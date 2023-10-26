How software ‘lives’ inside the application delivery infrastructure

A mature scientist man of about 50 years old, wearing a lab coat, is looking through a microscope in the laboratory. , [+] Basque Country, Spain, Europe. (Photo Credit: Mikel Bilbao/VWPix/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Software is developed, but also distributed. We talk about software application development, creation and manufacturing on a daily basis. Thanks to the fact that being a geek has now become attractive, we support the lives of programmers and sometimes even data scientists all the time. These days, it seems like everyone is starting to learn about the value of a good algorithm and the mathematics behind it.

But that is ‘just’ development. In a world of always-on computing where web and cloud-based applications need to fight ransomware, add new services, comply with regulatory pressures, and use artificial intelligence (AI), but also fight AI-bias and other tasks. As we grow, we also need to take care of the delivery infrastructure on which our software applications run. If software is to live a functional and productive life, we need to build a strong and effective base layer that supports its work.

What is application delivery?

The need to provide our software with a full set of built-in services that keep application development open to enhancements leads us to talk about the rise of application delivery platforms. It is a multidisciplinary field that includes a collection of services designed to keep cloud-based applications running. Featuring system overview controls spanning load balancing, traffic management, security control, and data management, application delivery shares DNA with the now popular computing technologies that populate the platform-engineering space i.e. technologies that take us from the bottom up to the user. Enables applications to maintain and control the kernel and architectural systems that control them.

Application development and infrastructure software company Progress works at both upper (development, build, and presentation layer) and lower infrastructure control locations serving enterprise software engineering. Now expanding its integrated cloud-based application delivery platform to provide an attractive offering, Progress LoadMaster 360 includes application analytics, application delivery problem management, license management functions (to ensure that the software is used according to Goes) facility. the conditions under which it is sold) and the selection of devices dedicated to user usability and user experience.

This software is described as a single-pane-of-glass experience for organizations to deploy, operate, and troubleshoot applications and delivery infrastructure. With a consolidated view of all data in one place. The company suggests that organizations struggle to provide IT teams with the tools they need to ensure the resiliency of their application delivery infrastructure. Different apps and cloud organizations often come with tools like load balancing and this can create silos, resulting in missed alerts, ineffective cross-team communication, and delays in addressing critical issues.

“In the world of application experience, uptime is the currency of success,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and general manager, infrastructure management, Progress. “By simplifying Loadmaster application delivery, we are enabling organizations to efficiently fight the risk of downtime and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Loadmaster 360 is an investment in the future.”

With this release of LoadMaster 360, Progress provides current and new LoadMaster customers with a single source of information, which it says will help eliminate the complexity of application delivery and the risk of downtime caused by data asymmetry. Will get help. Consolidated contextual insights, streamlined workflows and next-level issue management enable companies to prevent outages, maximize their application experience and drive more value to the business.

Connecting back to front-end IT

All of this gets us (hopefully) to a position where we understand how much back-end infrastructure engineering is happening beneath every application and information service we touch.

Every mobile application on our smartphones like a restaurant booking app (for example) will inevitably and continuously depend on a set of cloud services that are load balanced – a term we have already used above that basically denotes software services. Which are smart enough to distribute the ‘data traffic’. A different resource (these days a cloud server) is used to optimize response times, ensure security, enable scalability, and perform a whole host of complex isolation and connection tasks that the average user will never know about. There is no need to worry. Since these fundamental elements of the application delivery infrastructure are running silently on the so-called computing ‘back-end’, the user is able to enjoy their front-end user experience through their preferred graphical user interface (GUI), which technicians often call The presentation layer is meant to accommodate all the elements that make up what you see on the screen.

All that said then, is there any real difference between the back and front-end of our IT services and should we think of them as two essentially separate and distinct areas?

“There is no front-end application and data services layer without a truly functional back-end technology infrastructure – this is where the logic lives, where the business rules reside and where the core mechanics of our modern approach to IT exist ,” said Sarah Fatz, director of technology community relations at Progress, speaking to press and analysts this October 2023.

good-bad-back-and-forth

Of course there is a natural difference between the two and – as Fatz says – a good front-end can make a bad back-end look good (like a fancy trim on an old car) and a bad front-end make a bad one. Can make the back-end look good. Good back-end looks bad (like the interior of a crappy car running on a new engine below), so it’s really important to get both ends right. She explains that in the right place, a good user experience (UX) front-end layer should mean that users never have to think about how an application works, where to click, what on- Whether to click on a screen button or how to actually worry. The back-end is working.

“This is why application testing forms an important part of the total application delivery proposition i.e. if users start using an application for a different purpose than that for which it was designed (perhaps they want to get weather information or transport app to tell the time) ) So that’s fine, but knowing that this happens can help developers develop new applications better suited to specific needs. However it is important that only “In order for applications not to have to be refactored and reengineered (and we all remember what happened with the ‘new’ Coke), developers must be given the opportunity to create new user experiences from all angles,” Faitz explained.

AI will provide fuse and fuel

Agreeing that the gap between the front-end development spectrum and the back-end infrastructure layer is experiencing an increase in coming together (and of course full-stack developers already exist), Fatz tells us A reminder that the renaissance of AI and its new and emerging forms will only serve to add to and fuel this process. Do people think that UX is a volatile topic that they don’t always take seriously? Maybe they agree, but only if they don’t understand how this whole process works and how it translates into real business value or makes people’s lives better – our measure of software maturity in this cloud-native era. In the current situation, UX analysis and management must definitely play an important role.

Although most users will still be unaware of what is happening on the back-end of their IT services in the application delivery infrastructure layer, that’s okay… that’s the whole point.

When C-suite managers ask why the company’s retail store app isn’t working, we can start to explain why the dependencies and separation services in the application delivery platform are out of line, but that’s probably a better use of time. That’s if IT fixes it. , Also, the technology presented here by Progress aims first of all to make the entire process smarter, more integrated, and increasingly automated.

Remember, Steve Jobs insisted that a row of chips be more beautifully placed and mounted on an Apple circuit board, even though they would never be seen by any user. It’s what’s inside that counts, right?