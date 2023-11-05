How retirement advice turned into a decade-long political fight

In two announcements made a little more than seven and a half years apart, successive Democratic presidents have worked toward reforming the retirement advice industry.

In 2016, it was then-President Obama who announced a Department of Labor rule aimed, among other things, at improving the controversial benefits a typical employee receives when rolling a 401(k) into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Advice was to be banned. Annual savings. His administration had been working on a proposal since the beginning of that decade.

But those fiduciary responsibility rules were struck down two years later by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Fast forward to this week: President Biden announced his own plans — designed as part of his administration’s ongoing fight against “junk fees” — covering much of the same ground. Like Obama, Biden also focuses on fiduciary responsibility, particularly the one-time advice given to savers when they consider rolling retirement assets into an IRA or annuity.

Although some of the legal framework has changed, the two efforts from two Democratic administrations are “remarkably similar.” [and] Policy-wise, they’re going after the same goal,” Allison Itami, an attorney specializing in employee benefits programs at Groom Law Group, said in an interview this week.

The question, of course, is whether Biden’s effort will meet the same fate.

A legal battle appears inevitable, although the parameters of any case are still being clarified as the proposed rule will be finalized in the coming months and is almost certain to face legal challenges starting next year.

President Joe Biden listens before speaking during an event on protecting retirement security against “junk fees” at the White House on Oct. 31. (Andrew Harnick/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

One group that has already pledged to fight the proposal is the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI), a trade association.

Jason Berkowitz, the group’s chief legal and regulatory affairs officer, told Yahoo Finance that the Biden administration has “tried to structure this proposal in a way that allows them to exercise jurisdiction and overrule the recommendations and IRA advice.” “We may get permission, but in our view, that doesn’t work in the context of what the Fifth Circuit said in 2018.”

Advocates argue that the new rules are different enough to withstand legal scrutiny. Biden’s acting Labor Secretary Julie Su told Yahoo Finance on Friday that the Biden administration took into account the 2018 decision and additional input from the industry “and so we are confident we have struck the right balance here.”

In any case, it seems the stage is set for a fight that has already proven remarkably rancorous just days after it unfolded, with both sides saying the outcome would result in high risks for rescuers. Is.

The Biden administration and its allies say conflicting retirement advice could cost Americans up to 20% of their potential retirement benefits over a lifetime.

On the other hand, industry advocates cite a Deloitte study that found that the more restrictive 2016 rules — while they were effective — reduced the supply of financial professionals and effectively left some less-affluent savers to fend for themselves. Gave.

differences in some details , but not public statements

In the public sector, the rhetoric and stated objectives of both the 2016 and 2023 efforts are remarkably similar.

“The goal here is to eliminate Wall Street brokers who profit from backdoor payments or hidden fees at the expense of their clients,” then-President Obama said at a White House conference on aging in 2015.

“When someone pays for trusted advice and it comes with a hidden cost, that’s what I call a junk fee and I think that’s wrong,” President Biden said this week.

Then-President Barack Obama arrives at the White House to speak during the 2015 White House Conference on Aging, where he discussed his plans for new retirement advice rules. (Kevin Lamarck/Reuters) (Kevin Lamarck/Reuters)

Under the hood, there are some legal differences that could change the upcoming court cases. The 2016 rules focus on individual advisors, Itami said, while Biden wants to put more responsibility on the companies that hire these advisors.

It remains to be seen whether the difference in emphasis changes the legal questions, but Itami says it may increase industry resistance no matter what.

The rules – depending on how they are finalized – could potentially render entire businesses ineligible for certain exceptions by binding everyone at a company to the same exemption. It’s a change that could threaten to put some companies out of business if they don’t reach more precise standards.

“It’s way more than what they should have done,” Itami says this week of the scope of the Biden administration’s efforts. He added, “Anytime you make more people upset or disrupted or uncomfortable, the more resistance you’ll get.”

a fierce battle ahead

Beyond legal niceties, another important difference may be in the political arena. The debate over rules in 2016 and 2018 spanned the transition from Obama to Donald Trump.

As the case was being considered in 2017 and 2018, Trump-appointed Republicans declined to defend the rule or appeal the circuit court’s decision striking it down.

And the fight ahead has already proven remarkably bitter with personal allegations at stake. President Biden on Tuesday alleged that at least a group of financial advisors and brokers are “defrauding Americans of their hard-earned money.”

Berkowitz at IRI hits back, saying Biden is “dragging annuities through the mud [which is] “This is deeply disrespectful to the millions of financial professionals across the country who work hard every day.”

Another battle line has already been drawn in the coming weeks over the issue of the length of the comment period.

“It’s not really an environment conducive to getting real, meaningful, valuable, concrete feedback to help inform their decision-making process,” Berkowitz said.

Ben Vershkul is Yahoo Finance’s Washington correspondent. Jennifer Schoenberger contributed reporting.

