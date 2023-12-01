How Red Lobster's endless shrimp deal cost the company millions: 'It didn't work,' says CFO

Red Lobster has since increased the price of the deal to $25.

Via

Dec 1, 2023, 12:37 pm ET

• read 4 minutes

The “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” deal brought Red Lobster a ton of hungry customers, and now the company is turning things around after reporting millions in operating losses.

In June, the seafood restaurant chain turned its historically limited-time shellfish special into a permanent menu fixture for diners’ enjoyment. The special offering gave diners the option of choosing an unlimited, two-course lobster dish, along with Red Lobster’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, for just $20.

In this undated file photo, a Red Lobster restaurant is shown. Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images, File

While the move certainly brought more hungry customers to the restaurant — up 4% year over year — the company posted an operating loss of more than $11 million in its third quarter, according to Red Lobster Thailand, with that loss attributable to discounted offerings. There was a contribution. based parent company, Thai Union Group.

Editor’s Choice

Last month, Thai Union Group reported that Red Lobster had suffered a “larger-than-expected loss from operations” in the third quarter of 2023. On its latest earnings call, the company’s CFO Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier said Thai Union Group was not aware the initial deal price was so cheap.

In this July 24, 2014 file photo, a seaside shrimp combo dish is shown at a Red Lobster restaurant in Yonkers, New York. Bloomberg via Getty Images, File

“We wanted to grow our traffic, and it didn’t work out,” Garnier told investors, as first reported by Restaurant Business. “We want to keep it on the menu. And certainly we need to be more careful about what the entry points are and what price points we’re offering for this promotion.”

The seafood company cited the “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” as a major factor in the financial mess and has since raised the deal’s price to $25 at all 670 restaurants.

Overall, Thai Union said it expects to lose $20 million in 2023.

Restaurants have long struggled with low margins from filling seats and overhead operating costs, which became clearly evident in the thousands of closures that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and again as food costs and inflation Created more value-conscious. Consumer.

Red Lobster did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for additional comment.

Source: abcnews.go.com