How small businesses are using AI—and how your business could benefit, too

by blue green

AI allows small businesses to save time and money that can be invested in other areas.

getty

While many business owners are still trying to figure out what artificial intelligence (AI) means for them, a new report from the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBEC) shows that a large percentage of small businesses Using AI tools and significantly improving efficiency. And hundreds of billions of dollars are being saved annually.

The SBEC survey reports that nearly half (48%) of small businesses have started using AI tools in the last year, and 29% have been using them for one to two years. According to Karen Kerrigan, CEO of SBEC, “Small business owners have increasingly adopted AI, and the range of tools and applications are helping boost profitability, productivity and competitiveness at a time when they need such support.” it occurs. In fact, 93% of small business owners agree that AI tools provide cost-effective solutions that increase savings and improve profitability.

AI tools for your small business toolbox

The first AI tool to gain significant traction was ChatGPT. Like all AI tools, it digests huge amounts of data and can instantly generate an article on anything you ask. (However, it is important to check its function as it is not always 100% accurate.)

There are also AI tools for everything your business needs: marketing and sales, drafting business plans, financial management and human resources – and often at little or no cost. Here are some tools to try:

upmetrics , Tool for writing business plans with 400 templates to choose from

Tool for writing business plans with 400 templates to choose from clickUP , Cloud-Based Project Management Tools

Cloud-Based Project Management Tools jasper , Content generator for articles, blogs, social media posts and marketing copy

Content generator for articles, blogs, social media posts and marketing copy zoho’s zia , Sales tools for lead generation, lead management, data collection, and writing sales copy

Sales tools for lead generation, lead management, data collection, and writing sales copy ChatSpot by HubSpot , Free sales and marketing tools, even if you’re not a HubSpot user

Free sales and marketing tools, even if you’re not a HubSpot user DALL-E2 , Creates realistic images from written descriptions for creative development

Creates realistic images from written descriptions for creative development Manatal , HR recruiting tools

HR recruiting tools motion , Calendar tool to track your time and create an itinerary

Calendar tool to track your time and create an itinerary lumen5 , video production tools

video production tools Otter.ai,Meeting assistant tool that records conversations, takes notes, transcribes interviews and produces summaries

Small businesses can save time and money using AI

The SBEC survey found that small businesses have experienced significant time and cost savings due to AI, allowing them to redirect resources into a variety of areas, including:

41% have used AI to redirect their time and employee time to higher-value work

39% have invested in AI tools for innovative solutions for customer engagement and retention

37% have used cost savings from AI to invest in other new technologies

36% have kept prices stable for customers in this inflationary environment

34% have used cost savings to pursue growth opportunities for their business

25% have used cost savings to increase salaries and benefits

25% have used cost savings to set aside capital for emergencies/other purposes

20% have used cost savings to pay off debt early

Workforce issues drive AI adoption

Besides saving time and money, the main reason to adopt AI tools is the number one problem facing small businesses right now: a tight labor market. Coming out of COVID, more small businesses are having to deal with finding and retaining workers. Unemployment is at historic lows, and with remote work still widely available, many workers can now take jobs across the country, leaving local retailers, restaurants and manufacturing plants with fewer options for talent.

Since small-town workers can earn big-city wages by working remotely, this has also led to unsustainable increases in worker wages for small businesses. According to the SBEC report, 25% of small businesses said rising labor costs have driven them toward AI tools; 19% said they turned to AI to upskill existing workers or because they couldn’t find skilled workers.

In addition to workforce issues, nearly one-third of businesses surveyed by SBEC cited the need to compete with other businesses, including larger companies, as a reason for turning to AI.

more articles than AllBusiness.com,

Disadvantages of AI for small businesses

Although AI tools are here to stay, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any downsides:

Lack of creativity: First, the information provided by AI writing tools is often inaccurate, and the writing style can be dull and lack the human element (as a writer I feel compelled to say this!). The same lack of creativity is a common problem with many AI tools as well.

Lack of an emotional element: AI also lacks the emotional element that humans bring. While too much emotion in the workplace can be harmful, empathy and making decisions based on a lifetime of experiences matter when managing people and working as a team.

Robotics are expensive: If you’re talking robotics, it’s still an expensive proposition. Standard robots that can perform one task have existed for a long time and may be cheap, but robots that can think and perform many more complex tasks are still very expensive.

Fear of Skynet: The fear of “Skynet” – the AI ​​company that took over the human world in the iconic film the Terminator-is real. Our government is working diligently to legislate and regulate against such a nightmare. More information will be provided on this in a future article.

Consider Using AI in Your Business

For now, the onus is on your business and your customers to detect these AI tools. In our economy, where both time and money matter, AI will help with both. And, for the record, no AI tools were used in writing this article!

About the Author

Neil Hare is a lawyer and president gvc strategies, where he specializes in small business policy, advocacy, and communications campaigns; Follow him on Twitter @Nehare and on Linkedin, Check out more articles and complete biography of Neil AllBusiness.com,

Connected: Will AI take my job? Your 4-point survival guide for the AI ​​apocalypse

Source: www.forbes.com