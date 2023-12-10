How Shohei Ohtani’s UCL injury could affect debut with new team Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. picture is here , [+] Ohtani (#17) hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images) getty images

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, now a former member of the Los Angeles Angels, has signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, now he will move from Los Angeles to Los Angeles. As the only player in baseball history to unanimously earn the league MVP award twice, Ohitani is unquestionably one of the most talented players to ever play the game. However, a question has persisted about the 29-year-old Ohtani as people wonder if he will break out of the National League like he did in the American League. And that is a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

You see, on August 23 he learned that he had torn his UCL for the second time in the past five years. This ended his 2023 pitching season and required him to undergo Tommy John-esque surgery about four weeks later. It was Tommy John-esque because the Dodgers team physician who performed it, Neil Allattrache, MD, did not provide specific details of the operation. ElAttrache indicated that Ohtani “will be ready to hit opening day in 2024 without any restrictions” and will be able to pitch and be a two-way player once again by 2025, as reported by Alden Gonzalez. Has gone. ABC News,

The UCL is important for the stability of your elbow when you throw in an overhand motion, meaning your arm goes above your head in the process. A ligament is a strong band of fibrous tissue that helps hold two separate bones in place. If your ligaments are not intact then the bones of your body will definitely move around a lot. The right UCL runs along the middle of your right elbow from your right humerus – which is the bone in your upper arm – to your right elbow, which is one of your forearms. The UCL is actually made up of three separate bands: an anterior band – which is most important for maintaining elbow stability – a posterior band, and a transverse band.

UCL tears often occur in athletes who repeatedly use overhand throwing motions. This motion can put pressure on the UCL and gradually weaken it. You can also tear your UCL by falling on your outstretched arm, which could lead to some kind of dislocation or fracture of your elbow. A classic sign of a UCL injury is feeling a sudden “pop” sensation or pain on the inside of your elbow that prevents you from throwing whatever you want to throw. You may also feel tingling or numbness in your little and ring fingers on that side. Although you may not be able to perform a throwing motion comfortably after the injury, the injury probably won’t impact your other regular daily activities such as running or carrying around a life-size statue of Leonardo DiCaprio.

A doctor will usually use the details of your history and perform a physical examination, including a valgus stress test, to determine if you have torn your UCL. He may order an X-ray to check for any fractures as well as an MRI scan to further locate the injury.

Now, just because you tore your UCL doesn’t mean you’ll need surgery. If your throwing activities primarily consist of throwing your dirty underwear into the hamper, you may need only rest, applying ice, and using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce pain and swelling. And then you may need to undergo physical therapy to strengthen the muscles around your elbow. To stabilize your elbow. If you are only partially injured, non-surgical treatment may also be a reasonable route.

Someone like Ohtani is different. He can’t simply tell a major league team like the Angels or Dodgers, “I will avoid throwing anything overhand from here on out,” especially since he is the first player since Babe Ruth to do the two-way player routine, meaning Serving as both a regular pitcher and a regular hitter. In fact, there is nothing routine about doing both of their jobs so well. Therefore, it is not surprising that he had to undergo some type of Tommy John surgery.

Now, Tommy John surgery does not mean that former major league star pitcher performs Tommy John surgery or that you become Tommy John after having the surgery. This is UCL reconstruction surgery and is named after John, who tore his UCL while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974 and was the first player to successfully return to pitching in the major leagues after undergoing UCL reconstruction. Became.

This surgery involves taking a tendon from another part of your body or from someone else, making holes in your ulna and humerus, and then using this tendon as a graft to recreate a new UCL. After surgery, recovery will usually take nine months to a year, possibly longer. The recovery period includes wearing a hinged brace for some time and engaging in fairly intensive physical therapy. The physical therapist will work with you to gradually increase the range of motion of your elbow and strengthen your elbow to be able to handle the stress involved in throwing overhand. You have to be careful not to progress too quickly and damage the graft.

The 2024 Major League Baseball season (MLB) is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2024, with the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. This will happen only about six months after Ohtani’s surgery. However, swinging the bat will not put as much stress on the rebuilt UCL as overhand pitching, which is why Ohtani will need another year of time off and rehabilitation to return to the pitching mound.

If you consider winning the American League MVP award twice and breaking multiple records as success, then Ohtani successfully returned from Tommy John surgery on October 1, 2018. Therefore, he and many other players have proved that it is very possible to completely recover from such injuries and surgeries and be healthy thereafter. However this is the second UCL reconstruction for him which raises some concerns. After all, every time you operate on an area, it disturbs the tissues of that area in different ways. You can never tell 100% how a player will perform after returning from serious injury and surgery until that player actually returns to the field.

However, UCL tears are no longer the career-altering and career-ending injuries that they were before the 1970s. Many players have already fully returned from Ohtani’s injury and surgery. And that includes Ohtani himself.