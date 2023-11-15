How Sam Altman is pushing OpenAI into the ‘Big Tech’ pantheon



Sam Altman walked onto the stage cool and confident, dressed in black jeans and LEGO x Adidas sneakers, ready to sell himself as the next Steve Jobs – or at least this year’s Mark Zuckerberg.

The OpenAI founder gathered nearly 1,000 software engineers and AI researchers at a former Honda dealership in downtown San Francisco for an event that signaled his company’s ascent into the Silicon Valley pantheon.

Green velvet sofas and lush indoor plants were spread in the hall. The boba bar was unlimited. Trays of avocado toast on sourdough were constantly refilled. Those who could not secure tickets signed up for “watch parties”, streaming the event with friends. The sense of possibility was palpable.

“This energy is amazing,” Altman said, smiling as he took the stage.

The tech company keynote was made famous by Jobs, who used it to announce the first iPod and, years later, the first iPhone. Dressed in a signature black turtleneck, his presentations helped fuel the frenzy surrounding Apple’s iconic devices – their infamous “reality distortion field” that made Apple one of the most fascinating gatekeepers in business history. Now Altman was using the same playbook to solidify OpenAI’s dominance.

Launched as a nonprofit in 2015, OpenAI was created largely to keep advanced artificial intelligence out of the hands of monopolistic corporations. But since accepting a large investment from Microsoft in 2019, the company has transitioned to a new profit-based structure. OpenAI often says that it is still pursuing its original goal of building AI that “benefits all of humanity.” But lately its path forward looks like business as usual.

In May, the company launched a recruiting spree of executives from Meta, Apple and Amazon Web Services. Around the same time, Altman traveled around the world, visiting world leaders and developers in dozens of cities, including Doha, Qatar and Tel Aviv, which was better than Zuckerberg’s 2017 tour of the US. Last month, the company Expanded its footprint in San Francisco, subleasing approximately 445,000 square feet of office space from Uber, which was purchased when then-CEO Travis Kalanick was still the most enviable founder in the Valley.

Half an hour into his keynote, Altman unveiled a Big Tech power play: OpenAI’s latest upgrade will make it easier to create customizable bots, called GPTs, without the slightest knowledge of code. The company will promote the best options in proprietary app stores and share “a portion of our revenue” with those who create the most useful and popular tools, he said.

Altman didn’t mention it on stage, but if everything goes according to plan, OpenAI’s store will destroy the start-up built on top of ChatGPT — destroying the dreams of a few developers sitting in the crowd.

The GPT Store marked OpenAI’s effort to make itself the central hub for generic AI, and, like Apple, an indispensable platform for anyone building a business.

Variation on the meme “OpenAI killed my start-up” flood came x, the social network formerly known as Twitter. The Information, a technology blog, called this OpenAI’s “extinction event”.

By opening a store that’s only accessible to people with a ChatGPT Plus membership, OpenAI captures the value that outside builders were getting on its platform and makes paying for the subscription more attractive, says the early founding venture capitalist. Sarah Guo said at Stage AI investment firm Conviction.

“They saw that opportunity and they wanted to take it,” Guo said. “This is equivalent to enabling apps to sell more iPhones.”

“They’re basically saying, ‘Don’t build your own website — build it inside our god app, which is ChatGPT,’” Shawn “Swix” Wang said in an episode of his AI podcast, “Latent Space.”

Some technology observers saw the move as an inevitable consequence of ChatGPT’s viral success. Analyst Ben Thompson writes on his blog Strauchery that OpenAI accidentally became a consumer technology company after ChatGate became the next iPhone and a massive influx of customers started building a platform.

“OpenAI is guided by its mission to develop safe AI systems that benefit everyone,” spokesperson Nico Felix wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “By carefully expanding access to more people and gradually releasing tools, we learn from real-world experiences and usage, build more robust mitigation, and prepare people and institutions for the future arrival of more powerful systems.” Prepare to adapt.”

The use of tactics identified by OpenAI in hopes of becoming the dominant platform in the AI ​​world is something giant companies like Facebook and Google faced much later in their rise. it is invited inquiry About this inherent contradiction In the story OpenAI explains its philanthropic roots, including its transition to for-profit.

