How Rebecca Dredge’s award-winning app Kiddo is solving a common parenting challenge

Finding a babysitter can be difficult and full of worries, especially for new parents.

This is something Rebecca Dredge experienced personally when she started a family, and ultimately inspired her business, Kiddo – a way to find local, verified, reliable and affordable babysitters, nannies and NDIS support workers. an app.

our friends among women work schedule As part of our series marking Global Entrepreneurs Week, catch up with Dredge to learn more about Kiddo, some of the challenges he faced, and his advice for other entrepreneurs on his entrepreneurial journey. I spoke.

Can you give us a brief description of your business?

I’m the CEO and Founder of Kiddo, a care platform that gives parents more time and freedom by instantly connecting them with local, verified, reliable and affordable babysitters, nannies and NDIS support workers.

Kiddo’s technology simplifies care options for parents in one place, tailoring care solutions based on the child’s needs. The inclusive care platform provides a haven of trust by connecting parents with verified, compassionate caregivers. Along with a commitment to quality care, Kiddo empowers parents to enjoy reliable child care, whether for important work commitments, professional networking, or well-earned downtime.

Additionally, the app provides a place for specialist care for those who have young children who need NDIS support. Kiddo has fully qualified and specialized carers to meet all the needs of different types of children and families. Kiddo’s streamlined processes and efficiency help child care providers take their services to the next level. Kiddo offers parents peace of mind through its review and rating systems, along with insurance coverage on all bookings. The structured concept of the app gives families reassurance knowing that all care providers have been fully vetted, have completed checks on working with children. Since launching in late 2019, Kiddo has garnered more than 40,000 users.

More recently, I want to make more connections in communities by tackling the child care shortage in the early childhood education and care sector. Utilizing Kiddo’s 15,000 registered care providers – we have extended our services to ‘Kiddo Childcare Recruitment’, a job marketplace that acts as a dynamic recruitment platform for child care centres, OSH centers and kindergartens So that they can connect with their child-centered caregivers. Kiddo app.

We are more than an app; We are a community of people who care. Kiddo fosters strong relationships within local communities, fostering growth, empowerment and lasting relationships between our valued stakeholders.

What inspired you to start your business?

I had worked in the banking and finance industry for a long time – it was only after returning from maternity leave that I felt somewhat different and saw a softer side of the world. I had experienced the problem of finding a babysitter and heard countless stories from other new parents. When I personally needed a babysitter, I turned to a traditional babysitter agency and had no idea who was being ‘sent’ to me. I saw a Facebook page and thought ‘Am I really doing this?’ ‘I don’t know who these people are, what investigation has been done.’ I knew there had to be a more effective, transparent, and safe way to provide home care for our children. Kiddo was born!

Since then, I’ve been on a mission to help families across Australia. Not only providing a safe place for parents to care, but also a way for women in our communities to find flexible work options and build true connections.

We also have carers as young as 18 and carers over 60 – hearing some of their stories has been really inspiring. One story in particular, a woman in her 60s, told me how Kiddo had allowed her to feel valued, wanted, as well as find purpose again. She said it was surprising to be ‘actively chosen by families my age’ and that she ‘hadn’t felt valued for years’ – she called herself a ‘grandmother!’ On kids. It is stories like these that inspire me to move forward for the kiddos every day.

What challenges have you faced and how have you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges was physically launching Kiddo – starting out as a solo, non-technical, boot-strapped founder, Kiddo was my first business. I had a two-year-old at home and I worked in the front study to create Kiddo. Successfully launching the two-way platform meant I had to make sure we had enough carers and parents registered and ready to use our services for launch day.

As a first-time entrepreneur and solo founder, I had to learn a lot. When I launched Kiddo I didn’t even have social media accounts! Fortunately, I was able to grow my network of consultants, contractors, and advisors with amazing people who brought valuable expertise and support to the table. Throughout my journey with Kiddo, I tried to engage as many women and moms as possible, because it aligned with our values ​​and fostered some incredible relationships with like-minded women in the business.

However, by far, my biggest challenge was successfully raising capital. Although I got the help of an incubator, I had to prepare and pitch it shark tank-style,

Do you have a vision for the future of your business?

My dream is to see Kiddo become a household name, a care platform or ‘virtual village of care’ that every family can rely on. We are proud to provide families with inclusive care options. We’ve worked hard to make sure we have thousands of amazing child-focused caregivers on Kiddo. With ‘the tap of a few buttons’, parents can be matched with childminders, nannies or NDIS support workers as needed. In the short term, we are looking to expand and grow our kiddo recruitment service into the early childhood education and care sector. We know that child care centers are chronically understaffed and the impact this is having on families. We want to solve and empower this sector – allowing more parents to return to work, allowing more of our carers to efficiently adopt work alternatives. With our technology, we have the power to create true change!

Do you have any advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs?

We were recently awarded the 2023 Women in Digital Innovator of the Year award. This award also made me reflect on the fact that, just as it takes a village to raise a child, a startup needs a village or tribe to succeed.

My advice to any aspiring female entrepreneur is to get started, be passionate about your customers, understand what their real problems are and solve them. Remember the power of your dreams, set wild goals and celebrate when you achieve them! It makes them more meaningful when they happen. With a little hard work and never forget to have your ‘tribe’ on your side – women can achieve anything they set their mind to.

I’m extremely grateful to the mentors, inspirational women, and people who support the broader tech industry as a whole, without them I wouldn’t have come this far. Organizations like Women in Digital are vital – showcasing the amazing diversity and talent while encouraging more connections that make this ‘village’ essential for us all.

This article was first published Women’s agenda.

Source: www.smartcompany.com.au