How retirees can safely withdraw more from savings – and not run out of money

From Gen Z to Baby Boomers, one of workers’ deepest fears about retirement is running out of money. So figuring out how much to withdraw from retirement accounts each year for living expenses can be frustrating. You get it wrong, and the consequences are bone-chilling.

But here is some good news.

A new retiree can safely withdraw 4% of retirement savings annually over the next three decades without emptying the account, according to a Morningstar Inc. recommendation released this week. This is the highest safe withdrawal percentage since Morningstar began this research in 2021. Last year, it was 3.8% and in 2021 it was 3.3%.

According to the researchers, the new withdrawal rate is based on a conservative retirement savings portfolio that includes 20% to 40% in stocks, 10% in cash and the remainder in bonds with a 30-year term.

Why a salary increase for retirees this year?

Christine Benz, Morningstar personal finance director and co-author of the research, told me, “Higher bond yields make everything easier for retirees and helps explain why our highest safe withdrawal percentages match those portfolios. “In which there is only 20% to 40% equity.”

Otherwise, investing a higher percentage of your retirement portfolio in stocks will cause you trouble in calculating them. According to statistics, if you have 70% in stock, the safe withdrawal rate drops to 3.8%.

by numbers

The projected 30-year returns for stocks in this year’s research were slightly lower than last year, with the projected returns for an all-equity portfolio falling from 9.88% to 9.41% in 2022. Meanwhile, the expected fixed-income return (including cash) in 2022 rose to 4.81% from 4.44%.

“Taking less investment risk is beneficial to retirees who are looking for a high level of certainty and stability in their annual cash flows, with a 90% chance of not running out of money,” Benz said.

However, it makes sense, “Retirees who are comfortable with some variability in their year-to-year cash flows and the possibility of leaving a residual balance at the end of 30 years will likely want to favor a higher stock allocation, ” They said. ,

How Morningstar came to this conclusion is complicated, but here’s a link to the details. (Trust me, it’s complicated.)

The logic behind the math? As yields on bonds and cash have risen, the forward-looking prospects for portfolio returns – and in turn the amount that new retirees can safely withdraw from those portfolios over a 30-year horizon – have been steadily increasing. The more moderate inflation outlook has also contributed, according to the researchers, who used an annual long-term inflation forecast of 2.42% this year, compared with 2.84% last year.

Here’s how it all works: Starting with an initial investment of $1 million, a 4% stated withdrawal rate and a 2.42% inflation rate, you’ll withdraw $40,000 from the portfolio in year 1, $40,968 in year 2, $40,968 in year 3. $41,959, and coming soon.

“Retirees who take steps to increase their non-retirement portfolio income through strategies such as delaying Social Security and/or working longer may want to employ variable spending and withdrawal strategies,” Benz said. Will be in the best condition.”

Of all the retirement risks that can affect your chances of outliving your money — including high out-of-pocket medical bills from inflation, market volatility, or health crises — longevity may be the biggest threat to you.

In fact, most people don’t think about longevity risk when it comes to saving for retirement in the years before exiting the workforce. “In our recent TIAA Institute study, more than half of American adults lack a basic understanding of how long people expect to live in retirement, a knowledge gap that may prevent them from saving enough money to survive, ” Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, told Yahoo Finance.

A new study from Jackson and Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research supports Kolluri: A survey of nearly 1,000 investors age 55 and older revealed that nearly a third underestimated their life expectancy. (Take this six-question quiz from the TIAA Institute and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center at the George Washington University School of Business to see if you have a handle on your own life expectancy.)

time horizon is very variable

In many ways, longevity becomes the biggest factor that influences your spending needs. For some financial advisors, the 4% withdrawal rate reported by Morningstar is too high. “There are a lot of risks,” said Joe Goldgrab, TIAA’s executive wealth management advisor. “If the market performs poorly in the early years after you retire, it won’t take long for your money to grow, and you may deplete your savings sooner than expected. This is especially true if the inflation rate is high.”

In fact, a good retirement spending plan should be one where only one-third of your retirement money comes from withdrawals from your investment portfolio, Goldgrab said. The other two-thirds should be lifetime income from sources such as Social Security, pensions – but they are becoming increasingly rare – and annuities, which an increasing number of workplace retirement plans are including as an investment option.

It’s important for retirees to get this math right or close to it, so they can be prepared for the rising costs of long-term care, which can blow all the best expense calculations out of the water.

A troubling report, “Dying Broke,” was published this week by KFF Health News and The New York Times on America’s long-term care crisis, which has left many boomers staring at the prospect of their savings being wiped out by the sharp increase . In the cost of care. According to KFF polling, among people ages 50 to 64, many of whom are nearing retirement, only 28% said they have set aside money outside of retirement accounts that could be used to pay for future assisted living expenses. Can be done for. This share is higher among adults ages 65 and older (48%), but the majority of adults in this group say they have not set any money aside for this purpose.

Staggering majorities of adults say it would be impossible to pay the estimated $100,000 required for a year in a nursing home (90%) or the estimated $60,000 required for a year of assistance from a salaried nurse or aide (83%) Or it will be very difficult. , according to KFF data.

As Yahoo Finance reported this summer, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC), the average rate for an apartment in an assisted-living facility was $73,000 a year by the second quarter of 2023 — and the cost This has increased as residents age and require more care. Units for dementia patients can run more than $90,000 a year.

4% rule remains in place

How much someone can spend from their retirement accounts each year is really a tap dance that is unique to their circumstances. And the 4% withdrawal rate is a percentage that has been the standard used as a tentpole for years and is still touted by financial advisors I reached out to this week.

“For years, we have traditionally used anywhere between 3.5% and 4% as a safe withdrawal rate for a moderate portfolio with 60% equity exposure and 40% fixed income exposure,” said George Reilly, a senior partner and Financial planners at Raleigh Financial Group in Metuchen, NJ told me.

According to Katherine Tierney, certified financial planner and senior strategist at Edward Jones, someone starting withdrawals in their mid-to-late 60s can make an initial withdrawal of 3.5% to 4.0%, assuming a life expectancy of 92 years, which amounts to 3% annually. There is an increase of %. told Yahoo Finance.

Of course, if your time to retirement is short because you’ve been employed until age 70 or older, you may be able to afford a more early withdrawal.

My suggestion: Use Morningstar’s rate as a good starting point and then build on your gut feeling of improvement.

