area, there is an education program for would-be entrepreneurs that will help them deal with all the unknowns. It is a collaboration between the WK Kellogg Foundation and Northern Initiatives, a type of bank that provides loans to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs who cannot qualify for loans from traditional banks.

Jamie Schreiner, a program officer at the Kellogg Foundation, says the business-planning education was launched five years ago using Second Muse, an international organization that bills itself as “making the world we live in better.” Describes it as “a group of hard-working people”. Two years ago, Kellogg arranged for training to be run by Northern Initiatives, hiring trainers Justin Endert and Jenny Muelhune from Second Muse. “Entrepreneurs were actually able to tailor things specifically to apply for loans from Northern Initiatives,” Schreiner says.

Education is provided through 10-week courses, with each class having 10 to 15 students. Instructors use a combination of personal meetings and online classes. Sponsoring organizations call the groups groups rather than classes. Schreiner lists some of the things students learn: who is your customer; Legal structures for businesses and how you should organize; Marketing and promotion; How to gain a strong online presence, especially in social media; And accounting. “It’s all these things that are essentially creating a business plan,” she says.

Marketa Palmer, 33, owner of Simply Sensational Berries business, was in the first group of about a dozen people five years ago. She started Simply Sensational Berries in a city-owned building on Michigan Avenue in downtown Battle Creek called the Business Incubator. In August this year, she moved into a rented storefront across the street, which she has transformed into a cozy and colorful dessert shop and restaurant. A variety of desserts are made in her kitchen, and her lunch menu includes wraps, subs, quesadillas, and salads in addition to fruits and drinks. The name Simply Sensational Berries comes from Palmer’s early beginnings when their main product was chocolate-covered fruit.

Palmer says he benefited from being in that first group. “If I hadn’t read it, I wouldn’t know how to budget or write books. He was a resource for the financial sectors,” she says.

John Hart, small business development director for the City of Battle Creek, has high praise for the entrepreneur-education program. “I’m so grateful that we have an agency like Northern Initiatives that is offering this facilitated training because when I meet someone and they don’t seem ready yet, it’s nice to have a resource to send them to where they need to be.” Can decide whether they go into business or not, Hart says.

He gives a presentation to each group. “There are regulatory issues when you open a business: planning and zoning and building inspections and dealing with the health department. There’s licensing,” he says. “So we take them through all those pieces and parts and then we try to connect them to resources or the right agency or department. As they’re writing their business plan through that course, they can call me up and bounce things off of me.”

That’s the fall cohort of entrepreneurs who completed the training course in November. The next one starts in January.Hart says there’s also a bonus for completing the course. “Once they finish the group they traditionally get between $2,500 and $5,000 from Northern Initiatives to start their business.” More financial aid is available; The City can help a struggling startup business by providing a grant of up to $5,000 for professional or technical assistance.

The owner of a store in downtown Battle Creek is also an experienced coach of entrepreneurs. She is Tiffany Blackman, owner of Bread & Baskets, who says, “Over the past five years I have either trained, facilitated training, or coached over 75 early-stage or startup businesses. And that’s in all kinds of different industries, from agriculture to restaurants, retail, crafts, hobby-based businesses, all kinds of industries.

She works on contract with non-profit organizations including Northern Initiatives. “I like to say that I am a dreamer. Entrepreneurs walk in with a dream or idea and I help them take the idea and execute it so they can actually launch a startup.

“There is a lot of excitement about the type of support they are able to connect with through these nonprofit programs that are uplifting. Sometimes there’s some interest in funding, which is extremely exciting for them because it’s hard to get funding as a startup, especially a lot of minority-owned businesses that are startups.

“They are very grateful to have someone hold their hand and lead them through their business idea and give them a solid plan to actually take it and run with it. It takes a lot of courage and stamina to do what you set out to do and to make sure it’s an idea that the community can embrace and support.

Tiffany Blackman, owner of Bread & Baskets Blackman, is an entrepreneur herself, opening her Bread & Baskets business in July 2021. It is filled with such a variety of merchandise that a shopper should be able to find something different for themselves or a gift for someone. Some products are made locally and others come from far away. Blackman has compared his operation to running a farmers’ market.

“We’re a mass market that feels like a boutique. My goal is to continue helping entrepreneurs,” she says. “Our entrepreneurial ecosystem demands a different solution than each individual entrepreneur can locate on his or her own brick and mortar. Public markets are known to be collaborative, collective in nature, and there is something to be said for a model that brings together as many people as possible. And that’s just the way I am as a person, so it was very easy for me to take that model and make it my own model. But it takes a lot of time and effort to build it and we definitely need all the support we can get.

“We have over 50 brands in our store,” says Blackman. They’re predominantly minority owned, either women owned or black owned, but have a really diverse mix of products.

Anyone who wants to get help from a Northern Initiatives Business Coach can check out their website.

Source: www.secondwavemedia.com