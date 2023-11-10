How small business entrepreneurs can move forward with AI

(Front row L-R) French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Security Bruno Le … [+] Mayer, German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habach, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Vice President Kamala Harris, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Deputy Prime Ministers of Australia and Defense Minister Richard Marles (middle + back row L-R) Google’s James Manica, Tino Cuellar, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Amba Kak, AI Now Institute, Arthur Mensch, Mystal AI, Adam Selipsky, Amazon Web Services, Nick Clegg, Meta, Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of MILA at the Quebec AI Institute, Dario Amodei, Anthropic, Sam Altman, OpenAI, Brad Smith of Microsoft, Mustafa Suleiman, Inflexion AI, Alondra Nelson, former White House Director of Science and Technology Policy Acting Director, Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind, Eric Schmidt, Schmidt Futures, Ian Hogarth, Chair of the UK Frontier AI Taskforce and Reid Hoffman, Inflection AI, together for a family photo at the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Security Summit at Bletchley Posing in the park, central England, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP) (Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

As technology advances rapidly, those outside the tech industry, including small business owners (SMBs), are often left behind and competitively disadvantaged. Their competitiveness is about to change for the better.

November 2022 saw a shift to mainstream release and adoption of various Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) tools and products. ChatGPIT became the talk of the world’s boardrooms, social media, and dinner parties, leading to the AI ​​divide, where one segment of the population fully embraced the technology, another was wary, and everyone else was unsure. Since then, global technology. Providers like Intuit, GoDaddy, and Zoho are scrambling to accelerate AI-enabled products and services that could make an impact — especially GenAI.

What is the impact of AI on SMBs?

As Sasan Goodarzi, Chairman and CEO of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) says, “AI represents the next tectonic shift in technology and will be the biggest driver of innovation since electricity and the Internet – and generative AI will change the way humans interact. is changing.” With computers.” He is building and enabling his deep data DNA culture, “We are now expanding our platform to include the Intuit Generative AI Operating System (GenOS), a proprietary capability that “Intuit empowers technologists to design, build and deploy GenAI experiences.”

But according to a recent survey from GoDaddy, with all the investment going on, only 33% of small business owners can explain what GenAI is, leaving many entrepreneurs confused or apprehensive and left behind. Look, you are not alone.

Only 11% of respondents use generic AI tools for their business, and just over half (57%) are interested in using AI tools, education among small business owners on the best ways to deploy this new technology There is a difference of.

Many companies came up with many new AI tools and product offerings, but what is far more important is educating business owners and consumers about the depth of these new tools.

“At GoDaddy, we have dedicated our entire team to helping entrepreneurs and small business owners leverage generative AI for their business,” said Gaurav Pani, President, U.S. Independents, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY). “Educating them about these capabilities so they can grow and compete is critical to the success of small businesses.”

It’s not about AI—it’s what it can do for you

Raju VegesnaThe COO and chief evangelist of Zoho Corporation North America believes that the tech industry and ecosystem are more excited about GenAI than the average SMB client. “Instead of wasting time convincing users of the benefits of AI, the real success is when people don’t know, or can’t tell, that they are using AI at all, but are benefiting from the technology . That level of invisibility is a good sign for technology adoption; If we have to use buzzwords all the time, it usually means we are in the early stages of the cycle. He believes that real innovation is ahead of us and real use cases will start emerging in the coming quarters and years.

Zoho’s strategy is also evolving where hockey is brewing, as they integrate AI and other enabling technologies into various products relevantly for the benefit of SMBs. “This is the goal for us – to increase user productivity and benefit from day-to-day core applications. Not just to use AI, but because it is the latest trending capability.”

When I talk to SMBs and entrepreneurs, they all want help in growth, regardless of technology. Mess. Goodarzi agrees when talking about Intuit developments: “[small businesses] Will know and be able to take action on which products and services to sell more, how to optimize pricing, how much to invest in marketing, which channels to invest in, how much capital to take, when to return it, Know when it’s time to buy more inventory and hire more employees.”

