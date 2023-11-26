How Sir Jim Ratcliffe has dealt a blow to the SNP in Grangemouth

Grangemouth has suffered losses of £1bn since 2011, raising questions over the viability of its economic future – UNPIXS

The owner of Grangemouth, Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery, has lost more than £1 billion over the past 12 years, but fears its closure with mounting technical problems could cause more financial trouble.

The refinery’s “hydrocracker” unit, which earns cash from diesel production, shut down in April and has not been operating since, analysts say.

It is understood that the cost of repairing the unit has contributed to the anticipated closure of Grangemouth.

The 100-year-old refinery is expected to cease operations in spring 2025, leading to the loss of several hundred jobs and potentially thousands of jobs among suppliers and contractors and turning it into a fuel import terminal.

Unions say some roles could be eliminated as early as next year, as refinery owner Petroinos has informed staff that maintenance tasks will be reduced.

Officially, nothing is confirmed yet, as explained by Petroinos Refining Chief Executive Officer Frank Demme.

Last week he said: “This changes nothing for our operation today, where it is business as usual at the Grangemouth refinery. As the energy transition gathers pace, it is a necessary step to adapt our business to reflect the decline in demand for the types of fuels we produce.

“As a prudent operator, we must plan accordingly, but the exact timeline for implementing any changes has not yet been determined.”

The impact of the oil refinery closure will be felt across Scotland – and by Hamza Yousaf’s government – Andrew Milligan/PA

However, there is no hiding the fact that Grangemouth has suffered losses of £1 billion since 2011, raising questions about the viability of its economic future.

The loss of the refinery would be a significant blow to nearby towns such as Grangemouth, although its impact would be felt throughout Scotland.

Grangemouth supplies almost all the petrol and diesel that keeps Scotland’s motorists on the road, as well as the oil that heats hundreds of thousands of homes without gas. Many industries also depend on it.

Thus, the potential closure of Grangemouth has led the Scottish Government to hold talks with PetroIneos, a 50:50 joint venture between Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group and Chinese state-owned oil company PetroChina.

Scotland’s Energy Secretary Neil Gray has said he will explore every opportunity to extend the life of the refinery and has already written to UK Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho asking for a meeting at “very short notice”.

He said: “I am looking forward to collaborating not only with my colleagues in Parliament, but also with those in the UK Government to ensure that we are looking at every possible opportunity to extend the life of the refinery, and ensuring continued industrial operations.” “Also on the wider Grangemouth site.”

Mr Gray is already under political pressure from his own SNP colleagues as well as the Scottish Conservatives.

Scotland’s Energy Secretary, Neil Gray, has said he will explore every opportunity to extend the life of the refinery – Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

Michelle Thomson, the Scottish Parliament member for Falkirk East, who covers Grangemouth, said the closure would be a disaster for local people. She has raised an important question in the Scottish Parliament and is talking to local unions.

He said: “The Scottish Government must support those individuals and families whose livelihoods are at immediate risk. But governments need to urgently and thoroughly analyze the wider impact, not least on both downstream and upstream supply chains.

The Grangemouth site accounts for approximately 4% of Scottish GDP, directly employs around 2,000 people across three different businesses, as well as 7,000 contractors.

However, analysts say it is unrealistic to keep Grangemouth’s refinery in business due to excessive costs – especially as its most profitable hydrocracker unit is no longer operational.

Alan Gelder, Wood Mackenzie’s vice president and chief analyst for refined products, said production was affected by the breakdown.

“At the beginning of the year we did our work [regular] Analysis on the risk of closure, and did not see any high risk of closure in the near term,” he says. “But in April, the hydrocracker unit that produces much of the diesel went offline and has not come back on.

“This has a very negative impact on the profitability of the refinery. Global refining profit margins are expected to weaken next year, so they may have doubts about how much money they need to spend and how effective it will be. So all of these things have come together for them to say, actually, let’s stop processing crude oil and convert it into an import terminal.

Political uncertainty is threatening the future of Sir Jim’s third Grangemouth subsidiary, Ineos FPS – Dirk Wem/AFP

Oil traders say Grangemouth’s future had long been uncertain even before it was hit by technical problems.

Greg Newman, chief executive of Onyx Capital Group, which trades 25 billion barrels of oil a year, said: “Grangemouth is quite small and quite old by global standards. This is a problem for all refineries in the UK and Europe and we are likely to see more closures in the coming years.

“There are now only five refineries left in the UK, so this will leave the UK very vulnerable to future global shortages.”

However, for Scottish and UK politicians, an even bigger concern is the fate of other Grangemouth businesses. The site is home to a petrochemical and plastics plant operated by another Ratcliffe subsidiary, Ineos Olefins and Polymers.

The company’s raw plastics and polymers go into UK products ranging from construction materials to clothing – and it too is in trouble, reported to lose almost £300m in 2022 due to high energy costs.

Asked about the future of the plant, an Ineos spokesperson said: “At the moment all European petrochemical companies are struggling with higher energy costs than our international competitors.

“Gas and electricity prices in the UK are almost five times higher than in the US.”

The political uncertainty also raises questions over the future of Sir Jim’s third Grangemouth subsidiary, Ineos FPS. It controls the Forties Pipeline network, which brings oil and gas produced from 80 UK offshore oil and gas fields to shore. Most of those fields are in decline and so will usually be replaced by new wells.

However, plans by Labor to halt all new drilling if it gains power means the Forties Pipeline could become unviable within a decade.

Labour’s proposed ban faces strong opposition from unions. Derek Thomson, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, which has sole authority to represent refinery workers, said: “Sir Keir Starmer announced that a future Labor government will deliver more than 50,000 new direct and indirect jobs in the renewable energy sector in Scotland. But we’ve heard this before too.

“We need to ensure that it is possible for the existing onshore and offshore oil and gas workforce to transition into new energy jobs that are actually real and built for our members to transition to. The reality is that this transformation will take decades.”

Some say that the Scottish Government, a coalition of the SNP and the Scottish Greens, is so conflicted over fossil fuels that it is unable to respond to the crisis in the oil and gas industry – despite its national importance.

In a recent speech at the New York climate conference, the First Minister, Hamza Yousaf, said Scotland was “guilty of collectively catastrophic negligence” by continuing to be a major oil producer.

He said: “We will move from being the oil and gas capital of Europe to unleashing our renewable potential and becoming the net zero capital of the world.”

Stephen Kerr, the Conservative Scottish Parliament member for Central Scotland, which also covers Grangemouth, said such views had given the refinery little political support: “It is becoming clear that the long-term viability of the entire Grangemouth site There are serious questions about. As you remove each component, there is a risk that the remaining components will become less viable.

“It needs strong political leadership and a quick response, but this government has the green tail wagging the SNP dog, so we are likely to get nothing.”

