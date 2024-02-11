How rich do you have to be to buy a private jet?

Andresser/Getty Images

Do you want your own private jet? Owning a private jet is an upfront and ongoing investment, and most millionaires can’t even afford it.

According to the 2023 High Flyers Report from The Institute for Policy Studies Research Center and activist group Patriotic Millionaires, the average net worth of a jet owner is $190 million, while the average net worth of fractional owners is $140 million.

The report describes the typical private jet owner as “overwhelmingly male”, North American and over the age of 50. They also work in banking, finance or real estate, but the report also notes that the industry has recently seen a rise in young people – time buyers.

Buying a private jet, even a used one, can cost anywhere from $3 million to $75 million, Simple Flying reports. Maintenance, fuel and labor costs can add an additional $1 million or more per year. Depending on the airport where you park your plane, hangar fees can range from $81,000 to $160,000 a year, and even something as simple as a flat tire can cost $1,000 to $2,000 to repair. Simple Flying said private jets also require regular inspections, which can cost several thousand dollars.

Private jet insurance is another necessity, costing between $10,000 and $500,000 per year. Fuel is not cheap either. If you fly 500 hours per year, the average jet uses about 3,500 gallons of fuel. This would add $17,500 annually.

According to The Street, a new Embraer Phenom 100 costs an average of $4.5 million, while an Airbus corporate jet and Boeing business jet sell for around $440 million. You can save more upfront by purchasing pre-owned, but Clay Lacey Aviation said you’ll likely lose what you’ve saved due to higher fuel and maintenance costs, optional and mandatory upgrades, warranty and membership renewals and other expenses, Which the new jet doesn’t need. Street reported.

