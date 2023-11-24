Sometimes, an amazing business idea may be in front of your eyes every day, but go unnoticed until the ‘eureka’ moment. The story behind this is like this hoowoo freshAn online puja flower delivery service, started by sister-duo, Yeshoda Karuturi and Riya Karuturi. those people Had a chance to delve into the mind of CEO Yeshoda Karuturi to learn about the genesis of Huvu Fresh and their journey as young women entrepreneurs.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur shares about his business, parenting, the role of spirituality in his life, and his relationship with his co-founder sister. Co-founder Rhea Karuturi is the Chief Technology Officer of Huvu Fresh, where she brings expertise drawn from her graduate studies in science, technology and community at Stanford University.

Serendipity: The Inception of Huvu Fresh

Flowers have been omnipresent in the lives of the Karuturi sisters; So much so that when Yashoda was born, her father started a rose farm. While the sisters worked for a few years in the family’s rose export firm in India and East Africa, the idea of ​​Huvu Fresh was something that blossomed when they least expected it.

“One day I was working from home, trying to explore new ideas, and then I found my mother doing her daily puja. Only then does this vision emerge. We were like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve been surrounded by flowers our whole lives, but we never thought about puja.’,” shared Yashoda Karuturi.

Huvu Fresh was established in 2019. The Bengaluru-based sisters have named their brainchild after the Kannada word for flowers, Huvu.

two birds one stone

The Karuturi sisters admit that the puja flower delivery service was not the most “need of the hour” idea, as these flowers are available on every corner of the streets of India. But they took advantage of this availability to substantially increase the freshness and quality of flowers by collaborating with these local vendors and using their expertise in agribusiness and technology.

When sisters appeared in reality TV shows shark Tank In late 2022, Riya Karuturi, 27, said, “We see [local vendors] As a channel and not as a competition.” This benefits local sellers, especially women, as well as Huvu Fresh. Huvu Fresh also says that due to the increased shelf-life of puja flowers, The result is a reduction in flower waste production by just about 3%.

try with spirituality

Yashoda expressed that Huvu Fresh was her calling, as it stemmed from her own journey of spirituality. He shared that he started exploring religion and spirituality soon after returning to India from the United States, where he pursued master’s studies at the University of Washington.

“I think, hoowoo is starting [Fresh] I had to come from my spiritual journey. I had more confidence in myself to start with and I believed it could become something big,” she said.

Karuturi shared that although he has been around religion since childhood, his understanding of its role in his life came from his own experiences. Soon after returning home, he enrolled in a Bhagavad Gita class out of curiosity and this played a major role in his journey.

“What I really liked about the class was that it wasn’t about blind beliefs. It was about understanding why you believe what you’re doing, the different rituals that exist. Understanding the beauty behind, the stories that exist and things like that, that really helped me establish myself better,” she expressed.

overcoming misconceptions

When asked about his response to those who believe that puja flowers are not a growing market, Karuturi accurately stated, “I think the biggest thing around that perception is that these flowers Have become a background in our lives. Like every cab you take, every other street shop, people’s houses, flowers are everywhere. So we just got used to it, right? It’s there in the background, So you don’t really pay attention to it.”

The CEO said, “When we first started the business and we got questions like this, Rhea and I used to answer a lot of it. But I think at this point, when we get those questions we Sounds ridiculous, because we are capable.” To see how big the industry is. What we feel is that the people who get it really do it right. And every time we say what we do, people will say, ‘Oh my God, this is what I was looking for because… I can’t believe it didn’t exist before’.”

Karuturi further said that the puja flower industry has huge potential in India but it was not recognized for a long time. “We came at the right time,” he expressed proudly. Explaining the reason behind getting into this industry, he said, “Pooja is a very beautiful experience, whatever you use in that puja should also be beautiful according to us.”

sisters in business

It can be challenging to separate work from personal life when your business partner is a member of your family and lives under the same roof. Yeshoda Karuturi shares how they enjoy quality time as a family when they are away from work.

Elaborating further on family support, Karuturi said, “I think we have been luckier than most people because we come from a privileged background, we come from a household with three daughters and our parents Always taught us to be leaders. That was impossible to compromise with my parents… They never made us feel like ‘because you’re a woman, you don’t have to do so much.’ So I think that’s given us a very strong confidence in our abilities, which we’re able to demonstrate in our workplace.”

Karuturi also said that they engage in passion projects, hobbies and self-care practices to decompress from work.

Speaking about the difficulties of running a business with his sister, he said that their venture was a mixture of many polarizing ideas that the two of them had added to the mix.

“We’re both very different people. We have very different worldviews and ways of thinking. So we definitely have a lot of disagreements. But what brings us back together is that ultimately we both want to see Whowoo [Fresh] Be successful and we both care a lot about the company. That’s why we would never do anything that would jeopardize the future of the company or, more importantly, our relationship as sisters. So even if we have disagreements, we try to keep in mind that it shouldn’t be ego of one person over another, it should be more of a conversation,” she shared.

They also talked about how playing different roles for each other has been a blessing. “Because we have very different roles in the company, we try to veto each other. Like if it’s related to one of our domains, that person is the only one who makes the call.”

On entrepreneurship as women

“We have been very fortunate in that there are a lot of women in our industry who are looking for employment and a lot of our customers are women,” Karuturi expressed when talking about running a women-led business. He said that he is conscious of employing more women in his company. But life is not a bed of roses even at Huvu Fresh.

Yeshoda shared that the young co-founders have been victims of bias when interacting with vendors and at their workplace. “There’s an inherent sexism that exists… There are a lot of assumptions that people make. For example, we’re young, and we’re women, and we’re running the company… so there’s not so much Your authority is valued. And no one will directly say, ‘I won’t listen to you because you’re young, or because you’re a woman,’ but you notice those trends a few times,” she said. Revealed.

Sharing some advice to aspiring entrepreneurs he said, “Just getting started is half the journey. I think most of the times we are still afraid to take the first step… but get started and be very flexible in terms of adapting yourself Become. It’s not just starting out blindly and then hoping things fall into place. You’re constantly getting feedback from your community, your customers, your team members, and you’re constantly growing… you In this sense there is a need to be more introspective and adapt your decisions.”

