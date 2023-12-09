How social media uses the 'Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon' to lie convincingly

Have you ever learned a new word and found that you now see or hear it everywhere? he is , [+] “Frequency confusion” is going on. But is that all? getty

The “Baader-Meinhof phenomenon”, also known as the “frequency illusion”, occurs when something you have recently seen, learned or thought about seems more recent than it actually happened. Seems to happen again and again. But, is this harmless illusion now turning into a tool to deepen social divisions?

The name “Baader-Meinhof phenomenon” comes from the 1970s, when people learned about the Baader-Meinhof group (a West German far-left extremist organization active during that period) and began hearing about it frequently thereafter. Gave. This anecdotal experience was shared by many people, leading to the name being adopted for this specific type of cognitive bias, which is a type of mental shortcut our brain uses to process information more efficiently.

How much this shared experience had to do with traditional media coverage of the time is unclear. But, today, we know that social media algorithms are designed to provide us with personalized and curated content based on our recent searches, views, and interactions.

To better understand the Baader–Meinhof phenomenon, especially in the context of social media, it is important to distinguish between our brain’s natural tendency to recognize patterns and the artificial amplification of these patterns by algorithmic content curation. Here are two ways to think about the “illusion” as it appears today.

1. There is a digital amplification of the brain’s selective attention mechanism

Selective attention is a psychological concept that plays a fundamental role in the way we process information around us. A classic study published in neuropsychology It explains how this mechanism acts as a filter, enabling us to focus on certain elements in our environment and exclude others.

What’s really interesting, according to the study, is that our brain begins to focus on these elements even before we are fully aware of what we are seeing. It’s as if our brain is preparing us to pay attention to what it deems important.

This concept is relevant when we think about the Baader–Meinhof phenomenon in the age of social media. Here’s a quick scenario:

Imagine that you have recently developed an interest in a specific type of cuisine, say, Korean food. You watched some Korean cuisine videos on YouTube, browsed some related articles, and probably liked a few posts on social media. Now, suddenly, it feels like references to Korean cuisine are popping up everywhere. Your social media feeds are showing more content about Korean restaurants, friends are sharing posts about Korean cuisine and you’re even seeing Korean cookbooks while browsing the bookstore.

This scenario demonstrates the interaction between the brain’s natural “selective attention” mechanisms and the amplification provided by social media algorithms:

Initially, your brain, due to interest in Korean food, begins to pay more attention to related information, a process that begins subconsciously.

Then, social media algorithms that track your recent engagement with content related to Korean cuisine start pushing such content to your feed.

Result? What started as a simple interest has turned into a ubiquitous trend.

However, this is only one piece of the puzzle. While selective attention increases our awareness of specific stimuli, there is another psychological mechanism at work that further strengthens our belief in the increased frequency of these stimuli: confirmation bias.

2. Confirmation bias may reinforce our perception of the frequency of creating echo chambers

Confirmation bias, in simple terms, is when you believe something strongly and your brain, on autopilot mode, looks for evidence that only supports your point of view.

In the case of the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, once we notice a new word or concept, we unconsciously look for more examples of it. Each subsequent encounter with this word strengthens our belief that it is actually occurring more often.

Add social media into the mix, and you have a sticky but invisible problem on your hands – an echo chamber.

A 2021 study highlighted this phenomenon, particularly in the context of information sharing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found that the interplay of confirmation bias and the echo chamber effect on social media does not simply create separate parts of consensus. Instead, it leads to a more important, far-reaching consequence – social media-induced polarization.

The bottom line is that even relatively harmless cognitive biases like the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon can (and have) been used to spread misinformation or push agendas. As responsible users of social media, we need to be aware of the underlying mechanisms of the frequency illusion, so that we can make informed decisions about what we believe.

conclusion

The Baader–Meinhof phenomenon associated with the mechanisms of selective attention and confirmation bias is no longer about paying attention to a word more often. It is about how these cognitive biases, enhanced by social media algorithms, can shape our perceptions and even contribute to polarization. Understanding this interplay is an essential step towards responsible digital citizenship. After all, our realities are increasingly shaped by the content we consume online.