“They’ve almost passed the growth phase that a start-up naturally goes through and have gone straight to Big B with a closed platform,” said a former Facebook executive, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive matters. Going into tech.”

The move seems inappropriate given the pushback in tech circles against centralization and walled gardens, the executive said: “We’re really deep in this conversation about the drawbacks of closure and the benefits of open source.”

Despite parallels with the rise of Facebook and Google, the pace of AI progress makes the future more unpredictable, said Google alumnus Rob Leathern, who led the product team for Facebook’s Business Integrity division when it launched in 2017. did.

“You’re mixing paradigms that we’re familiar with like app stores and other things along with a set of tools that are completely foreign and work in ways we’ve never really seen,” Leathern said. Said, who now runs Trust2.ai. , a start-up that develops AI tools for consumer security.

It’s also hard to compare aggressive AI upstarts with the tech giants that ruled the previous Internet era, because the two groups are so intertwined. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic rely on Microsoft, Google, and Amazon for access to the computer chips needed to train today’s large AI systems. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim CEO Patty Stonecipher sits on Amazon’s board.)

The Federal Trade Commission is looking into anti-competitive dynamics in AI, Chairwoman Lena Khan said in November during an event hosted by Y Combinator — San Francisco’s influential start-up incubator that has helped grow companies like Airbnb and DoorDash. of. More than one participant asked what the government was doing to protect start-ups from established players like OpenAI.

Khan said his conversations with “little tech” in the Bay Area “have been really, really enlightening to understand what they’re already seeing in the market… This is helping them solidify their dominance and some of the “There could be a risk of exclusion.” New competitors,” adding that she would “definitely take it all back to DC.”

But Altman’s repeated calls for regulation in D.C. and willingness to link his products to existential risk have irked start-ups and major venture capitalists, including those who gave Big Tech their Helped formulate world-eating strategies.

Marc Andreessen, Meta board member and founder of the firm Andreessen Horowitz, has condemned AI CEOs who have tried to use regulatory barriers to stifle open-source competition. Benchmark Capital founder and former Uber board member Bill Gurley received a standing ovation for his “all-in” podcast, popular among Silicon Valley’s managerial class, for a 24-minute presentation on regulatory capture at the conference, where he asked the audience this. That being said, “Regulation is the friend of those in power!”

At the end of his talk, Gurley pointed to turncoat tech leaders who protected themselves at the expense of the rest of the Silicon Valley ecosystem, and welcomed regulation by Facebook after years of trying to prevent government interference. Showed an image of Zuckerberg from an article about.

The next slide shows no tech giant bowing to pressure, but Altman demanding AI regulation during his first Senate testimony in May, as Gurley chimed in, “And Sam is just getting started !

Altman is annoyed by the interviews and online criticism. “There’s a nuance to saying ‘regulate us, but not smaller competitors’ that somehow ends up and we just lose,” Altman. Posted on x That’s after tech leaders criticized the White House’s AI-focused executive order, which Altman supports.

If the “OpenAI killed my start-up” memes got under Altman’s skin, it wasn’t clear. On God’s Day. After the keynote, Altman and Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti sat down for a 15-minute Q&A with 20 or so journalists. There, Altman, who often talks about aligning incentives, acknowledged the inherent conflict with developers who want to establish themselves as independent from OpenAI.

But in Jobsian fashion, he focused on the positive future that his technology would enable.

“I think, overall, most developers will be happy with the additional distribution that ChatGPT provides for the product they built,” he said.

For all his critics within the tech establishment, Altman is championing development in the next generation.

“It’s very scary when a new, ambitious tech company comes out and says, ‘We’re going to create God, and we’re going to make sure it benefits all of humanity,’” said Participant in Dev Day. said Arnav Shah, 17, who took it. -A year-old high school student from Toronto who received a research mentor at OpenAI after asking Altman for help in 2021.

“But I’m 100 percent certain that if someone is going to build this thing — and someone will build this thing — it should be him,” he said. “I really can’t think of anyone I could trust more who had more pure intentions.”

