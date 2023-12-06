How ‘Seeing’ AI focuses on larger vision models

Close-up detail of a woman’s eye, taken on 14 October 2013. (Photo by Ben Brain/Digital Camera) , [+] Magazine/Future via Getty Images) Future via Getty Images

Thankfully, AI is agnostic. As software developers are now creating a new breed of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-rich applications that we will use to enhance our lives, we can perhaps be thankful for the fact that AI has no complaints, There is no priority and no doubt about where it is. is implemented, what functions are given to it and who uses it.

This reality (albeit largely virtual) means that we can apply AI in petrochemical installations, in the oil and gas sector, we can use it in financial markets and its use cases even extend to running small businesses. who specialize in custom cupcake production.

AI works anywhere, but it also works on anything.

AI for images

Bringing AI into the image space is Landing AI, a computer vision cloud platform company that specializes in helping enterprises build domain-specific Large Vision Models (LVMs).

Just to break it down: domain-specific elements refers to specialist image library collections specific to individual industries and in this example that includes agriculture, medical devices, food and beverages, manufacturing, etc., as well as what we call ‘infrastructure’ (e.g. civil engineering into city infrastructure) as well. In this context, domain-specific also means that the LVM is trained using the enterprise’s own private images i.e. many companies have hundreds of thousands, millions or billions of images, most of which are dissimilar Internet images. are on which other models have been trained.

Additionally, just as a Large Language Model (LLM) is a text-based intelligence, a collection of facts and sentence strings, words and values, a Large Vision Model (LVM) is a collection of images depicting groups of objects and things at different stages. Is a collection of. Of classification, or not, as the case may be.

Landing AI says its work enables businesses with vast image libraries to bring AI to their proprietary image data, allowing versatile applications within their domain to meet business needs. Using LVM, enterprises are promised the ability to unlock intelligence from their images at a much faster pace than before while protecting their privacy with domain-specific LVM.

So can Landing AI provide us with a working example? Let’s take biotech and pharmaceutical where one microparticle in a syringe can mean the difference between life and death.

identify microparticles

“High volume fluid testing machines require dynamic measurement of relative volume for accurate diagnosis saving millions of lives. “Landing AI’s visual inspection workflow empowers teams and inspectors to build reliable AI models that solve problems that were previously considered impossible for biotech companies to automate,” the company notes on its web pages.

With the company’s LVM technology, companies can take unlabeled image data and create high-performance LVMs that serve as the basis for solving a diverse set of computer vision tasks in their specific domain. This will happen much faster than traditional methods because companies will save months of work by not having to label huge image libraries. And they will see improved accuracy and performance in terms of computer vision tasks completed given the intelligence of the LVM.

“The big vision model revolution is following the big language model revolution, but with one important difference – while the Internet lesson learned from the LLM is similar to most corporate lessons on implementing the model, a lot of companies in manufacturing, life sciences “There is geospatial data, proprietary images in agriculture, retail and other sectors that don’t look like the typical Instagram pictures found online,” said Andrew Ng, CEO of Landing AI. “That’s why developing domain-specific LVMs These domains hold the key to unlocking the value of images.”

histopathology images

Landing AI is building and piloting domain-specific LVMs for enterprises in scenarios where (as another example) analysis such as production line images to find defects in manufacturing or histopathology (diagnosing and studying diseases of tissues) ) images to find cancer cells in life sciences.

Whereas typical LVMs built on Internet images are one size fits all, Landing AI LVMs focus on one domain at a time, helping to solve the proprietary problems facing enterprises. Today enterprises spend a lot of effort training individual models for each vision task, even if these tasks belong to the same business domain. With domain-specific LVMs, the goal is for companies to use a limited set of LVMs, one for each business domain, and to solve multiple vision tasks in each domain that meets their needs.

The company says that through the use of LVM, companies will be able to more quickly find solutions for tasks such as object detection, image segmentation, visual prompting, or other AI vision-enabled applications. Adding the LVM capability to Landing AI follows in line with the organization’s work in generic AI. In April, it announced its visual prompting capability as part of its LandingLens offering.

As a final example here, AI in the form of LVM has been used in the food industry for a long time. It is now moving out of the processing plant and closer to the field. Vision systems are being used to help farmers optimize yields, minimize the use of chemicals for maximum returns and sustainability; And handle tasks like weeding.

And how many bigger models?

what next? Large Sound Model (LSM) for audio signal processing? Yes, they already exist. Large touch models (LTM) do not necessarily exist, but NTT is already working on haptic sensory touch sharing simulation technologies at the NTT DoCoMo laboratories in Tokyo. Haptic (i.e. touch-related) information is quantified in terms of human-touch vibrations measured with a device similar to a piezoelectric sensor.

We may have to get ready for larger smell models (LSMs), should we be able to perfect machine olfaction soon. After all this, Large Emotion Models (LEMs) can begin to track our ability to fall in love. Let’s hope that part of life (even with the existence of dating apps) will still remain mostly organic and natural?