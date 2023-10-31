How Silicon Valley entrepreneurs can (and should) tackle global problems.

Britton Shang, CEO, aquabite,

getty

Silicon Valley has brought together some of the greatest inventors of our time to solve incredibly complex technological problems. But the region’s close proximity to its customers can make it easy to focus solely on local challenges, keeping entrepreneurs and investors away from global issues that could use their help.

The San Francisco Bay Area has one of the largest economies in the world. The region accounts for more than 40% of total VC money invested in the United States, totaling $15.2 billion, and has consistently been the number one market for tech talent year after year. But as most industries become increasingly globalized, Silicon Valley’s tech sector focuses primarily on opportunities within the United States.

Looking beyond Silicon Valley

Entrepreneurs hoping to make an impact should consider looking beyond the confines of Silicon Valley, where many global opportunities remain untapped. If done right, they can create highly effective and defensible companies.

Find less explored opportunities.

Of course, the first step is to identify an opportunity that has not yet been discovered. Open yourself to unexpected areas and places. As an example, my San Francisco-based company, AquaByte, uses AI to support fish farming in Norway. I had no background in fisheries, but I became interested in its dramatically increasing impact on global food production.

I headed to California, Washington, and Maine to learn more, but the US aquaculture industry is comparatively small: 99% of the industry is located overseas. A quick trip to Norway completely changed my perception. If I had only looked inside the US, I would have concluded that the region was much smaller. Now, this is my whole business.

Emulate international success stories.

Once you’ve focused on an area or problem you want to tackle, start identifying and networking with US-backed companies that have had similar success. I was personally inspired by the Silicon Valley-backed company Zipline, which uses drones to deliver medical supplies to remote areas of Africa, and the Germany-based, US-backed company Conex, which uses traffic monitoring and tracking for German railways. Predicts maintenance needs for improvement. , In both cases, American investors chose to deal with problems outside the United States, and it paid off.

When creating your product, consider copying models from other industries. In addition to modeling international business growth, Zipline and Conex also inspired me to look at IoT (hardware-software) solutions to industrial problems I was not as familiar with. Ultimately I implemented similar solutions for a different industry.

Get out and immerse yourself.

Next, immerse yourself in the market. as he said good will Hunting, You can’t smell the Sistine Chapel just by reading a book. As they say, leave the office and smell the Sistine Chapel. Be friendly, curious and curious, and keep following the scent: Ask everyone you meet to introduce you to someone else.

But don’t be discouraged if you’re not an expert. Instead, think about how you can partner with such people. Consider the case of a software company that helps developers identify and fix security bugs. The company’s founder and CEO studied business and worked in customer development, but had no background in the security industry. When it came time to launch the company, he teamed up with a security and engineering expert who helped hone his expertise and build industry credibility.

Create global awareness among investors.

The next hurdle is to secure investment. I struggled with this in the beginning because Silicon Valley investors were not familiar with the fish farming industry and did not have the connections to independently vet their investments. So, I livestreamed from a fish farm, video chatted with farmers and flew investors to Norway. I also leveraged my own platform by posting on social media and pitching to journalists to draw more media attention to the industry.

Consider an international team from the beginning.

Once your business takes off, get creative in building a global team. Many founders see international expansion as a big “next step.” But with hybrid flexibility now standard, it’s possible to start hiring people from both the United States and wherever your business is based. These people can bring local insight and cultural awareness, as well as access to new markets that prioritize local companies.

Aquabyte has been international since day one with offices in San Francisco and Bergen. Based on our experience, here are some tips for international success. First, encourage team members to learn and respect each other’s languages, traditions, and holidays. Also, prioritize international travel. We also moved to encourage American workers to move to Norway and vice versa. This approach can help grow your business while creating a uniquely pluralistic company culture that draws the best of both worlds.

final thoughts

Great impact can be made by those who are able to identify and fund global ideas. If created with intention, these businesses can have less competition and be more sustainable over time.

Starting a company split between Silicon Valley and Norway didn’t immediately occur to me, but my experiences have helped me realize how important it is that entrepreneurs look beyond the borders – especially when few economies have access to VCs. Or have equal access to overall technology. Talent glorified by Silicon Valley. The journey is arduous, but rewarding for entrepreneurs with a sense of adventure.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?