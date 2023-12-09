How Ryan O'Neal reunited with his daughter Tatum before her death after 'years of hardship'

The actor – who died on Friday aged 82 – and his daughter were separated for 20 years at one point

Ryan O'Neal (left) and Tatum O'Neal attend the "Paper Moon" screening at the Camelot Theater during the 22nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 16, 2011 in Palm Springs, California.

Ryan O’Neal and his daughter Tatum O’Neal repaired their relationship after a 20-year separation before the actor’s death on Friday at the age of 82.

Tatum, 60 – who starred with his father in the 1974 film paper Moon at the age of 10, and later became the youngest Academy Award winner for her role in the film – having previously documented her challenging relationship with her father in her 2004 biography. A paper life.

However, following the death of Ryan’s partner Farrah Fawcett in 2009, the two reconciled, and most recently, in 2020, a heartwarming photo posted on Instagram by Tatum’s son Sean McEnroe reunited the family after 17 years. Seen together for the first time “after so many years”. Of difficulty.”

“This is one of the most memorable photographs of my life. The last time we were all together was at the 30 year Paper Moon anniversary in 2003,” Shawn, now 36, captioned the photo, which shows Tatum and Ryan both smiling with Shawn and Tatum’s two other children. She was seen sharing it with ex-husband John. McEnroe – son Kevin, now 37, and daughter Emily, now 32.

Sean continued, “I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this picture is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship. The whole West Coast is burning, but if May the O’Neals reconcile, truly anything is possible 🙏🏻☺️💛#reconciliation #forgiveness #wholeness #love #family.”

Although father and daughter were estranged for several years, they began their journey towards reconciliation in 2008 after Ryan’s then-partner Fawcett was diagnosed with cancer.

Ryan O'Neal and Tatum O'Neal at the Raquel Welch "Beyond the Cleavage" Book Party hosted by Alana Stewart at the Oscar de la Renta Boutique on May 6, 2010 in West Hollywood, California

Speaking to People in 2010, Tatum revealed that she gave Ryan’s phone number to her son, Sean, because she was concerned about his father’s well-being amid Fawcett’s illness. she also reached Charlie’s Angels Star yourself before your death.

Tatum then said that several months after Fawcett’s death in June 2009 at the age of 62, she received a call from her father and the pair arranged to meet.

“It felt like time stood still,” Ryan told People at the time. “He is very happy. This is a different person than I remember.”

“He told me he was sorry,” Tatum said of the meeting. “She is everything to me in terms of family and I needed her in my life. My father was absolutely everything to me.”

Tatum acknowledged that Fawcett’s death “played a huge role” in her and her father’s reunion.

“She brought us back together,” the actress said at the time, also revealing that the tragic death had made her think about her father’s death.

Ryan O'Neal and Tatum O'Neal attend the "Paper Moon" screening at the Camelot Theater during the 22nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 16, 2011 in Palm Springs, California.

“God forbid something happens to my father. I don’t know if I could live with myself,” she said.

Ryan also reflected on his role as a parent at the time and how his absence may have contributed to Tatum’s life struggles.

“I might have been able to help him,” he admitted. “After his mother died he had no one. She didn’t want me, and she said I left her, and I did. …A lot of drastic things were done.”

In April, Tatum posted a sweet photo with her father in celebration of his 82nd birthday.

“Happy birthday papa, I love you,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two smiling together sitting in bed.

Following Ryan’s death on Friday — which was announced by his son Patrick O’Neill in an Instagram post — the actress shared a special statement with People, reflecting her deep love for her father, as well as her gratitude Expressed that there has been a reconciliation between the two.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of my father.”

Tatum said, “He meant the world to me. I loved him so much and I know he loved me too. I’ll always miss him and I feel so lucky that we ended up on such good terms.” “

