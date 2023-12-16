How SHIB holders can win big in Shiba Inu Team's Christmas gift

Celebrate Christmas with the Shiba Inu team and get a chance to win SHIB prizes

The Shiba Inu team has some great news for the loyal SHIB community this holiday season. They are launching a special Christmas giveaway to reward holders of the popular meme coin.

This giveaway will run from December 20th to December 25th and 100 lucky winners will be randomly selected daily. Each winner will receive 10 million SHIB tokens, which is equivalent to approximately $300 at the current price.

To participate in the giveaway, you only need to hold at least 1 million SHIB tokens in your wallet or on a supported exchange. You don’t need to do anything else, as the Shiba Inu team will automatically scan the blockchain and pick the winners.

The official Shiba Inu Twitter account and website will announce the winners. They will also receive a confirmation email from the Shiba Inu team with instructions on claiming their prize.

This gift allows the Shiba Inu team to thank the SHIB community for their support and enthusiasm throughout the year. They hope this will encourage more people to join the SHIB army and enjoy the benefits of owning the coin.

How to Participate in the Shibarium Christmas Giveaway Party:

Grab your SHIB tokens. This event is exclusively for SHIB holders, so make sure your Shiba Inu is ready to party!

This event is exclusively for SHIB holders, so make sure your Shiba Inu is ready to party! Tune in to X Spaces on December 20th at 5pm UTC. You can access X Spaces through their website or mobile app.

You can access X Spaces through their website or mobile app. Join the fun and enter the giveaways! Follow X Spaces’ instructions to enter the raffles and win holiday cheer.

Take advantage of this opportunity to get some extra SHIB tokens for free. Make sure you have enough SHIB in your wallet or on a supported exchange before December 20th, and you could be one of the lucky winners. Happy Holidays from the Shiba Inu Team!

