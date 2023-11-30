How SaaS scale-up My Career is shaping the future of students

Interested in business since the age of 14, farm boy Fergus Craze took the bull by the horns with his fascination for commerce, taking him from running a “quite profitable” blue light disco at high school in Launceston to commerce, entrepreneurship. and Innovation at Swinburne University.

It was a degree he eventually completed after dropping out three times to start different companies.

Just like he had on the ground in Tasmania, Craze’s ventures in Melbourne left him with bruises and scars, but he also learned lessons on the road to his current success – software as a service (SaaS) career planning platform MyCareer, which now has a large number of users in schools, libraries and consumers in Australia, as well as a growing presence in New Zealand, the US, Canada and the UK.

He articulates two guiding principles for his style of entrepreneurship: altruism – “which means giving back to the world and people” – and commercial scalability.

These two principles can run together to great effect, but one came at the expense of the other for Craze’s first venture during his university days,

Funded by winning the Swinburne Venture Cup – which he won twice – Craze created City Street to empower semi-homeless individuals to gain permanent employment, but needed too much cash to realize its potential in a business model. Donating flow included.

“The lesson I’ve learned is how important it is that when you have money, whether you raise capital or you’re using personal money, how diligent you have to be to make sure that every penny is used to be able to Investing in the right way to get construction revenue as quickly as possible,” tells the now 33-year-old. business news australia,

This lesson would be repeated to them in a failed Shark Tank pitch for an app called Find My Future, the predecessor to My Careers. Famed founder and investor Steve Baxter told Craze that “you can’t execute this business” without a technology co-founder, and that the $200,000 he was given to develop the app was “imaginary.”

While the idea was praised and the Sharks praised Craze’s energy and pitch, the appearance would serve as a wake-up call for the entrepreneur, who was returning to Melbourne with his tail between his legs at Sydney Airport. She was waiting with tearful eyes to catch the plane.

The business itself was directionless, just as Craze himself had felt directionless upon graduation despite being given all the best educational opportunities in life.

“I went to a great school in Tasmania, Scotch Oakburn College, and Swinburne University had the first commerce entrepreneurship degree in Australia,” he says.

“I still have that degree left and I don’t know what I want to do, and I thought if I still don’t know, what about other people who haven’t gotten a good education?

“I wanted to help everyone across Australia at that time understand their personal value and the skills they acquired during their journey and apply that to their future. So I really did it partly for myself. Made, and certainly for others.”

Craze says he started my career by “reimagining and reinventing” the way students interact with a variety of educational resources in Australia.

“In the past, schools were designed for efficiency and effectiveness,” he says, “which limited their ability or willingness to change.”

“The resulting business models, which were based on predictable commercial patterns, are ill-suited for the era of unpredictability and digital disruption. Today, leading digital enterprises are designed for speed, agility and adaptability, allowing them to remain relevant and achieve a significant Enables one to move forward in direction. Speed.

“Secondary education is unique in its power to catalyze social mobility, helping to bridge social, economic, racial and geographic divides like no other force. Education’s greatest platform of opportunity is the one that prepares students for their future. Connects more holistic, rich-data capture insights across students’ diverse and unique learning journeys.”

He says it took a year to build the technology and for My Carriers to get its first five customers.

“We wanted to solve this from the bottom up in education, but we couldn’t do that because it’s very difficult to get funding from the government or public schools,” explains Craze.

“So we started at the top level. Our first clients were Caulfield Grammar, Geelong Grammar, and then we expanded our scope to include a diverse range of schools around Australia, including some in highly populated Indigenous communities, it To ensure the products work for all young Australians.”

“This was important to us because there are individuals who have had difficult lives, and we wanted to bring out things like resiliency and grit that they may have but don’t understand how they can apply it to the workforce. Those are very valuable qualities.”

In contrast, it is not unusual for students at “upper class” schools to decide between medicine and law “based on their ATAR scores rather than their interests, personality, skills, values ​​or co-curricular activities”.

“We wanted to ensure that everyone who uses the platform has a rewarding and adaptable future.”

My career itself had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic as resignations from schools became difficult. Answer? Library.

He says, “We decided to go to libraries because it’s much easier for them to make that decision – they don’t have to go to business development managers and lead careers advisors, teaching and learning, like you do in school. “

“Whereas libraries have a budget session – they have an allocated budget that they have to spend, and only one person has to sign off on it.

“We decided there was a huge opportunity for us to serve not only school students, but also those moving into adulthood, so we designed the product to work with people from year seven through to adulthood who are looking for a career. Are looking for a change in. – Moms returning to work or people who were unhappy with their current jobs.”

The company then contracted with Sydney-based James Bennett, the largest distributor of public and academic libraries in Australia and New Zealand.

Recalling the Shark Tank episode, Baxter also told Craze that clients in the education sector were the hardest to win, and he also advocated the benefits of a lean business model. The young entrepreneur clearly took stock of both of these comments, as for a large company he only has five full-time employees and four part-time employees, using the skills of outsourced agencies for tasks like onboarding and investing more in sales. Don’t do it.

“Because we used distribution partners, it meant we didn’t have a really strong sales force. The sales cycles for schools are pretty tough. You can put 50 people on and you don’t get any more activity than you would if Do that if you only have a couple, because sometimes it takes them a year to decide whether they’re coming on board or not.”

Having raised $1.8 million from the ground up, Craze says there are backers who want to 25x or 100x their investment in a business like his, and now he has higher ambitions to grow significantly in North America, where the business currently There are 60 high-value clients resigning every year. He is also traveling the world in hopes of striking potentially unprecedented deals with important players.

“We also launched in Canada and the UK two days later Melbourne Young Entrepreneur Awards,” he says, adding that he won the Digital Disruptor category at the event.

“We’re getting real global exposure to make this the number one point of access for anyone in the world who wants further education – we’ll be the central source of information for that.”

Now, after winning 2023 Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards – Digital DisruptorCraze hopes a game-changing international deal is around the corner.

The entrepreneur, who was recently promoted from director to president of Go Girls Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that helps women from different backgrounds improve their lives, what kind of leadership style does she adopt? Wants, ends the interview with a note on this. Embody.

He says, “I think leadership in entrepreneurial ventures is such a strong quality that I’ve learned, and I believe it’s no longer about actually commanding control, exerting pressure, or maximizing human output. “It’s not about a militaristic style of limiting time.”

“The business world has seen the emergence of a new breed of company that eliminates the gradual, linear way of growing traditional companies, leveraging communities, big data, smart learning algorithms and new technology to achieve better performance benchmarks than their peers. An exponential organization must do this. It must be run by a leader who cultivates competencies, self-awareness, empathy, purpose, culture, integrity, personal and progressive development but most importantly, people on whom Trust, respect and admire.

“I envision a better world and that starts with better enabling the generations entering the workforce. It’s our approach that makes us unique and deepens our ability to make an impact.”

Get our daily business news

Sign up for our free email news updates.

Help us deliver quality journalism to you.

As a free and independent news site providing daily updates

In a time of unprecedented challenges for businesses everywhere

We call for your support

Source: www.businessnewsaustralia.com