How SMBs can make the most of AI tools

Jason Cross is SVP, Digital Presence and Commerce Newfold Digital; Jason has a long history of helping SMBs.

The AI ​​discussion has given rise to both positive and negative hyperbole. But as leading web solutions companies integrate AI tools into their platforms – including their website builders – the hype will give way to practical functionality, which (if done correctly) will still leave little at the user’s disposal. It will feel like magic. AI should be practical and familiar, but it should also feel exciting and push the boundaries to revolutionize the user experience.

Those who are trying to become AI-fluent Now We will have the best conditions for success as technology continues to evolve and integrate with our daily lives. As the avenues and opportunities to use AI tools are rapidly expanding, there is some advice that entrepreneurs and small businesses should follow to get the most out of AI-powered tools.

Learn how to phrase and create signs.

Up to this point, generic AI tools have been primarily based on a conversational format. Users can type prompts to quickly generate ideas, written content, and images. However, there are some nuances involved in how we input those signals. To achieve the best results, we need to learn how to properly phrase and formulate requests. Think about the ways in which you formulate a Google search compared to how a human would phrase the same question. Sentence structure is ignored in many cases, focusing on short, keyword-packed queries.

AI changes the dynamics of communication. ChatGPT prompts are more effective with detailed information, which means users need to communicate end goals to achieve their desired outputs. From a business perspective, this requires a thoughtful approach to quickly discerning where AI fits into the larger strategy.

For example, an online seller who wants to use AI to optimize their site for SEO needs to understand their objective, the keywords they want to rank for and the relevant AI signals to get the most out of their site. Which areas of the content require improvement?

It is important to engage with AI platforms regularly to develop skills in Generative AI. Business owners who are interested in AI or even slightly curious about its potential for their business should try different signals, compare the outputs, and adjust their behavior based on their findings. Experimenting with different iterations of signals is a great way to learn more about AI and its applications.

Embrace the potential of AI and understand its limitations.

A big part of getting the most out of AI is understanding its enormous potential and acknowledging that it still has room to grow. Even the most advanced and capable AI tools are in their infancy; They may have difficulty understanding context, nuances of users’ tone of voice, and similar complexities that come with advanced language (especially those that are not easily expressed over text). This emphasizes the importance of being cautious when automating summaries and ensuring that humans proofread any output used in customer-facing roles.

Yet, even in these early days, AI offers impressive support for small business owners looking to gain a competitive edge. When you think of AI as a helpful assistant specializing in specific tasks – rather than as a do-it-all solution – it becomes easier to understand its potential.

By leveraging AI tools to complement their originality and creativity, small business owners can become more efficient in their daily tasks while engaging their customers on a human-to-human level. A great example of this is how you can use AI to generate text for a blog post and then go in and modify that text to add your special touch and differentiate it from similar articles.

The unique factors that made your small business concept a winning proposition will not and should not change with AI; Making the most of them will be easier than ever as AI simplifies time-consuming tasks and frees up space on your calendar.

Identify how you work best with AI.

We all have different work styles and preferences, which means we all need to engage with AI differently. Platforms like ChatGPT – while still very technical in many ways – represent the closest thing we’ve developed to human conversation from a technology perspective. As a result, the paths to different outputs are virtually unlimited.

From a business owner’s perspective, this means it is important to be clear in communicating the desired output, outcome, and format. Self-knowledge will be the best way to maximize the potential of AI as an SMB sidekick and will inform success in the other areas listed above.

Users should seek answers to some essential questions about their relationships with AI tools, especially in business settings. What aspects of the creative process do you struggle with? Are you better at generating ideas or making them come true? Do you feel that you are dependent on outside parties for strategic vision?

Like the hiring process, with a proper understanding of one’s skills and what areas need improvement, key business areas can be enhanced. While AI tools cannot replace human ingenuity, they can provide effective, perspective-wide, affordable enhancements to your small business and online presence.