To bridge the education gap, GoDaddy has launched a free AI Prompt Library, providing small business owners with a guide on how AI can help them grow their business as well as save time. Addressing the common topics business owners need to be competitive in today’s business landscape, the library is a useful addition to every small business owner’s toolkit so they can learn how to use AI to aid in most areas of business. How to do. The AI ​​Prompt Library additionally provides entrepreneurs with guidance on how to use chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing AI. GoDaddy is actively working to create a self-service platform that will allow customers to use these tools en masse without having to log into various chatbots.

In addition to the Prompt Library, GoDaddy launched various AI-powered products designed with business owners in mind. Based on the Venture Forward Research Initiative’s Spring 2023 survey, marketing is one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face when starting a business. That’s why they built the GenAI tool to help entrepreneurs save time on tasks like responding to customer service messages, building websites, writing product descriptions, and creating Facebook and Instagram ads.

Practicing Responsible AI

While GenAI can be a helpful tool, it comes with limitations and challenges. To educate small business owners, GoDaddy created a resource guide that details the risks of AI chatbots and ways to use the technology responsibly. Concerns including inaccurate, misleading or inherently outdated information in the guide; Bias in AI and Chatbots; data privacy; Plagiarism; Intellectual property; The potential for real-world harm; Environmental effect; and the potential for AI addiction or overdependence.

While many vendors are jumping on the AI ​​bandwagon, fundamental aspects should not be ignored – such as privacy and transparency. Zoho’s Vegesna agrees, “We believe context, privacy and value remain key principles of our AI strategy, which is why we make sure our customers are aware of what’s at stake. Is.”

Educating entrepreneurs and consumers about the advantages and disadvantages of GenAI will continue to be a hot topic, and providers need to provide balanced insights so people can make thoughtful decisions about using these new tools for their businesses. .

level the playing field

Technology providers are beginning to recognize that small businesses lack the time and resources to effectively use data when creating products and finding or connecting with customers. Large corporations have teams of developers, copywriters, and marketers who create strategic language to capture the attention of their target audiences, and they generally have access to more sophisticated tools that analyze data to understand what That’s what their patrons want.

GoDaddy believes that GenAI has democratized access to this information, and by using this technology, small businesses now have a resource that provides them with accurate information gathered from large amounts of data that they can use. Can do to advance your business. They continually update their Empower by GoDaddy curriculum, a global social impact program that supports historically marginalized entrepreneurs with small business workshops and self-guided curriculum; one-on-one, group counseling and coaching; a support network; and wraparound services such as child care, transportation, and technology to remove barriers to participation.

I took a look at Phoenix, Arizona-based Ade McCray, founder and CEO of Pilates King LLC and a graduate of Empower by GoDaddy, who found great success in the program where he learned how to use ChatGPIT and other AI tools to aid in growth. His business plan. “Empower was most helpful to me in terms of advertising,” McCray said. “I learned best practices when it came to using GoDaddy Studio and ChatGPT, which helped with problem-solving, as well as helped me formulate and improve many ideas for my business.”

Zoho’s vision has been to empower SMBs with a set of tools from the very beginning of their startup journey – with some new platforms launched recently. Vegesna offers some evidence, “Many of our products are built to serve businesses from day one by filing the necessary legal paperwork through Zoho Start, building a business website, or using the mobile-only experience of Zoho Solo. ToDo also offers integration with things like Zoho domains. Helping the busiest solo entrepreneurs with their everyday tasks on the go.

SMB providers will win who recognize that their customers are not technical, don’t want to know how things work, are extremely busy and mobile – and they need useless things. Vegesna says, “With LandingPages, we remove the need to know how to code to create impressive landing pages that help businesses grow their online presence while Biggin/Zoho CRM helps them reduce stress. “which allows the use of a complete suite of irrelevant features.” Intuit’s Goodarzi emphasized that GenAI is in Mailchimp where “a new email content creation solution empowers users to create marketing copy that they can easily drag and drop into emails they’re sending to existing and potential customers.”

Small business is the lifeblood of most economies, and as technology continues to evolve, SMBs need to become more competitive to fuel growth in a digitally enabled landscape. The race is on, and as enabling platforms are leveraging GenAI, they have the opportunity to save busy entrepreneurs time and energy, while more importantly, helping drive growth, customers, and revenue. Goodarzi is betting on it, “Our vision is to become the financial enabler in the pockets of our customers that fuels their livelihoods and in turn creates a thriving economy.”

For SMBs and GenAI—the sooner the better.

