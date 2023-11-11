How researchers, farmers and brewers want to save beer from climate change

MOUNT ANGEL, Oregon (AP) — On a bright day this fall, tractors rumbled across Gail Goschi’s farm outside Portland, Oregon, for about an hour. Goschi is in the beer business – a fourth generation hops farmer. Fall is the off-season, when the malts are empty, but lately, their farming team has been incorporating winter barley, a relatively new crop in the beer world, into their rotation, and is harvesting barley seeds by the bucketful. Is preparing.

With human-caused climate change impacting water access and weather patterns in the Willamette Valley – an area known for hops cultivation – Goschi will need all-new strategies to help the farm maintain its production. Can be found to keep and provide to local and large breweries. Alike.

Suddenly, climate change “was no longer coming,” Goschi said, “it was here.”

Climate change is predicted to only exacerbate the challenges producers are already seeing in the two key beer crops, hops and barley. Some hops and barley growers in the US say they have already seen their crops affected by extreme heat, drought and unpredictable growing weather. Researchers are working with growers to help combat the effects of more unstable weather systems, with improved hop varieties that can withstand drought and incorporating winter barley into the mix.

Professor Mirek Trnka of the Global Change Research Institute said researchers have known for some time that beer production will be affected by climate change. He and his team recently wrote a study in Nature Communications last month modeling the impact of climate change on hops, predicting that yields in Europe will decline between four and 18% by 2050. His first study on hops was released 15 years ago. Similar warning for their latest paper.

“If we don’t act, we will also lose things we don’t consider, for example, sensitive or climate change-related. Like beer,” he said.

Climate change is moving faster than we can imagine, he said – but it’s still too slow for many people. The fact that researchers are starting to pay attention to this means there is promise for adaptations and solutions as farming changes, but Trnka still has his concerns.

The decline of hops in Europe means changes for American producers, too. A craft brewing company that gets some of its hops from Goschi said that the company is trying to replicate the taste of German hops by using new varieties grown in the US because the hops they rely on from Europe have been stale in the past. Have been affected by hot, dry summers. couple of years.

That’s why some researchers are working on hops varieties that can better withstand summer heat, warmer winters, changing pests and diseases and less snowfall, which could mean less available irrigation, says Associate Professor at Oregon State University. Professor and senior researcher Shawn Townsend said. Townsend is working on a project where he harnesses drought stress to eventually create more drought-tolerant varieties.

This is no easy task, it may take a decade and it also requires taking into account the winemakers’ core ideas, tastes and yield. But the possibility of running out of water is a reality that is on people’s radar, he said.

Better hops may still be a technology that is a work in progress, but the story of barley improvement is already well underway. Kevin Smith, a professor of agronomy and plant genetics at the University of Minnesota, said that while spring barley is the dominant type for the American beer industry, winter barley—which is sown in the fall and kept in the fields during the coldest months of the year—is the dominant type. – It may now be more viable in the Midwest, where other barley varieties have been abandoned due to climate, plant disease, and economic factors in favor of less risky crops.

Winter barley may also be desirable for craft breweries that have begun to emphasize local ingredients and want to grow some nearby. And it can also be grown as a cover crop, meaning farmers can plant it during the off-season to prevent erosion, improve the health of their soils and keep carbon stored in the ground, When the fields are normally empty.

But there hasn’t always been full agreement on the promise of winter barley. Smith told a story about his predecessor, a longtime spring barley breeder. Another scientist – Professor Patrick Hayes of Oregon State University – was telling them about his hopes for the future of winter barley. Smith’s predecessor had written on a business card, “It can’t be done,” referring to his conviction that winter barley was not worth the trouble.

Hayes kept the card in his office, and made it his life’s mission to work on improving winter barley.

Nearly every state in the country now has winter barley programs, said Ashley McFarland, vice president and technical director of the American Malting Barley Association. He doesn’t think winter barley will ever become a full-fledged crop in the U.S., but he says growers will need to diversify their risk to be more resilient to climate shocks.

America’s two largest beer companies, Molson Coors and Anheuser Busch, issue annual environmental reports that commit to sustainably sourcing hops and barley and reducing water use, but neither company has commented on the specifics of those efforts. The Associated Press did not respond to a request for comment. ,

Hops can be a finicky crop when it comes to climate, and without water, you can’t make beer, said Douglas Miller, a senior lecturer at Cornell who teaches a class on beer. He said the price of beer could rise due to climate impacts on the supply chain – but so would the price of everything else on the menu. “All beverage categories are being affected by this,” he said.

No matter what farmers and companies do with hops and winter barley, climate change could impact what beer-lovers will be able to buy in the future.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for us as plant breeders to provide new varieties of barley and new varieties of hops that can meet all the threats of the climate change process,” Hayes said. “And I say terror because… it is that instability that is so frightening.”

