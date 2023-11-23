How Silicon Valley reunited Sam Altman and OpenAI

When OpenAI announced the return of Sam Altman to the helm on Tuesday evening, a party suddenly broke out in the company’s San Francisco offices.

As employees celebrated the reinstatement of the co-founder, who had been dramatically fired just four days earlier, the company’s investors and other tech leaders rushed to show their support to Altman, posting hearts on the social media site There was a flood of emojis.

“Congratulations to OpenAI! It’s great to see the good guys win!” wrote Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce. He was one of several influential figures in Silicon Valley’s tech scene to offer public support, even though he had previously tried to lure OpenAI employees with an offer to match their salaries during the crisis.

Altman’s return was the culmination of several days of arduous efforts, conducted largely remotely by employees, financial backers and high-profile Silicon Valley figures, to convince a firm board that they had the right decision to fire the 38-year-old. I had made a catastrophic error.

According to several people with direct knowledge of the discussions, a mass revolt by OpenAI employees was the primary reason for the board’s defection. Many expected Altman to return to the company on Sunday, encouraged by the presence of his former boss in the office.

Altman explained that his reinstatement would require an overhaul of the board that had ousted him days earlier for not being “consistently forthright.” They included co-founder Ilya Sutskever, whose work focused on artificial intelligence research; Adam D’Angelo, chief executive of question-answer service Quora; technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley; and Helen Toner from the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University.

Directors initially took a firm stance and on Sunday night appointed Emmett Shearer, co-founder of video-streaming service Twitch, as interim chief executive.

When Sutskever invited employees to an all-hands meeting to congratulate the new boss on the company’s internal messaging system, he got a stream of middle-finger emojis in response, according to two people with knowledge of the messages.

“Most of the people in the building left at that time,” one person said.

Altman immediately confirmed that he and Greg Brockman, another co-founder who left on Friday, will be joining Microsoft, OpenAI’s major partner. Microsoft chief Satya Nadella said former colleagues would have an open door to follow and join the new AI unit.

By Monday morning, the threat of an exodus of staff from OpenAI was clear: more than 500 of the company’s 770-strong workforce – including Sutskever – put their names on a letter calling for their resignation and reinstatement of Altman to the board. By Tuesday evening, all but 20 people on OpenAI’s payroll had signed up.

The staff’s efforts to bring Altman back were led by a trio of remaining senior executives – Mira Muratti, Brad Lightcap and Jason Kwon.

At the same time, OpenAI’s venture capitalist backers swung into action and pledged public support to Altman no matter what he did next.

Privately, company investors and executives pressed the board for more information about the reasons for firing Altman, beyond its cryptic statement that he was not always forthright. No further details were given, according to multiple people with knowledge of those discussions.

According to venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, an early OpenAI supporter, Sutskever had raised concerns about the rapid advancement of generative AI’s capabilities.

However, a person with direct knowledge of the conversations with Altman said the board’s decision was not based on concerns about research progress or any malfeasance at the company. Instead, he said, it reflects a lack of trust between the board and Altman due to numerous instances of ambiguity.

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever expressed concern about the rapid advancement of generic AI capabilities © AFP/Getty Images

Realizing that the company — and with it, the potential for their billions of dollars of investment returns — was in jeopardy, some investors began looking at legal action, according to two people with knowledge of their thinking. One question was how to sue a board whose duty under OpenAI’s charter was to protect humanity at large, not investors.

Nonetheless, an employee at a venture firm that invested in OpenAI said “the threat of a lawsuit was taken seriously”. “The company did not want this. This helped them to come to the table and try to find real solutions here. “It became serious.”

Among those rallying in Altman’s favor were Airbnb founder Brian Chesky, prominent venture investor Ron Conway and former Salesforce executive Brett Taylor, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Taylor has since been named chair of the new board.

While Sutskever switched sides, the three remaining board directors — D’Angelo, Toner and McCauley — worked together to negotiate OpenAI’s future as a united team, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

Before announcing Shear’s appointment on Sunday, board members had been exploring alternative options for chief executive. One name discussed, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions, was that of Dario Amodei, a former OpenAI employee who left the company to found rival company Anthropic.

Possibilities of Amodei rejoining OpenAI or a possible merger of the companies were raised, but discussions did not progress beyond the initial stage, the person said. A person with knowledge of the board’s position over the weekend denied that the board had approached Anthropic to discuss a deal.

Anthropic declined to comment.

The Board found itself increasingly on the losing end in the ongoing public argument about the future of OpenAI. “Altman’s superpower is getting people on his side, shaping narratives, pushing situations into a shape that works for him,” said a person with direct knowledge of negotiations between Altman and the OpenAI board. Is”.

The board “likely underestimated” the strength of Altman’s “PR campaign”, and were likely “legally constrained in what they could say, or were willing to say”, said another person who spoke to two of the board’s Have worked with the members. A person with direct knowledge of the board’s position confirmed that they were legally bound to negotiate.

By Tuesday, with the US Thanksgiving holiday approaching, discussions among a small core group – consisting of Altman, his old friend Chesky, other OpenAI leadership figures and the board – had entered their fifth day.

D’Angelo, Toner and McCauley jointly negotiated, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, and secured an independent investigation of last week’s events, as well as assurances that Altman would not rejoin OpenAI’s board. .

Shearer also played a key role in the negotiations, one person said.

An important point was the composition of the new board. While the rest of the directors were eager to make sure Altman was not in, supporters of the CEO felt it was important to select people the investor community would take seriously but also to ensure that Altman was not involved, said a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Will be considered independent.

OpenAI announced Tuesday that D’Angelo, Salesforce’s Taylor and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join the new board.

Selecting a third person – ultimately Summers – was particularly difficult, a person familiar with the negotiations said, and a long list of potential candidates were floated as alternatives.

The two who left the board, McCauley and Toner, were both AI security experts who were seen as relative outsiders, while remaining director D’Angelo is an established figure in Silicon Valley.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in San Francisco, OpenAI announced that a settlement had been reached and that Altman would return. “Over the last 5 days, I watched the people at OpenAI remain calm and determined to drive their mission despite everything that was happening around them,” Nadella said on X.

Alfred Lin, partner at Sequoia Capital, the venture capital firm that invested in OpenAI, said he was “inspired” by Altman and Brockman’s “unwavering optimism and commitment to their mission and impact.”

On Wednesday, Sutskever, one of the directors who voted to oust Altman, said there was “nothing to express how happy I am” at the outcome of the talks.

