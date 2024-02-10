How Scientists Reconstructed a Giant Statue of Emperor Constantine the Great in Rome

The ancient 11-meter structure was recreated using high-tech software to scan a handful of surviving fragments.

It once sat majestically in the heart of ancient Rome,

Now a giant statue of Emperor Constantine the Great is returning to the Eternal City thanks to a high-tech reconstruction based on survival marble pieces,

Adam Lowe, director of the Factum Foundation, which has overseen the careful reconstruction process, explains, “It’s somewhere between documentation and reconstruction and interpretation. But I really hope this is the beginning of a revolution, how to share and how to show ”

Who was Constantine the Great?

Born in 306 AD in Nice, now part of Serbia, Constantine became one of the most influential Roman leaders of all time, greatly strengthening the empire.

But he is perhaps most famous for being a convert to Christianity, and experts believe his massive statue marked the beginning of Christianity becoming the religion of the empire.

The so-called Colossus of Constantine, dating from the early 4th century, was a monumental statue built to celebrate the reign of Constantine.

Originally about 11 meters tall, it was later broken down and looted for bronze. In the 15th century, some surviving fragments were found: head, right hand, wrist, right hand, right knee, right shin, right foot, and left foot.

Despite the surviving fragments being rediscovered in 1486, it was initially mistaken for a statue of the Emperor Commodus. It was only in the late 1800s that the fragments were correctly identified as part of the Colossus of Constantine.

How was the giant statue rebuilt?

Now, Romans and tourists alike will be able to admire a copy of the statue, completely identical to the original, thanks to 14 months of work by the Factum Foundation.

Based in Madrid, the Factum Foundation creates accurate and high-resolution digital documentation cultural heritage sites and to create replicas of destroyed, damaged, artifacts around the world Looted or lost artefacts,

They spent three days in March 2022 scanning the fragments using photogrammetry techniques. A 3D model of each piece was then created, after which it was placed on a digital version of the statue, which mirrored the shape of other cult statues of the era depicted in a similar pose.

The complex reconstruction undertaken by the foundation had to take into account many factors, such as the type of marble the pieces were made of, their restoration, and how to add replicas of the missing parts.

Once 3d scanning The job completed, they began to reassemble the Colossus. The team used resin and polyurethane, as well as marble powder, gold leaf, and plaster casts for the marble and bronze parts of the statue. For the internal structure, which was probably originally made of brick, wood and metal rods, he created a support in aluminium.

A grand recreation of the seated emperor is now located in a side garden of the Capitoline Museums, just around the corner from the courtyard where the original fragments of Constantine’s colossal feet, hands and head are major tourist attractions.

Watch the video above to get an inside look at how the historic statue was recreated.

video editor • Theo Farrant

