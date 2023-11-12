The researchers found that UK limited participation – mostly SLPs – were named as intermediaries in more than 17,000 Russian import transactions between Putin’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and the end of this March.

Importantly, Bellingcat identified that over 600 of these shipments contained supplies marked by the EU and its partners as “‘high priority’ battlefield components, potential dual-use and sanctioned items”.

The group said that “3,211 exports to Russia included items included in the ‘universe of critical components,’ a term used by the Ukrainian pro-International Working Group on Russian Sanctions to define components found on the battlefield”. .

The UK Government recently received royal assent for a new Financial Crimes Bill that includes a long-awaited crackdown on abuses by SLPs and other opaque British corporate entities.

Anti-corruption campaigners and experts have welcomed the reforms – although complain that the measures come too late and do not go far enough. The new rules have not been implemented yet.

Using SLP to circumvent restrictions is not new. As The Herald reported, the ships used to breach the embargo of Russian-occupied Crimea after Putin’s first invasion in 2014 were owned by a Scottish ghost firm. One of the boats was left in Istanbul port. Investigators were only able to trace its ownership to an Inverness council flat used as a mail drop, against the wishes of its tenant.

There are further documented and reported examples of the use of the SLP, and sometimes other British entities, to provide cover for the illegal import of coal from occupied Donbass.

However, Bellingcat investigators, using vast and publicly available customs records, have uncovered the scale of the use of SLPs and other British limited involvement in imports in the first year of full-scale wars. Rigorous investigation identified shipments of vehicle parts and other goods subject to sanctions in the UK.

A UK government spokesman declined to comment on specifics. Speaking to Bellingcat, he said: “We have imposed the largest and most severe economic sanctions ever imposed on a major economy, significantly reducing UK goods exported to Russia.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, we are clear that any UK company found to be directly or indirectly selling or exporting sanctioned goods to Russia may be in breach of sanctions legislation and face heavy fines Or face imprisonment.”

SNP MP Alison Thewlis has been campaigning for action against SLPs and other abusive bodies for years. Last night he told The Herald: “This forensic investigation into Bellingcat once again exposes the shortcomings and shortcomings in UK corporate governance. Given their history, it is little surprise that Scottish Limited Partnerships have been used to evade sanctions and support the Russian war machine.

“I am grateful for the work of investigative journalists, but we should not depend on them to ensure that these questionable practices are brought to light and enablers held accountable.

“The UK Government must implement all aspects of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill without delay, and vigorously enforce the rules we currently have in place.”

Since 2017, SLPs have had to name a person with significant control, or PSC. Bellingcat stressed that all of the people they identified had an official controller who was not a UK resident. The group said most of the identified owners – and there is no investigation of such filings – were beyond the reach of British law enforcement, mostly in Russia or other parts of Eastern Europe.

Bellingcat said an Edinburgh-registered SLP was used to import static converters into Russia, a key piece of equipment considered highly sensitive. Its PSC was Russian and its controlling partner was registered in Seychelles.

The group said 45 LPs in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland acted as shippers in the export of 17,425 shipments over the more than a year period under investigation.

SLPs and other LPs, including those not involved in criminal activities, rarely make any disclosed financial or other filings.

Scotland’s most famous shell companies are not subject to taxation in the UK if their “partners” – usually shell companies in privacy jurisdictions such as Seychelles or Belize – are outside the UK. This has made those entities – which in the former Soviet Union were long advertised as “Scottish zero-tax companies” – extremely attractive to international criminals.

Scottish institutions were at the center of some of the largest money-laundering schemes in world history. They first came under major public scrutiny when they were used in an elaborate scheme to rob $1 billion from three Moldovan banks.

They were then named as key components of the vast “Russian Laundromat” in which between $20 billion and $80 billion of dirty money was flushed through international financial systems.

But SLPs have been used as financial fronts for all kinds of online criminality, from student essay mills to websites enabling the exchange of child sexual abuse images.

Money laundering expert Graham Barrow told Bellingcat, “Since the start of the new millennium, Britain’s Limited Partnership has been targeted by the global elite for helping to obtain and move corrupt funds through the financial system. ” “Whether it’s setting up shell companies to win government contracts in former Soviet states, hoarding significant assets as a way to conceal ownership or setting up bank accounts to move huge amounts of dirty money around the world Yes, it is a UK Limited Partnership. The ‘go-to’ unit.”

Ironically, as The Herald reports, the Putin regime has cracked down on SLPs and other British entities that are used to holding strategic assets inside Russia. For example, an Edinburgh company has lost its stake in the port of Kaliningrad on the Baltic after its home jurisdiction was described as a “hostile state”.

